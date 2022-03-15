Your PC games are about to load much faster

The DirectStorage API is now available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, which should help games take advantage of faster storage.
Microsoft recently announced on its Developer Blog that the Application Programming Interface will be available for the Windows operating systems, “allowing developers to more fully utilize the speed of the latest storage devices.” This is intended to bring greater optimization for gaming on PCs in terms of speed, bandwidth, and latency.
DirectStorage API brings the technology that allows Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to load quickly to PCs. The API also allows games to take advantage of higher speeds of the best solid-state drives or best internal hard drives, Windows Central noted.
Tom’s Hardware also noted that Microsoft announced this availability not long after the game Forspoken by Luminous Productions was confirmed to have built-in DirectStorage support.
