Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon Prime members number more than 100 million in the U.S., survey says

Bruce Brown
By

Based on its own Amazon customer survey, securities research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) estimates there were 101 million U.S. Amazon Prime members as of December 31, 2018. CIRP further reported that 62 percent of Amazon’s U.S. customers are Prime members.

Amazon hasn’t given up exact Prime membership figures for the U.S., but in a letter to shareholders in April 2018, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stated that there were more than 100 million Prime members worldwide.

Prime members individually spend more than twice as much on Amazon each year than non-members. Amazon customers who don’t belong to the Prime service spend about $600 on average each year. Prime members spend approximately $1,400 per year or 133 percent more than non-members.

Even if Prime members and non-members bought the same products, however, that doesn’t mean Amazon makes 133 percent more money from Prime members, because the, ahem, prime reason many people sign up for Prime is for free two-day shipping for many products listed on the site. So Amazon’s shipping costs would be deducted from the profit. Regardless of the profit per transaction, however, Prime members are valuable for Amazon because of sales volume. If it’s known for anything, Amazon is known for volume, which gives the company the incentive to acquire as many Prime members as it can.

“Amazon grew to over 100 million U.S. Prime members in the quarter,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and co-founder. “Membership growth has slowed but continued steadily in the holiday quarter. U.S. membership grew 10 percent in the past year, slower than before, but still significant on a huge base and after years of rapid growth. Membership doubled in three years, and almost quadrupled in five years, from 26 million members in December 2013.”

CIRP also surveyed U.S. Amazon Prime customers about the type of membership fee payment structure they used. There were three answer choices: Annual, monthly, and other. Customers who answered the question with “other” either had a free trial, shared a membership, or didn’t know how they paid. According to CIRP’s survey, 58 percent of the respondents paid annually, 36 percent paid monthly, and 7 percent were on a free trial, a shared membership, or didn’t know.

CIRP’s survey involved 500 U.S. customers who purchased on Amazon from October to December 2018.

Don't Miss

Idaho mother says her child's light-up sippy cup exploded
Ring Video Doorbell 2 review
Product Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the simplest entry into a smarter doorway

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 may lack the style and sophistication of premium door-dingers, but few can match its simplicity and versatility. The device, available in both wired and wireless configurations, is easy to set up and adds instant…
Posted By Terry Walsh
amazon crowdsourcing alexa answers echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

This just in: Alexa can now deliver the news like a professional newscaster

The Amazon Alexa team has given Alexa a newscaster voice that improves the way she delivers the news and reads Wikipedia articles, making the smart assistant easier to understand.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
ring security camera catches man licking doorbell for hours screen shot 2019 01 16 at 12 35 am copy
Smart Home

Ring security camera catches man licking the doorbell for hours

A family in Salinas, California had their Ring camera capture something pretty unexpected: a man licking the doorbell outside of their home for more than three hours. The incident took place around 5:00 a.m.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
GHSP Concept Backsplash
Smart Home

GHSP makes a (back)splash with its touchscreen concept kitchen

One of the coolest concept kitchens from CES 2019 came from GHSP. It created a backsplash entirely made of touchscreens. That means the control panel for your kitchen is accessible no matter where you are.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
kwikset kevo contemporary review electronic deadbolts 2
Product Review

Kwikset Kevo Contemporary review

Tired of carrying around keys? Make keyless entry so easy that all you have to do is have your phone nearby to open the door. It’s a little pricey, but sleek lines and simple features make the Kwikset Kevo Contemporary a great choice for…
Posted By Terry Walsh
airbnb sued hidden camera
Smart Home

Airbnb says sorry to guest for how it dealt with undisclosed security camera

An Airbnb guest recently found a surveillance camera in his rental apartment that hadn't been properly disclosed in the listing. The firm admits its initial response to the guest's complaint was poor, but has since made amends.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
beauty tech finally makes its mark perfect corp jenny 2
Health & Fitness

In search of the fountain of youth, beauty companies turn to tech

Beauty tech is a fairly new concept, but at CES 2019, companies such as Olay, L’Oreal, and Neutrogena were fully embracing it with all kinds of gadgets that promise to give you glowing skin.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Instant Pot asparagus
Smart Home

Thinking of buying an Instant Pot? Here's what you need to know

The Instant Pot is a powerful kitchen appliance that does everything from pressure cook to to slow cook to steam. Heck, you can even make yogurt in it. Here's all you need to know about the magic device.
Posted By Gia Liu
smart lock
Smart Home

The best smart locks on the market turn your smartphone into a key

A good smart lock should offer a combination of security and convenience. Fortunately, these devices keep your home protected, your family safe, and your belongings secure from possible intruders.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best sous vide machines joule
Smart Home

The best sous vide machines cook your food perfectly, every single time

Want to make four-star meals from the comforts of your own kitchen? Here are the best sous vide machines available right now, whether you prefer simple immersion circulators or something more complex.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Busted: Facebook Portal gets 5-star reviews from company employees

It's fair to say that Facebook's Portal smart display received a tepid response at launch, so it was something of a surprise to see lots of glowing reviews of the device on Amazon. Turns out some were written by Facebook workers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nuby insulated light up sippy cup reportedly expodes 12867057103 3abea57838 k
Smart Home

Idaho mother says her child’s light-up sippy cup exploded

After a mother filled a Nuby insulated light-up cup with milk, the cup allegedly exploded. The incident caused burns to the mother's hand and face and a stinging sensation in her lungs that required a trip to the hospital.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
project alias smart parasite fights always listening speakers projectaliasfeature
Smart Home

Project Alias is a ‘smart parasite’ that stops smart speakers from listening

Two designers chose to do something about nosy smart speakers. The result is Project Alias, a "smart parasite" that whispers nonsense to Google Home and Alexa until it hears a specific wake word.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
ces 2019 ds3 clean
Smart Home

DS3 Clean water-free swatches could be the future of cleaning products

DS3 Clean swatches were on display at CES 2019. The small swatches come in several types, including shampoo and toilet cleaner. They're great for travel, but their real impact is in how such supplies will be shipped and stored.
Posted By Jenny McGrath