Digital Trends
Computing

Windows 10 to allow users to pause updates for up to seven days

Georgina Torbet
By

Windows 10 updates have been a source of consternation for some time, with updates inadvertently deleting files and users being unknowingly opted into beta software testing. But now there is some good news on the horizon for frustrated Windows 10 users, as updates can be paused so that they will no longer happen automatically.

In general, automatic updates are a good way to ensure that users’ systems are safe and protected from ever-evolving security threats, given that many people aren’t so diligent about making sure their software is up to date. But Windows 10 updates happening automatically has caused problems with some systems, leaving many people with software bugs and some with lost data. Having users be afraid to update their operating system because they are worried about breaking their primary machine is definitely not ideal.

For Enterprise users, there has been an option to delay automatic updates for up to 35 days, which meant that businesses could check whether their systems would be affected by an update and pause it if so. But there was no such delay option for home users.

Now, Windows 10 Home users will also be able to delay updates for up to seven days. The upcoming Windows 10 update (19H1), scheduled for release in April 2019, is currently being tested by testers in the Windows Insiders program. Tech site Thurrott first spotted the new setting in the Windows Update menu (found under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update), where a Pause updates for 7 days option is now available.

During the pause period, Windows 10 will not install any updates, and you can then resume the updates at any time within the seven day period. One week isn’t a lot of time for a pause, but it should be enough for users to figure out whether a given update will cause issues with their system and to take steps to avoid the problem if it will. After the seven days has expired, Windows will automatically update again.

It is clear that Microsoft is making a concerted effort to ensure that as many users as possible are running the latest version of Windows 10, presumably both to avoid security issues with users’ machines and to aid with software compatibility.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray
Up Next

How to record your computer screen
windows 10 october update
Computing

Headaches continue with two new Windows 10 October 2018 Update bugs

In the latest set of bugs with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, two new issues with administrator accounts and FLAC media files have surfaced, causing headaches for some people.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Windows 10 can split and resize windows with ease. Here's how to do it

Windows 10 is a great desktop operating system and its many window management features are part of the reason why. Here's how to divvy up windows using Snap Assist and other native tools.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Microsoft Windows 10
Computing

Windows 10 just now became the most popular version of Windows

Microsoft can rejoice as users begin moving on from Windows 7, increasing Windows 10's overall market share to 39.2 percent worldwide, and 40.86-percent among users running a variation of Windows.
Posted By Michael Archambault
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Google to turn off the lights with native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10

Though the feature is already heading to MacOS Mojave in a future update, it has now been confirmed that Google will be adding support for a native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10 as well. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The MacBook Pro got bumped with new processors. Does the XPS 13 still beat it?

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 CPUs could be the most powerful ever. Here's what we know

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Jon Martindale
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Product Review

The Asus Zenbook 13 is only $850, but it’s all the laptop you’ll need

Long on battery life and short on price, the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA is another affordable entry that tries to unset better known rivals, such as Dell’s XPS 13 and Apple’s MacBook Air. Though not without quirks, the ZenBook 13’s…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to download wikipedia on mac screen
Computing

Here's how to download Wikipedia. Seriously. The whole thing

Frequent Wikipedia user? You can actually download the entire Wikipedia library to your home computer thanks to its open-source nature and a several free applications that do almost all the heavy lifting for you. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Acer Swift 7
Computing

Acer Swift 7 dazzles with near-borderless touch display, weighs under two pounds

Not a fan of bezels, and looking for the thinnest and lightest machine on the market? Acer's latest iteration of the Swift 7 introduces an impressive 14-inch touchscreen with a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio, all coming in at under two…
Posted By Michael Archambault
HP Z38c review back logo
Computing

HP’s affordable yet stunning monitors shave bezels to free up your desk

Be it with privacy screens, or slim bezels, HP's new offerings for CES 2019 come packed with unique features which promise to immerse consumers in whatever they are creating or watching. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Omen 15 review
Product Review

Blink and you'll miss it! HP's Omen 15 brings a crazy-fast 240Hz display to laptops

MSI and Alienware are at the top of the gaming laptop makers but with new features like Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max Q graphics cards, a 240 Hz display with 4 ms response times, the Omen 15 looks to make some noise and disrupt the gaming laptop…
Posted By Arif Bacchus