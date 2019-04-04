Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Amazon wants to launch 3,236 satellites so it can rain down internet from space

Luke Dormehl
By

Amazon started off selling books over the internet. Jump forward almost 25 years to the present day and CEO Jeff Bezos’ retail behemoth has expanded its aspirations to cover science fiction-sounding concepts like drone-based deliveries and flying warehouses. Its latest goal may be its most potentially world-changing, however.

According to recent filings spotted by Geek Wire, Amazon plans to launch a constellation of 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide internet access to underserved communities around the planet. The filings, for what Amazon terms “Project Kuiper,” were made with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an agency within the United Nations that is responsible for issues including satellite orbits.

The ambition of Project Kuiper is to launch satellites at three different altitudes. This will include 784 satellites at a height of 367 miles, 1,296 more at 379 miles, and 1,156 more (for good measure) at 391 miles up. Together, these satellites should cover roughly 95 percent of Earth’s population.

A spokesperson for Amazon said that: “Project Kuiper is a new initiative to launch a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world. This is a long-term project that envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet. We look forward to partnering on this initiative with companies that share this common vision.”

We don’t know exactly when Amazon’s Project Kuiper will take flight. Considering that Bezos is the founder of spaceflight company Blue Origin, it would seem likely that the comanpy already has many of the pieces in place to get things up and running, though.

In all, it’s certainly a bold venture for one of the world’s biggest tech companies. While it may seem like a benevolent move to bring the internet to underserved communities, however, it’s worth remembering that doing so will also have the not-exactly-undesirable side effect of making Amazon accessible to more people than ever.

At last count, Amazon Prime subscriptions had topped 100 million in the United States alone. That’s certainly nothing to be sniffed at. But when you consider that’s the Earth’s population is roughly 7.53 billion, there’s still a whole lot of untapped market out there.

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know
Soft Robot
Emerging Tech

Goodbye metal! How soft robots are changing what we think of as a robot

Some of today's most exciting robots don't resemble the hard, metallic machines science fiction promised us. Here's how soft robots are helping to change the face of robotics as we know it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jaxa space junk failure debris around earth
Emerging Tech

Space debris from India’s anti-satellite missile test a threat to ISS, NASA says

Numerous pieces of debris resulting from India's recent anti-satellite missile test pose a threat to the safety of the International Space Station, a NASA official said on Monday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
burger king meatless impossible whopper version1
Emerging Tech

Burger King goes meatless with new Impossible Whopper option

Starting with a test run in the St. Louis area, Burger King is introducing the new Impossible Whopper, a version of the classic Whopper that features the plant-based Impossible burger patty.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
space microbes iss mars biomex
Emerging Tech

Microbes survive outside the International Space Station, might do same on Mars

A new study shows that some microbes can inhabit the inhospitable environment of space outside the International Space Station. The study raises hope for the survival of microbes of Mars.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
ibm probabilistic ai huntingtons diseases doctor seeing patient
Emerging Tech

This smart pill will tattle to your doctor if you don’t take your meds

Patients defaulting on their medication is a constant headache for doctors. A new smart pill, called ID-Cap, promises to help by revealing exactly when a patient has taken their meds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bloomengine plant growing indoors bloomengine2
Emerging Tech

Brown thumb? Bloomengine takes the guesswork out of growing delicate plants

Bloomengine is a plant-growing chamber designed to take the guesswork out of growing delicate plants indoors. It features an LED light, automatic water, fan for ventilation, and even a camera to record progress.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
nasa 3d printed habitat finalists p3l4 search apis cor
Emerging Tech

Finalists from NASA’s 3D-printed Mars home challenge are out of this world

NASA selected three finalists in its 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge, an ongoing competition to design sustainable shelters suitable for the first colonists to live on the moon or Mars.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
vending machine prints out free short stories for london commuters story station
Emerging Tech

Vending machine prints out free short stories for London commuters

A vending machine offering short stories by famous authors has launched in London. The free stories have been penned by notable writers past and present and take around one, three, or five minutes to read.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazons crazy delivery drone blimp as imagined by a video artist computer generated amazon
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s crazy delivery-drone blimp, as imagined by a video artist

If Amazon ever gets to build the extraordinary delivery-drone blimp that it featured in a patent filing a few years ago, then this video by a Japan-based digital artist shows how it might look.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mit nasa airplane wing changes shape morphing 02 press
Emerging Tech

Check out this crazy shape-shifting airplane prototype from NASA and MIT

MIT and NASA are reinventing the airplane as we know it. Engineers from both institutions have developed a radically new type of airplane wing that's able to change shape during flight.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
new culture animal free cheese mozarella
Emerging Tech

Lab-grown food startup wants to make dairy mozzarella, no animals required

You've heard of lab-grown meat companies which produce meat without murder. But how about dairy cheese produced without the cow? That's what a new startup aims to create, starting with mozzarella.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
space station to take delivery of flying astrobee robots
Emerging Tech

Robotic bees are set to invade the International Space Station

There will be a couple of bees buzzing about the International Space Station in a few weeks' time. OK, they're not real bees, but instead "Astrobees" — small flying robots designed to help out the crew on board the ISS.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazing things scientists do spider silk tech mem2
Emerging Tech

Genetically engineered bacteria could be the key to mass-produced spider silk

Spider silk could be useful for everything from bulletproof shields to ultrathin wound dressings. But how do you mass produce it? Researchers from Washington University may have an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper