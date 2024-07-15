Best Walmart Prime Day laptop deals: Gaming laptop for $599

With Prime Day deals in full swing, we’re here to keep an eye on the many Prime Day laptop deals going on right now. In particular, we’re checking out what Walmart has to offer with the Walmart Prime Day laptop deals looking pretty special right now. Just because Prime Day is inherently an Amazon shopping event doesn’t mean Walmart won’t try to match the savings. If you’re keen to buy a new laptop for yourself or a loved one, you’re in luck. We’ve looked through everything that’s out there and narrowed things down to the very best laptop deals that Walmart has to offer right now. We’ve also provided some advice on what to look for before buying a new laptop too.

Below you’ll find some fantastic Prime Day gaming laptop deals, Dell Prime Day deals, and more ways to save.

The best Prime Day laptop deal at Walmart

15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop — $599, was $979

Need a new gaming laptop, but you’re on a budget? Then look no further than this Prime Day laptop deal from Walmart! With this HP Victus gaming laptop, you’re getting a lot for your money: a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, a respectable 8GB of RAM, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a decent amount of storage with a 512GB SSD (solid-state drive). This gaming laptop also has a AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, an HD camera, and dual speakers. It runs on Windows 11, has a backlit keyboard, and has up to 11 hours of battery life.

This particular HP Victus is not a high-end gaming laptop, but it’s a decent entry-point option for new gamers. So if you’re in the market for more of a starter gaming laptop, this HP Victus is a solid choice. And at this price, it’s practically a steal since you’ll be saving $380 on it. Yes, this deal knocks the price down from $979 to just $599. But deals like this don’t last forever, so be sure to snag one of these laptops for yourself soon!

More Walmart Prime Day laptop deals we love

How to choose a laptop in Walmart’s Prime Day deals

Picking the right laptop for you in the Walmart Prime Day deals is a fairly involved process. After all, a laptop isn’t an impulse buy so you want to make sure you’re investing in the right device for you. How do you plan on using your laptop? Why do you need a new one? Do you just need something simple for web browsing and to step away from your phone? In which case, you can simply go for something super cheap and be happy. We recommend buying from one of the best laptop brands so that you’re guaranteed reliability. You may even feel more comfortable going for a Chromebook with ChromeOS instead of Windows. For the most basic tasks, you definitely don’t ned a MacBook unless you’re keen to have a laptop which plays nicely with your iPhone and iPad.

If you’re planning on spending more than a couple of hundred bucks, it’s time to plan ahead significantly. We’re fairly partial to all things Dell for anything mid-range while Apple and other brands feature in our look at the best laptops. One of the best MacBooks is great for a system which will last you a long time but not everyone likes using macOS.

If you want one of the best gaming laptops, your needs will vary even further right down to what is one of the best gaming laptops.

Take a look at the extras involved with each laptop but don’t forget the core specs. You can’t easily upgrade a laptop. When it comes to the screen, if you want a large screen, you’ll need to sacrifice portability but if you plan on editing videos on the move or even gaming, it makes a difference.

For anything high-end, you’ll need at least 16GB of RAM and one of the newer processors from Intel or AMD. A dedicated graphics card is also recommended with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series or 40-series the best bet for anything grpahically demanding. Don’t forget hard drive space either with at least 512GB the minimum you truly want, unless you’re solely interested in storing all your files on the cloud.

How we chose these Walmart laptop Prime Day deals

It’s important that you get the right deals for your budget and needs. That’s why we throw all our effort into finding the best laptop deals every day of the week. That means when it comes around to Prime Day season, we’re appropriately in our prime to find the best offers. When it comes to Walmart laptop Prime Day deals, of course, we’re solely looking at what Walmart has to offer. We don’t have any quotas so if there aren’t many deals available at Walmart, we won’t bulk out our list with inferior options. Instead, we focus on pure quality.

Quality means that we also don’t feature laptop deals that aren’t something we’d be happy to own or recommend to others. Even if you’re buying a budget laptop, you want it to be as good as possible for the price so we exclusively feature the best Walmart Prime Day laptop deals that are worth your money.

We regularly go back and check so if something changes, we’re on top of it. It saves you from needing to look for yourself as all you need to do is head here for the key roundup.

At all times, we list everything in order of best price and we focus on one particularly special deal that we’d recommend above all others. If you’re in a rush, you can simply pick the laptop that fits your budget and be rest assured that you’re buying something special. Check back often for the latest updates while we keep checking Walmart for your best deal.