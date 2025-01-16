When you sign up for two years of Surfshark you’ll get 10GB of roaming data for free!

Investing in a VPN for your Wi-Fi network is one of the best ways to mask your IP address from those looking to gain control of your personal data, device logins, and other sensitive info. Fortunately, there’s a new VPN-masking service born every day, but not all of these services offer are worth your hard-earned cash. Instead, you should focus on vetted and reliable platforms like Surfshark.

As luck would have it, Surfshark is even offering a promo for new customers: For a limited time, when you sign up for two years of Surfshark One or Surfshark One+, you’ll get 10GB of Saily eSIM roaming data for free. We tested Surfshark not long ago, and reviewer Alan Truly said: “Surfshark is a fast streaming VPN that let me connect an unlimited number of devices, making it a great choice to protect privacy and unblock worldwide streaming for the whole family.” We’ve also reviewed Surfshark’s anti-virus protection suite.

Why you should sign up for Surfshark One or Surfshark One+

Maintaining privacy and security while connected to Wi-Fi is your only job, other than whatever you’re using your internet connection for. With a two-year subscription to Surfshark One or One+, you’ll gain access to a handful of protective services that actively defend you and your connected devices from prying eyes. Both plans provide users with a secure VPN, robust antivirus protection, fast alerts, and even ad-free search results.

For a few dollars more, bumping up to a One+ plan also gives you access to Incogni, a data removal service that searches for and pulls your data from databases and search sites. As part of this offer, either plan comes with 10GB of Saily roaming data, which can be used in over 180 countries. You won’t even need to insert a physical SIM card!

It’s hard to say how long this Surfshark promo is going to last, so today might be the best day to score your 10GB of Saily data on the house. Should you be most concerned with your at-home internet, another great way to keep your Wi-Fi under lock and key is with a solid router. And, as luck would have it, we’ve been keeping tabs on the best router deals for a minute.

You may also want to check out our lists of the best VPN deals and ExpressVPN deals for even more markdowns on top VPN services!