Building a gaming PC? Save $50 on an RTX 3060 Ti GPU for Prime Day

If you’re building a PC from scratch and aiming for a gaming build, then a great GPU is essential, and with the high cost of the latest GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it might seem like the worst time to build a PC. Luckily, the RTX 30 series is still pretty great, and there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on them, including this one from Amazon on the RTX 3060 Ti for $300 instead of $330.

Why you should buy the ZOTAC RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is such an excellent GPU that we’ve put it on our list of the best GPUs for 2023, and when you compare the RTX 3060 vs. 3060 Ti vs. 3070, it sits in a pretty great power band for a mid-range gaming build. At the same time, it won’t quite hit 4k gaming and will somewhat struggle at 2k when going for high framerates on the newest AAAs like Cyberpunk 2077. That said, it will do significantly better with the big free-to-play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, where framerate is more important than graphics, so if you like to play the big e-sports games and are on FHD or 2k, then the RTX 3060 Ti is a perfect budget option.

On the other hand, if you want to push both frames and resolution, you can always use RTX DLSS technology to help, and given that the RTX 3060 Ti is made for it, it’s also certainly an option. That said, RTX DLSS isn’t available on everything yet and sometimes introduces some latency, although it won’t be noticeable in slower-paced or narratively-focused games. Annoyingly, the RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t have as much VRAM as the RTX 3060, meaning DLSS won’t be as effective, but you can certainly play around with the settings to get something that fits your gaming monitor well enough.

Overall, we like the RTX 3060 Ti as a GPU; it’s not too expensive, especially with this deal from Amazon bringing it down to $300, and it still has a lot of power behind it. If this is your first build, check out our five most important tips for building a PC, and check out these general Prime Day deals to grab some other parts of your PC.

