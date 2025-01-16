 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When you sign up for two years of Surfshark you’ll get 10GB of roaming data for free!

By
The Surfshark logo on a blue background.
Surfshark / SurfShark

Investing in a VPN for your Wi-Fi network is one of the best ways to mask your IP address from those looking to gain control of your personal data, device logins, and other sensitive info. Fortunately, there’s a new VPN-masking service born every day, but not all of these services offer are worth your hard-earned cash. Instead, you should focus on vetted and reliable platforms like Surfshark.

As luck would have it, Surfshark is even offering a promo for new customers: For a limited time, when you sign up for two years of Surfshark One or Surfshark One+, you’ll get 10GB of Saily eSIM roaming data for free. We tested Surfshark not long ago, and reviewer Alan Truly said: “Surfshark is a fast streaming VPN that let me connect an unlimited number of devices, making it a great choice to protect privacy and unblock worldwide streaming for the whole family.” We’ve also reviewed Surfshark’s anti-virus protection suite.

Why you should sign up for Surfshark One or Surfshark One+

Maintaining privacy and security while connected to Wi-Fi is your only job, other than whatever you’re using your internet connection for. With a two-year subscription to Surfshark One or One+, you’ll gain access to a handful of protective services that actively defend you and your connected devices from prying eyes. Both plans provide users with a secure VPN, robust antivirus protection, fast alerts, and even ad-free search results.

Related

For a few dollars more, bumping up to a One+ plan also gives you access to Incogni, a data removal service that searches for and pulls your data from databases and search sites. As part of this offer, either plan comes with 10GB of Saily roaming data, which can be used in over 180 countries. You won’t even need to insert a physical SIM card!

It’s hard to say how long this Surfshark promo is going to last, so today might be the best day to score your 10GB of Saily data on the house. Should you be most concerned with your at-home internet, another great way to keep your Wi-Fi under lock and key is with a solid router. And, as luck would have it, we’ve been keeping tabs on the best router deals for a minute.

You may also want to check out our lists of the best VPN deals and ExpressVPN deals for even more markdowns on top VPN services!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Biden uses an executive order to open federal sites for AI
inside of a data center

President Biden signed an executive order Tuesday designed to ensure that the AI industry will have plenty of compute and electrical power in the coming years by making federal lands available to expansive data centers and clean energy production facilities.

Specifically, the order directs federal agencies to fast-track large-scale AI infrastructure projects on federal land, make more federal sites available for data center and energy production projects, as well as integrate the new infrastructure into the local power grid. Both the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense are to each find three sites within their holdings where private companies might be able to build AI data centers before running “competitive solicitations” from prospective builders on those sites.

Read more
FBI to ‘remove’ this nasty malware that’s affected 2.5 million PCs
An individual surrounded by several computers typing on a laptop.

A malware originating from China has now been contained after the FBI gained a court order to have the harmful code deleted from thousands of Windows PCs.

The agency has successfully put an end to the reign of the PlugX malware in the U.S., which has affected over 2.5 million devices globally by infiltrating infected USB drives, PCMag noted.

Read more
This phenomenal Acer gaming laptop is $450 off at Best Buy
The Acer Predator Helios on a white background.

With the recent announcement of the Nvidia RTX 50-series of GPUs launching from the end of this month, we’re spotting some great gaming laptop deals for all things 40-series. While they may soon no longer be the latest hardware, they’re still going to offer exceptional gaming performance for a long time to come. One highlight is being able to buy the Acer Predator Helios 18 at Best Buy for $2,550 instead of $3,000. Packed with high-end hardware, here’s why it’s one of the best laptop deals around.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios
The Acer Predator Helios is a supremely powerful gaming PC that is sure to rival pretty much all the best gaming laptops out there. It uses a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. If we were being picky, maybe more RAM or storage would have been perfect, but this is still pretty great. Alongside that, there’s a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU which is near impossible to beat (until the 50-series launches).

Read more