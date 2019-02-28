Digital Trends
Computing

In a bid for extra protection, YouTube disables comments on videos with children

Arif Bacchus
By
YouTube Variable Speed

YouTube is finally taking major action following a round of controversy relating to inappropriate and predatory comments. In an extra bid for protection, it will now be disabling the comments section on most videos that feature children.

While YouTube will be blocking comments on all videos or channels that feature minors, it promises that there will be an opportunity for some creators to keep comments enabled. However, there is a catch. Such channels will have to moderate the comments section, and “demonstrate a low risk of predatory behavior.” YouTube will also work closely with these channels to improve its overall ability to catch violative comments.

The in-depth changes were initially described in a February 28 blog post. According to YouTube, it had already disabled comments from “tens and millions of videos” which were subject to predatory behavior. While in some cases this had accidentally flagged and demonetized some videos on the platform in error, a new comments classifier will be coming to prevent such errors from happening in the future.

“This classifier does not affect the monetization of your video. We accelerated its launch and now have a new comments classifier in place that is more sweeping in scope, and will detect and remove 2x more individual comments,” YouTube said.

Leading up to the YouTube comments controversy, some companies had pulled ads on videos which featured predatory comments. This includes Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite. According to The Verge, it’s not clear if these ads will once again resume as part of the new changes. Still, YouTube is now showing that it is taking a stronger stance against predatory comments or behaviors.

“No form of content that endangers minors is acceptable on YouTube, which is why we have terminated certain channels that attempt to endanger children in any way,” YouTube said. “We will continue to take action when creators violate our policies in ways that blatantly harm the broader user and creator community.”

Changes to prevent predatory comments would not be the only YouTube story in recent news. Tom Leung, YouTube’s director of content management, had previously hinted that YouTube’s development team was considering methods for disabling the downvote button to help eliminate mob spamming on the platform.

Don't Miss

How to clean a laptop screen
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Get the Surface Pro 6, with the keyboard included, for $800 at Amazon

Looking to save on the Surface Pro 6? You're in luck. Amazon is currently running a deal where you can get one with the keyboard included for just $800 instead of the usual price of $1,060.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
polite grandma google search tablet feat
Computing

Got jokes? These Google Easter eggs will give them a run for their money

Google is known for playing pranks every year in April, but the fun doesn't stop there. The company's search engine is riddled with Easter eggs, and if you know where to look, they're not hard to find. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Emily Schiola
how to download music from youtube 41952312 l 640x0
Computing

Need to rip audio from a YouTube song? Here's how to download music from the site

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools out there, which is the best? In this guide, we teach you how to download music from YouTube with a couple of different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of data for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? We'll teach you how to send large files over the internet using some of our favorite cloud services.
Posted By Anita George
Computing

Looking for a deal or job without Craigslist? These are your 6 best alternatives

Whether you are tired of Craigslist or simply looking for more exposure for the dining room table you're trying to sell, here are some more websites like Craigslist that might have what you're looking for.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock
differences between ethernet cables 13400996 router connection to rj45 connector blue
Computing

Ethernet cables come in all shapes and sizes. Here's what you need to know

Buying an Ethernet cable can be confusing. Luckily, our quick-and-dirty guide makes sense of all the initials, so you can figure out which cable is best suited for your LAN dungeon or living room setup.
Posted By Jonathan Keane
How to clean a laptop screen
Computing

Get rid of dust and dirt on your laptop screen with these great cleaning tips

Whether your laptop's display is merely dusty or is covered in oily fingerprints and grime, you don't have to put up with it. We'll teach you how to clean a laptop screen with a few quick methods.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your mouse cursor pointer mousecusor02
Computing

Change your mouse cursor in Windows with these quick tips

The standard mouse cursor is boring, so change it! With this guide on how to change your mouse cursor in Windows, you can choose to use one of Microsoft's pre-installed cursors or download something a bit more extravagant.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Apple MacBook or Huawei MateBook? This one's a close race, folks

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

Nvidia's GTX 16-series might be the best bang-for-buck Turing graphics cards yet

The GTX 1660 Ti is officially out and about, suddenly released by Nvidia to very little fanfare. No word yet on other cards in the 16-series, though it'd be quite odd to have a 1660 Ti and not have a 1660.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
News

Amazon’s latest sale takes up to $200 off the price of the 2018 MacBook Air

You can now get up to $200 off the price of the newest 2018 MacBook Air at the popular online retailer Amazon, which knocks down the cost on some configurations to as low as $1,050. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its upcoming replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's expected to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma