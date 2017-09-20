Nest Secure makes hardwired security systems look ancient

Nest is back, and it’s back with a vengeance. The company recently took the wraps off of the Nest Thermostat E, but that did not mark the end of Nest’s 2017 announcements. Instead, Nest saved its biggest product unveilings for an event in San Francisco, where it revealed a lineup of security-focused products.

The star of the show is the Nest Secure, the company’s new smart alarm system that works in concert with a series of door and window trackers called Nest Detect, a key fob called Nest Tag, and Nest Guard, the brain-center of the whole system. It’s built to be super intuitive, super secure, and relatively easy to install. We were on the ground at the event, and managed to get some hands-on time with the new Nest Secure product lineup.

A beautiful, all-white look

Security systems are normally ugly panels that sit on your wall and look like they’re ready for a redesign. Nest, however, has succeeded in making a sleek, attractive home security hub.

The system is set up to fit in with a nice home’s design, and it all looks quite good. Everything is white – which is good news for those with white walls, as it’ll blend in well. There’s little color here – even the keypad on the Nest Guard hub only lights up with numbers when needed, and the rest of the time it’ll just look like a series of white buttons with no label. It’s clear that Nest has given enormous attention to detail here – after all, you won’t want ugly products in your home, especially in your entryway where first impressions occur.

Unlike a traditional security panel, which sits on your wall, the Nest Guard hub is a puck-shaped device that sits on your table. It’s about as big as an Amazon Echo Dot, but white instead of black. The sensors are subtle but still noticeable. They’re about 2-inches long and will simply stick to your window or door frame. There are two components to these sensors – a main sensor and an accompanying magnet, which is used to detect when a door or window is opened and closed.

One of the reasons the sensor is longer in length is because of the battery – the sensor will last two years on a single battery, but once that battery is used up, you will have to replace it. It might have been nice to incorporate rechargeable batteries here, which you could plug in and recharge when necessary.

Last but not least is the Nest Tag, which is a key fob that you’ll carry around on your keys. The fob is relatively small – a little less than an inch in diameter – and it won’t add too much extra weight to your keys, which is good.

Everything is well-designed. It’s not unnoticeable – but we wouldn’t expect it to be. The Nest Guard hub is the star of the show here, and it’s the main way you’ll interact with the system besides through the app.

The smarts to keep your home safe

As mentioned, Nest Guard is the brain behind Nest Secure, and it’s pretty smart. Under the hood are some pretty important features. For starters, Guard offers a 12-hour rechargeable backup battery, so if your power goes out, your home’s security system won’t. Not only that, but if you have unreliable Wi-Fi or want to ensure that your security system can still connect to the web in the event of a power-outage, you can pay $5 per month for cellular connectivity.

Christian de Looper/Digital Trends

While there is a key pad on the top, you may not even need to use it if your system is set up properly. Nest Guard works with Nest Tag, a key fob that you can scan when you enter and exit your home. It’s through that scanning that Nest Secure will arm, at which point the opening and closing of doors and windows will trigger the alarm – and a subsequent notification on your phone. There are other notifications that you can get, too. For example, if Nest thinks no one is home and it’s clear you forgot to arm the system, it’ll ask you on your phone if you want to arm it, and you’ll be able to do so straight from the notification itself.

On stage at the event, Nest announced that the Nest Cam IQ would be getting Google Assistant integration – a feature absent from the Nest Secure system.

It’s all controllable through the Nest app, where you’ll get a complete rundown of past events – including the opening and closing of doors and windows – and integration with any Nest security cameras you have set up. For example, if your system is armed and a door opens, you’ll get a notification with footage from the camera of that event.

While smart, we can’t help but think the whole system could be a little smarter. On stage at the event, Nest announced that the Nest Cam IQ would be getting Google Assistant integration – a feature absent from the Nest Secure system. Nest representatives remained tight-lipped about whether that feature will be coming, and it’s a pretty safe bet that it will – but it’s still a little strange that the feature is absent at launch.

Still, the qualms here are software-based – which means they could change through software updates. As a self-contained system, it all works great – including with other newly announced Nest products such as the Nest Hello doorbell. Because we were only using the products at the event, we weren’t able to see how they worked with other smart home products, but Nest has partnerships with the likes of Philips and Lutron, so the assumption is that everything should work together decently well.

Conclusion

The Nest Secure security system is up for pre-order now with shipping starting in November, and it’s a little pricey – coming in at $499 for the starter pack, which comes with the Nest Guard hub, two Nest Detect sensors, and two Nest Tag fobs. We assume most people will need to add on to that – after all, two Detect sensors is only enough for the front door and one window, and if you’re in a family you may need more than two fobs. Detect Sensors are $59 each, while extra Tag fobs will cost $25 each.

Still, despite the somewhat high price, it’s a nice system – and hopefully represents somewhat of a renaissance in the home security world. Home security needs to be smarter, especially in an increasingly connected world. Nest just could be the one to make that happen.