Computing

Surface Studio 3: Everything we know about Microsoft’s next all-in-one

The next Surface Studio could break the mold with a modular design

Tyler Lacoma
By

The Surface Studio was created for artists and designers, a multi-purpose, slender desktop model at the highest end of Microsoft’s Surface line. Despite some rather weak hardware, the Studio did exactly what it was created to do — give Microsoft a useful niche in that portion of the market, and the Studio 2 only improved on the formula.

But let’s take a look ahead to the Studio 3, and what Microsoft’s upcoming Surface desktop may look like. There have been a few interesting rumors about the Studio 3, and we have a few big wishes of our own, too.

Price and release date

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 hands-on

The Studio 2 increased the price from the original model up to $3,499. Microsoft could increase the price again for the Studio 3, but we don’t think that’s very likely. In fact, if other indications are correct, then there’s a good chance Microsoft is looking to lower the price of the Studio 3 and make it a bit more accessible. In the same way Apple has segmented out its iMacs, we’d like to see Microsoft have some more entry-level offerings to flesh out the lineup a bit.

As for a release date, Microsoft has confirmed nothing yet, but rumors suggest that the Studio 3 will be released in 2020. This makes sense, but we’ll have to wait for an official tease or announcement to be certain.

A modular design with a separate monitor

surface studio 2 vs imac

According to that latest reports via Brad Sams’ book Beneath a Surface (get it?), Microsoft is planning on making the Studio 3 modular. What does this mean? Well, as of now, the Surface Studio is an all-in-one, meaning it the display and actual computer are all built into one unit. The rumors suggest that Microsoft has plans to them into two separate products that complement each other but don’t have to be bought together.

This could, of course, making the Studio much more accessible to those with lower budgets, and would also allow people to prioritize what part of the Studio they really want. The most interesting aspect of the Surface Studio is the unique adjustability of the stand, and some may be interested in adding just that to their workstation.

Second, rumors suggest that Microsoft could be adopting a “cartridge” system similar to the on used in the Surface Hub 2. This would allow people to more easily upgrade their Studio hardware as needed, specializing the computer for their own needs. This draws some obvious comparisons to Apple’s modular design for the Mac Pro, which will arrive later in 2019.

Thunderbolt 3 ports

Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Previous models throughout the Surface line had USB-C connections, but not the ultra-powerful, versatile Thunderbolt 3 version. There’s no good reason for Microsoft to not upgrade to Thunderbolt 3 for all its next-gen Surface models.

As the only desktop in the Surface line, the Studio is perhaps especially fit for a Thunderbolt 3 upgrade, and this will only grow more true in 2020. It will be surprising if Microsoft doesn’t make this change. Microsoft hasn’t added the powerful port to its Surface line yet, but it in a Surface Studio, it would make a lot of sense.

Updated processors

Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Studios have always had fairly weak processors for desktops. This is partially because the focus has always been on the display and less on the internals, but also because the small base where the guts are is relatively small, forcing them to rely on laptop parts. While this keeps the design sleek, it severely limits what the PC can be used for. Creative professionals often need the power that comes with some extra cores, which rules out the low-end, outdated processors Microsoft has used in the past.

Microsoft could use Intel’s mobile-friendly Lake processors for the Studio (they are common throughout Surface devices), and this would be likely if Microsoft keeps the design of the Surface Studio 3 relatively similar.

However, we would really like to see the latest desktop processors possible in the Studio 3. If Microsoft does end up moving to a modular design, we could see the company waiting for desktop 10th-gen chips from Intel, or even just the current crop of powerful 9th-gen Coffee Lake-R chips. It’s always tricky to predict what processors future releases will use, so here’s to hoping Microsoft included Intel in the conversation early on.

Upgraded microphones

Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Another report indicates that Microsoft might be giving the Studio 3 a serious microphone upgrade, switching out the past mics for upgraded MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones. MEMS, which are used on Surface Hubs, are great mics, but they’re large compared to alternatives, and Microsoft didn’t want to disrupt the super-slim profile of the Studio.

However, details reveal that Microsoft has been working on ways to reduce MEMS mic size to a level that consumers will find acceptable for the Studio 3. Better mics mean better voice commands, and better results for using the Studio in boardrooms, conference calls, and presentations.

5K and beyond

Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Studio 2 display had a 4,500 x 3,000 resolution. That’s nice, but Microsoft can do better — especially considering that the competing Pro XDR Display launched by Apple in 2019 sports a 6K resolution, and there are monitors with even higher resolutions available. If Microsoft really wants to appeal to designers and similar professionals, they should work at pushing their resolution higher.

We would like to see the Studio 3 offer a 5K resolution or higher: Otherwise, it may struggle to stay competitive as the high-end market embraces more crazy resolution numbers. If Microsoft really is planning on selling the monitor separately, it may have more leeway to add to the resolution this time around.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
intel video teases photorealism discrete gpu 2 900x600
Computing

Intel Xe graphics cards are rumored to debut at an affordable $200

As the slated 2020 launch for Intel's Xe graphics cards looms, more details are slowly leaking out. The latest detail to emerge is that the GPUs will debut at entry-level pricing, to appeal to a wide consumer base.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
windows 10 october update
Computing

Need Pro features? Upgrade Windows 10 on your PC in just a few easy steps

Windows 10 Pro is just a slightly more advanced version of Windows with encryption and other additional security features. In this guide, we'll explain how you can switch from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7
Photography

The best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for editing RAW photos in 2019

Looking for a strong app to organize and edit your RAW photos? From beautifully designed apps like Skylum Luminar to professional tools like CaptureOne, here are the best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for 2019.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Samsuun laptop leaked photo
Computing

Photos of Samsung’s upcoming Windows laptop have leaked online

Photos were leaked on Twitter of what may be Samsung’s newest Windows laptop, the Galaxy Book S. If so, the newest Galaxy Book laptop will be very different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2.
Posted By Anita George
Capital one credit card use stock photo
Computing

These 5 data breaches have left the biggest mark on Americans

Hacking used to be the esoteric provenance of a small circle of computer wizards showing off their skills to one another. Now, it is a common, global phenomenon affecting millions. These are the five biggest consumer data breach incidents…
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
intel xe graphics everything you need to know inel
Computing

Intel's discrete GPUs will make a big splash in 2020. Here's what we know so far

Did you hear? Intel is working on a series of dedicated graphics cards. It's based on Intel's 12th-generation graphics architecture and it has ex-AMD Radeon developers working on it. It could be impressively powerful too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp envy 13 review 8
Computing

Who says a budget laptop can't do the trick? These two options nail the formula

The ZenBook 13 UX333 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops under $1,000, offering great performance and build quality for the price. But HP's 2019 Envy 13 is providing a real challenge.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Computing

E3 leaks personal information of thousands of journalists

The details of thousands of journalists has been leaked by the organizers of E3. The Entertainment Software Association had a publicly accessible document on its website showing names, phone numbers, and home addresses of journalists.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
HP Envy Curved 34
Product Review

HP blends retro midcentury design with modern technology in this all-in-one PC

If you’re tired of boring desktop designs, be prepared to be wowed with HP’s gorgeous Envy Curved AIO 34. This all-in-one combines modern silicon options with mid-century modern aesthetics, making it a focal point of any desk.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

These are the best processors money can buy, no matter how much you can spend

Looking to upgrade your current processor, or build a new PC from scratch? We've selected the best processors at a variety of price points, so you can enjoy maximum performance regardless of your budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

Say goodbye to the 15-inch MacBook Pro — the 16-inch model could replace it

The 15-inch MacBook Pro could be on the way out, according to a new report from IHS Markit. The report claims it will be replaced by the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, although its dates seem a bit on the suspicious side.
Posted By Alex Blake