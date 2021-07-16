YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID) has revealed new information about upcoming Threadripper 5000 processors. Contrary to previous rumors, the YouTuber suggests that the upcoming range will release in November, not in September. The video also confirm the specs of the range and hints at future Threadripper launches.

Originally, we reported that AMD would announce Threadripper 5000 chips in August with general availability coming in September. Now, it seems that general availability will come later in November.

As is typical in MLID leaks, the launch date is color-coded as “high confidence,” meaning it’s not widespread information. It’s still possible that AMD will announce Threadripper 5000 chips in August, but the rollout may happen over the course of a few months.

More importantly, the video confirms the leaked specs of the upcoming processors. Keeping with Threadripper 3000 chips, the new range will top out at 64 cores and 128 threads on the flagship the Threadripper 5990X. The lowest-end model is tentatively named the Threadripper 5960X, which should launch with 24 cores and 48 threads.

Although we initially expected pricing to be in line with the previous generation, MLID suggests that the price will be higher for each processor. We don’t know by how much yet, but somewhere in the range of a few hundred dollars is probably a safe bet.

According to MLID, AMD will further the platform with the “Pro” series in January 2022. This is a workstation-class series that will reportedly be lead by the Threadripper 5995WX, which features the same 64 cores as the 5990X. This platform will allegedly double the memory channels and PCIe 4.0 lanes — eight-channel DDR4 memory and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

AMD has launched similar versions of previous Threadripper processors, so it’s safe to expect this processor at some point. Right now, January seems like the launch month, but we’re not sure right now.

Finally, the video provides a look at the future. It’s still a long way off, but the video suggests that Threadripper chips featuring Zen 4 cores will launch in the first few months of 2023. Unlike the previous two Threadripper generations, the flagship chip from this series will reportedly feature 96 cores and 192 threads, pushing high-end desktop computing to places it has never been before.

Regardless of specific timeframes, the launch of Threadripper 5000 chips should come soon. The Zen 3 architecture that will reportedly power this generation of processors has already made its way into AMD’s consumer Ryzen range and its server-grade Epyc range. Threadripper is the only range that hasn’t gotten the Zen 3 treatment yet.

Although the upcoming processors will reportedly match Threadripper 3000 chips in core count, enthusiasts can expect a significant uptick in performance. Ryzen 5000 processors featuring Zen 3 cores have already shown how much the new architecture can do by increasing single-core performance by as high as 19%.

