 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 32-inch LG QHD gaming monitor is $279 for Cyber Monday

Jennifer Allen
By
The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-inch gaming monitor on green background.
LG

If you have a powerful gaming rig, you need an equally powerful gaming monitor to see the true benefits. That can be achieved when you head over to Walmart and buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, you can buy it for $279 thereby saving $70 off the usual price of $349. It’s one of the better Cyber Monday monitor deals around and sure to appeal to gamers looking to upgrade for less. Here’s what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor

Sure to be one of the best gaming monitors in this price range, the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor is ideal for mid-range gamers who want something to make their gaming time truly pop on screen. It has all the essential features you could need.

That includes a great resolution of 2560 x 1440 which is perfect for mid-range graphics cards. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate compared to the best monitors that tend to stick with 60Hz. That means you get silky smooth performance with that further enhanced by AMD FreeSync support so you get seamless and fluid movement, no matter how fast things get. No one wants screen tearing or stuttering so this is the ideal solution.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

The LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor also has a 1ms response time so you don’t have to worry about input lag. If you’re too slow, you’re too slow rather than the monitor letting you down. There’s also HDR10 support with sRGB 95% so you get rich colors and contrast all enhancing your gaming time. Combined, that means the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor will make all your favorite games look better than before, while you’ll also enjoy the latest games in style as well.

Normally priced at $349, you can currently buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor for $279 at Walmart. A respectable saving of $70, this is a great chance to enjoy a sweet looking gaming monitor for less. The deal is proving very popular so snap it up sooner rather than later before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best HP gaming laptop Black Friday deals right now
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

HP has been around decades now. You're probably familiar with their lineups of desktops and Pavilion laptops, but that doesn't mean that they don't also make great gaming laptops as well. HP currently has two gaming-specific laptop brands, Omen and Victus, and they both have some great specifications. That said, if you can't find anything you like here, it is worth taking a look at these other best HP laptop Black Friday deals, our collection of the best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday, and our general Black Friday laptop deals.
Best HP Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Much like other retailers, HP's lineup of AMD CPU gaming laptops is not as large. That said, they are generally more budget-friendly and power-efficient, and while the GPUs are on the lower end of the scale, these are great entry-to-mid-range gaming laptops for you to pick up.

Read more
The best 5K monitor Black Friday deals from Apple, LG, and more
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Sometimes 4K just isn't enough -- you need an extra K. If you're in a creative profession like digital art or video editing, you want the best possible monitor to ensure that you get every detail right. Unfortunately, 5K monitors are very expensive. But today is Black Friday, so there are some awesome Black Friday deals on monitors of every price and quality. We've pulled our favorite deals below and highlighted our absolute favorite: the Apple Studio Display.
Best 5K monitor Black Friday deal
Apple Studio Display -- $1,520, was $1,600

The Apple Studio Display, the successor to the Apple Pro Display XDR, features a 27-inch Retina display with 5K resolution, 600 nits of brightness, and support for 1 billion colors -- it's certainly a sight to behold when you're able to view your projects with such detail and brilliance. The 5K monitor also features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with a three-mic array and Center Stage technology, which will keep you in the middle of the screen during video calls even if you move around the room, in addition to a built-in six-speaker sound system that enables spatial audio. You'll also get a tilt-adjustable stand with your Apple Studio Display for $1,520, following a $80 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $1,600 for Black Friday.

Read more
Best RAM Black Friday deals: Save on DDR4 and DDR5 kits today
how to install ram pc buildout 2016 720x480 02

RAM is one of the most important things to beef up in your new computer, especially if you want to play games, edit video, or even try offline LLM manipulation. But what you might not know is how much everything eats up RAM these days. Windows 11 on its own consumes about 4GBs of RAM all on its own, reducing that fairly standard 8GB of RAM to an effective 4GB of RAM. If you need an upgrade, such as to 16GB or even 32GB of RAM or more, today is the day to do it as there are plenty of Black Friday deals to go around. Then, finish up building your PC with these CPU Black Friday deals, GPU Black Friday deals and AIO Cooler Black Friday deals.
Best DDR4 RAM Black Friday deals

While DDR4 RAM is the older generation now, it's still one of the most widely supported types of RAM, and you'll often find better and more varied deals for these. There's also the fact that most CPUs and motherboards support having several RAM sticks, so you can buy several smaller and cheaper sticks rather than a few larger ones.

Read more