 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Live X outage: is Twitter down?

By

It’s not just you. X (Twitter) had a blip, with thousands of users all over the globe reporting outages. A huge spike was seen with users reporting that ‘X is down’ at 3am PDT / 6am EDT.

Users were experiencing issues with both the X website and the X app. Some users were reporting the service was downright inaccessible; others complained about slow loading times. We’re reporting live on the outage as it unfolds, and are waiting to see if X makes any sort of statement about its early morning issues.

LiveLast updated March 10, 2025 4:00 AM
Related

    Editors’ Recommendations

    Topics
    Monica J. White
    Monica J. White
    Computing Writer
    Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
    AMD is doing a victory lap with the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D
    AMD announcing the 9950X3D.

    At this point, AMD has been on top when we're talking about the best processors for gaming, but it still took CES 2025 to do a victory lap and extend its lead. Opening up the keynote address, AMD revealed the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, both of which will be available in the first quarter of this year.

    The performance here doesn't sway things much, as AMD has already claimed the top slot for gaming processors with its wildly popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D. As you can see below, however, AMD claims an 8% lead over last-gen's Ryzen 9 7950X3D on average after testing 40 games. Unsurprisingly, graphically intensive games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Black Myth: Wukong see little benefit, but AMD is claiming a lead as large as 58% in a game like Counter-Strike 2. 

    Read more
    Qualcomm Snapdragon X vs. Intel Core Ultra Series 2: the better laptop chip?
    A photo of the Snapdragon X Plus CPU in the die

    This was a turbulent year in the world of Windows laptops. The introduction of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips completely changed the game -- and I don't say that lightly.

    They entered the market in such a forceful way that both AMD and Intel were forced to respond quickly with their own more power-efficient chips that could compete. Intel's Core Ultra Series 2, otherwise known as Lunar Lake, attempted to beat Qualcomm at its own game, boasting a dramatic improvement in battery life.

    Read more
    At basically $105, the Ryzen 5 7600X is the best gaming CPU to buy right now
    The Ryzen 5 7600X sitting among thermal paste and RAM.

    I don't usually get my hopes up for Black Friday CPU deals, but I found one that's just too good to pass up. Right now, you can get the Ryzen 5 7600X -- still one of the best processors for value-focused gaming -- for basically $105. No, that's not the actual price listed on Newegg where you'll find the deal, but there's a lot going on with this sale.

    For starters, the CPU itself is marked down by 24%, bringing the $299 list price down to $225. Not a great deal for a last-gen chip. However, you can save an additional $30 by using the promo code BFEDY2A33, and more importantly, you'll get a free Kingston NV3 1TB hard drive with the order. That's a PCIe 4.0 SSD that normally costs $90.

    Read more