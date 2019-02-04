Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Real-life version of Star Trek’s ‘replicator’ 3D prints full objects in seconds

Luke Dormehl
By

Inspired by Star Trek’s “replicator,” a machine capable of synthesizing objects on demand, researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the University of California, Berkeley, have developed a new, potentially game-changing type of 3D printer. Instead of building objects layer by layer, as conventional 3D printing methods do, this new printer is able to print entire objects at once — using projected light to transform gooey resin into solid finished pieces.

“We’ve invented a new category of 3D printing process inspired by the principles of computed tomography (CT),” Hayden Taylor, an electrical engineer at UC Berkeley, told Digital Trends. “CT is widely used in 3D medical and industrial imaging, but hasn’t previously been applied to fabrication. Our new process is called Computed Axial Lithography (CAL), and prints entire 3D objects into light-sensitive materials all at once. The process involves rotating a container of light-sensitive material, while projecting into it a sequence of computed light intensity patterns that are synchronized with the rotation. Over time, a 3D pattern of light energy is delivered to the material by more than a thousand different projections. Where the energy delivered exceeds a critical threshold, the material undergoes a chemical reaction and the part is formed.”

3d printing using light the thinker img 7995
Hayden Taylor

The CT machines regularly used in hospitals involve rotating an X-ray tube around patients, taking multiple images of their insides in the process, from which a computer can then reconstruct a 3D model. As Taylor described, in this new printing method that idea is reversed: meaning that it starts with a 3D object and then works out what it would look like from each angle to create such a finished shape. This data, comprised of 2D images, is then fed into a slide projector, which projects the images into a container filled with the synthetic resin. During the projection process, the container is rotated, resulting in a solid printed model.

To print an object several centimeters across takes just a couple of minutes. As a proof of concept, the team re-created a version of Auguste Rodin’s famous sculpture “The Thinker.”

“Almost all existing 3D printing processes build up components layer by layer, which limits printing speed and can introduce mechanical defects that may limit strength or make strength strongly directional,” Taylor continued. “CAL does away with the use of layers, and patterns all points of a polymeric 3D object simultaneously. This different approach opens up a range of new process capabilities.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards for 2019
drones used to inspect wind turbines d41586 019 00176 z 16415722
Emerging Tech

Swarms of drones will soon keep tabs on our aging city infrastructure

Could drones be used to inspect aging infrastructure? Researchers from Sweden have been testing how teams of autonomous camera-equipped drones could be used to keep tabs on wind turbines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
little sophia robot kickstarter rough 03 00 49 still009
Emerging Tech

Little Sophia is the pint-sized robot buddy that promises to teach kids to code

Intended for kids aged 7 to 13, Little Sophia is a 14-inch robot, capable of walking, talking, and recognizing faces. Oh, and teaching kids the all-important skill of coding, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to photograph the moon 2
Emerging Tech

Wrap up warmly on the moon — lunar nights are colder than expected

China's Chang'e 4 mission to the far side of the moon touched down a few weeks ago. And now it has released a surprising finding -- apparently the lunar nights are colder than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble triangulum galaxy stsci h p1901b z 1000x562
Emerging Tech

See our galactic neighbor, the orderly Triangulum galaxy, in high definition

Take some time out of your day to ooh and ahh at the beauty of the universe. The Hubble Space Telescope has produced agorgeous high resolution image of the Triangulum galaxy (M33), made up of 25 million viewable stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity rover gravity mount sharp pia23041 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover learns a new trick: Measuring the gravity of mountains

NASA's Curiosity rover has provided unexpected insight into gravity on Mars by using its accelerometers and gyroscopes as a makeshift gravimeter. This data tells scientists about Mount Sharp which Curiosity is currently exploring.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Starliner
Emerging Tech

Boeing’s astronaut taxi is a go, will launch a test flight next month

Boeing had problems with the development of its Starliner spacecraft, when a propellant leak occurred during testing last year. But now the craft is ready for its first test flight.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet little sophia feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
faa makes sundays super bowl a no drone zone
Emerging Tech

Drone pilots are already getting caught ignoring Super Bowl flight ban

A restriction on drone flights is in place around Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, but cops have already confiscated six quadcopters from those ignoring the temporary ban.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
new galaxy bedin 1 globular cluster ngc 6752
Emerging Tech

Astronomers make an accidental discovery: The tiny dwarf galaxy Bedin 1

Astronomers were using data from Hubble to study white dwarf stars in the Milky Way but in the process they found something unexpected: a very faint group of stars millions of light-years away which turned out to be a new galaxy.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Emerging Tech

Rocket java roasts on reentry for coffee that is literally out of this world

Here's a concept that will raise eyebrows of even the most dedicated java enthusiast: coffee beans that are shot hundreds of miles into the air and are roasted by the heat of re-entering Earth's atmosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels