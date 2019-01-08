Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Startup wants to reverse Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s using human blood extract

Luke Dormehl
By

A cutting-edge startup is working on a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s by altering the concentration of plasma proteins in patients. This work is based on previous research from Stanford University indicating that cognitive decline in mice can be reversed through injections of blood taken from younger mice.

“Alkahest recently announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of its proprietary human plasma fraction, GRF6021, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with associated mild cognitive impairment or dementia,” Steven Braithwaite, Chief Scientific Officer at Alkahest, told Digital Trends. “As humans age, there is change in the makeup of the proteins in plasma. Some of the key, function-driving plasma proteins increase or decrease with time. At Alkahest, we have termed these changing proteins ‘chronokines.’”

It is the loss of these beneficial chronokine proteins which are implicated with the onset of various age-related diseases through the reduction of regenerative properties that preserve biological functions. In previous studies, the human plasma fraction, GRF6021, has been shown to enhance neurogenesis, improve learning and memory, slow cognitive decline, reduce inflammation, and preserve cell health in animal models.

In Alkahest’s new trial, 90 Parkinson’s patients, mostly in their 70s and 80s, will receive multiple injections containing GRF6021. This plasma fraction is extracted from blood taken from blood banks, with an average donor age of 32. Over the course of the study, the participants will be tested for signs of improved memory, attention, language skills, and more.

“We believe that GRF6021’s unique properties grants the candidate a potential mechanistic advantage over currently available and clinical-stage therapies, whose mode of action typically targets one symptom of disease — and for the most part are ineffective at addressing the complex root causes of disease and aging,” Braithwaite continued.

After the completion of this trial in 2020, Alkahest next plans to advance GRF6021 into larger Phase 3 trials. The company has also carried out trials involving a second proprietary plasma protein fraction, GRF6019, in Alzheimer’s patients.

“In preclinical trials, both products reversed age and disease-related cognitive decline,” Karoly Nikolich, CEO of Alkahest, told us. “We are currently studying GRF6019 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients. Based on the promise of what we have observed in earlier preclinical and clinical trials, Alkahest will also be initiating a Phase 2 trial in severe Alzheimer’s patients planned for initiation in the first half of 2019.”

Don't Miss

This high-tech beehive protects honey bees from their mortal enemy
smart city security breaches could be lethal ottawa getty
Emerging Tech

Today, hacks are annoying. In future smart cities, they could kill

Corporate security breaches are becoming so common that people now accept them as part of a digital future. But for smart cities, system hacks could prove far dangerous for citizens.
Posted By John R. Quain
Hubble Dark Matter
Emerging Tech

Dark matter heats up and moves around in dwarf galaxies during star formation

The exact nature of dark matter is one of the enduring questions of physics. Now a team from the University of Surrey, UK, have discovered that dark matter can be heated up and moved around due to star formation within galaxies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
exciton transistor efficiency electronics 928x520 1
Emerging Tech

Exciton transistors could create the energy-efficient electronics of the future

Last year researchers developed a new type of transistor based on excitons, a special type of quasiparticle, which could be used in the future to make electronic devices more efficient. Now new properties of excitons have been discovered.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Rogue drones prompt major airports to spend millions on protection

A drone incident in December 2018 that brought one of the world's busiest airports to a standstill for 36 hours has prompted big spending on technology designed to prevent the machines from flying near two major airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a dji quadcopter gets the horror movie treatment in drone
Emerging Tech

A DJI quadcopter gets the horror-movie treatment in ‘The Drone’

"The Drone" is an upcoming horror flick about a DJI quadcopter that becomes possessed with the spirit of a serial killer. Check out the trailer to find out it's as bonkers as it sounds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sphero unveils specdrums at ces 2019 spechr 8293
Emerging Tech

Sphero’s Specdrums let you drum up a symphony of sound with colors

At CES 2019, Sphero is trading in Star Wars robots for a set of wireless rings designed for more than just entertainment. With Specdrums, kids can create music using real-world objects or simple color combinations.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
new airselfie drones ces
Emerging Tech

AirSelfie makes a course correction at CES 2019 with 3 new selfie drones

The AirSelfie 2 was a bit of a disaster: It was overpriced, underfeatured, and flew like a drunk hummingbird. AirSelfie is back at CES 2019, launching three new drones at more competitive price points.
Posted By Ed Oswald
aprilli autonomous travel suite concept hotel
Emerging Tech

This futuristic autonomous pod hotel drives you around as you sleep

Design studio Aprilli is reimagining the future of transportation with its new concept, describing a kind of self-driving sleeper van that’s like a hotel room on wheels. Coming soon to a freeway near you? It's not as crazy as it sounds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bell nexus flying taxi ces 2019
Cars

Bell is building a self-flying air taxi, and it brought a prototype to CES 2019

Bell, the storied aviation manufacturer, dropped a surprise at CES 2019 by unveiling its design for a full-scale vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) passenger vehicle - in other words, they're building a flying taxi.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
BeeLife CoCoon
Emerging Tech

This high-tech beehive protects honey bees from their mortal enemy

Since the 1980s, Varroa Destructor mites have been wreaking havoc on the world's honey bee populations, and beekeepers haven't had a good way to fight back. Thanks to an innovative new hive design, that might soon change.
Posted By Drew Prindle
robot delivery dog ces 2019 continental pp cube robodogs
Emerging Tech

Packages could be delivered by robodogs riding in robotaxis, Continental hopes

A solution to delivery challenges is being proposed by Continental at this year's CES 2019, where they will be exhibiting their system of driverless vehicles which act as taxis for delivery robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
impossible burger new recipe ces 2019 foods 1
Emerging Tech

Food 2.0: Impossible Foods is back with a bloody new non-beef burger

At CES 2019, Impossible Food announced its new, improved Impossible Burger. This is the first time its recipe has received an upgrade since the award-winning plant-based meat debuted in 2016.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen