This 32-inch LG QHD gaming monitor is $279 for Cyber Monday

If you have a powerful gaming rig, you need an equally powerful gaming monitor to see the true benefits. That can be achieved when you head over to Walmart and buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, you can buy it for $279 thereby saving $70 off the usual price of $349. It’s one of the better Cyber Monday monitor deals around and sure to appeal to gamers looking to upgrade for less. Here’s what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor

Sure to be one of the best gaming monitors in this price range, the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor is ideal for mid-range gamers who want something to make their gaming time truly pop on screen. It has all the essential features you could need.

That includes a great resolution of 2560 x 1440 which is perfect for mid-range graphics cards. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate compared to the best monitors that tend to stick with 60Hz. That means you get silky smooth performance with that further enhanced by AMD FreeSync support so you get seamless and fluid movement, no matter how fast things get. No one wants screen tearing or stuttering so this is the ideal solution.

The LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor also has a 1ms response time so you don’t have to worry about input lag. If you’re too slow, you’re too slow rather than the monitor letting you down. There’s also HDR10 support with sRGB 95% so you get rich colors and contrast all enhancing your gaming time. Combined, that means the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor will make all your favorite games look better than before, while you’ll also enjoy the latest games in style as well.

Normally priced at $349, you can currently buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor for $279 at Walmart. A respectable saving of $70, this is a great chance to enjoy a sweet looking gaming monitor for less. The deal is proving very popular so snap it up sooner rather than later before you miss out.

