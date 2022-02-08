Amazon Prime Video renews Reacher for a second season

Reacher season 1 premiered three days ago on Amazon Prime Video, but that’s all the time that was needed to earn it a renewal. Earlier today, Prime Video confirmed that Reacher season 2 is officially going forward with the further adventures of Jack Reacher. The series is based upon Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, which were previously adapted on the big screen with Tom Cruise as Reacher. For Prime Video’s series, former Titans star Alan Ritchson has stepped into the role of Jack Reacher.

“Partnering with Amazon Studios for season 1 of Reacher was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame,” said Child in a statement. “So I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season 2. This is very exciting news, and I can’t wait to get started. Reacher couldn’t be in better hands.”

“The entire Reacher team — cast, production, writers, etc. — is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” added showrunner Nick Santora. “Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great season 2.”

According to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, Reacher had a very impressive debut on Prime Video.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” said Salke. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Malcolm Goodwin also stars in Reacher alongside Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

All eight episodes of Reacher season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.

