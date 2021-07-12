  1. Computing

AMD could launch its 64-core Threadripper 5000 chips in August

A new report suggests that AMD’s upcoming and as-yet-unannounced Threadripper 5000 processors will arrive in August, with general availability coming in September. The updated high-end desktop range is reportedly built on the Zen 3 architecture powering Ryzen 5000 chips, which should offer a significant performance improvement over the current Threadripper 3000 chips.

AMD will announce Threadripper 5000 chips, codenamed Chagall, in August, according to a report from MoePC. The biggest change compared to Threadripper 3000 chips is the updated Zen 3 architecture, which boasts up to a 19% instruction per clock (IPC) improvement compared to Zen 2. We saw a similar shift with Ryzen 5000, which massively improved on the single-core performance of Ryzen 3000 chips.

An AMD Threadripper processor in a motherboard.

High-end desktop enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the updated design, which has been rumored to launch in August for a few months. The latest report confirms the launch window, barring any delays from AMD. The Zen 3 cores in Ryzen 5000 chips use a refined 7nm process from chipmaker TSMC, and Threadripper 5000 shouldn’t be any different.

Outside of the updated Zen 3 cores, Threadripper 5000 is almost identical to Threadripper 3000. The flagship processor will reportedly feature 64 cores and 128 threads, support for PCIe 4.0, and support DDR4 memory. It will also reportedly use the same TRX4 socket as Threadripper 3000, unlike the next-gen Ryzen chips, which will likely use a different socket design.

Although Threadripper 5000 won’t use a different socket design, the report suggests that AMD will release them alongside a new motherboard chipset. It’s not clear now, however, if the updated motherboard design will be ready at launch.

Threadripper 5000 chips will also reportedly feature double the L3 cache — 32MB compared to 16MB on Threadripper 3000. The report says the chips won’t feature AMD’s recently announced 3D V-Cache technology, which allows AMD to stack a layer of L3 cache on top of the chip package. The first chips featuring this technology are set to arrive in early 2022 with Zen 3-based Ryzen CPUs.

A person holding the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X.
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Although AMD hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the launch of Threadripper 5000 chips should come soon. AMD has already brought the Zen 3 architecture to the consumer Ryzen range and the server-grade Epyc range. Ryzen 5000 APUs featuring Zen 3 cores are also set to launch in August. That leaves the Threadripper range, which hasn’t seen an update in two and a half years.

Threadripper 5000 chips are exciting, though they may not see the same gen-on-gen upgrade as Ryzen 5000. The improvements to single-core performance are clear, but Threadripper chips excel in workloads that demand a lot of cores. And with 64 of them available, that shouldn’t be an issue.

We don’t have any pricing details for Threadripper 5000 yet, but AMD will likely carry the same pricing and naming structure over from Threadripper 3000 chips. If that’s the case, you can expect to pay about $4,000 for the flagship 64-core chip and about $1,400 for the cheapest 24-core chip.

