Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s new fulfillment center machines pack boxes up to 5x faster than humans

Luke Dormehl
By

From drone deliveries to checkout-free brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon has made no secret of its desire to automate as many parts of the retail experience as possible. While Amazon employs thousands of people in its fulfillment centers, it may be because it hasn’t yet figured out a way to automate their role. Until now, that is. Things could be about to get even more dicey for human workers as Amazon is reportedly rolling out machines capable of boxing up customer orders.

According to Reuters, Amazon has considered using machines at dozens of warehouses, removing at least 24 roles at each one. Because each machine costs $1 million plus operational expenses, it would likely take Amazon a little under two years to recoup the cost of installing the machines. The machines are manufactured by Italian firm CMC Srl, and are called CartonWrap. They are able to pack up to 700 boxes per hour, which is four to five times the rate of a human packer. Each machine requires a human operator to load customer orders, another to stock cardboard and glue, and a technician to fix jams when and where required.

Plans to roll out the new machines throughout Amazon’s operations have not yet been finalized. Vetting new pieces of technology can take a long time to complete given the enormous problems that would result if the machines were to cause a slowdown in the hectic operation of an Amazon fulfillment center. The same packing technology is also used by JD.com and Shutterfly, along with — reportedly — Walmart.

“We are piloting this new technology with the goal of increasing safety, speeding up delivery times, and adding efficiency across our network,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement. “We expect the efficiency savings will be reinvested in new services for customers, where new jobs will continue to be created.”

Because of the high turnover rate associated with packers at its fulfillment centers, Amazon may be hoping that the technology will give it a way to reduce the need to constantly hire and train new employees, who may ultimately not wind up working for the company very long.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
blue origins jeff bezos shows off moon lunar lander
Emerging Tech

Jeff Bezos unveils Blue Moon lander in grand plan to return to lunar surface 

"It's time to go back to the moon." So said Blue Origin and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday night as he unveiled Blue Moon, a lander that he says will journey to the lunar surface by 2024.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

In China, a deep brain stimulation implant is being used to treat addiction

Researchers in China have implanted a deep brain stimulation device into a person’s brain to treat their addiction to methamphetamine. Here's how it's reportedly worked out so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex falcon 9 rollout 1
Emerging Tech

Historic SpaceX Falcon 9 core to go on public display in Houston

Soon visitors to the Space Center Houston will be able to see one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets that was used twice for NASA-commissioned missions. The Falcon 9 core will go on display later this summer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight solar panels wind pia23203 main slider after 16 1
Emerging Tech

InSight’s solar panels get a spring cleaning from Martian winds

Winds on Mars might have caused the demise of the Opportunity rover, but they could also extend the life of the InSight mission. Scientists are now studying the way wind can blow dust off solar panels and affect power generation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flexible leech robot
Emerging Tech

This soft and flexible leech-inspired robot can climb walls

A robot called the Longitudinally Extensible Continuum-robot inspired by Hirudinea (LEeCH) is made from a shower hose with two suction cups attached and can elongate and bend its body to climb walls, just like a leech.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
microalgae life support system photobioreactor 1
Emerging Tech

Microalgae could be key to efficient life support system in space

Current life support systems used in space use chemical reactions to create water and oxygen and recycle carbon dioxide. But a new system could use algae to produce oxygen, water, and even food.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars water cycle original 1557386654 1
Emerging Tech

Mars has its own water cycle, explaining why it lost its water over time

Billions of years ago, Mars used to have water on its surface. But over time, this water was lost. Now scientists have created a simulation of how water vapor moves through the atmosphere and which could explain why Mars lost its water.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hummingbird ai drone 200543 web 1
Emerging Tech

Tiny drone uses A.I. to learn from nature’s best pilot, the hummingbird

One of nature's mist skilled and maneuverable fliers is the hummingbird. Now scientists have used machine learning algorithms to study the way these birds fly in order to replicate their abilities in drones.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
heavy elements neutron star collision collidingns 1
Emerging Tech

Gold on Earth could be result of neutron star collision 4.6 billion years ago

Scientists believe the nearby collision of two neutron stars 4.6 billion years ago could have been the source of some of Earth's heaviest elements, including gold and platinum.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spitzer bright young galaxies galaxies20190508b 16 1
Emerging Tech

The earliest galaxies shone brightly in the young universe

Observations from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope have shown that the earliest galaxies in the universe were brighter than previously thought, shedding light onto the way that the universe evolved.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
apollo lunar samples study psd astronaut harrison schmitt 1
Emerging Tech

Remember the summer of 1969? NASA wants to hear memories of the moon landing

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and to celebrate, NASA is launching an audio project called Apollo Stories which invites the public to submit their memories about the time of the landing.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Starliner
Emerging Tech

Boeing shows off Starliner test ahead of launch this summer

Ahead of its planned debut launch in August, Boeing has shared a video of its CST-100 Starliner capsule undergoing a recent parachute test in which it was dropped from a high-altitude balloon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

This is what 60 SpaceX internet satellites packed into a rocket look like

SpaceX boss Elon Musk posted a photo over the weekend showing the first batch of Starlink internet satellites packed into the nose cone of a Falcon 9 rocket, ready for deployment in the coming days.
Posted By Trevor Mogg