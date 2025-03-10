Live X outage: is Twitter down?

It’s not just you. X (Twitter) had a blip, with thousands of users all over the globe reporting outages. A huge spike was seen with users reporting that ‘X is down’ at 3am PDT / 6am EDT.

Users were experiencing issues with both the X website and the X app. Some users were reporting the service was downright inaccessible; others complained about slow loading times. We’re reporting live on the outage as it unfolds, and are waiting to see if X makes any sort of statement about its early morning issues.

Live Last updated March 10, 2025 4:00 AM