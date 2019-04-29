Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Amazon is using smart technology to track warehouse worker productivity

Luke Dormehl
By

Anyone who has ever used Amazon Prime to receive a same-day delivery will have some idea of just how efficient Jeff Bezos’ retail giant is. With hundreds of items shipping every second during busy times, employees have to operate with machine-like efficiency to keep things moving out of the door.

The extent of this may surprise you, though. According to documents recently uncovered by The Verge, Amazon fired “hundreds” of employees at just one of its fulfillment centers between August 2017 and September 2018 for failing to meet efficiency thresholds. While you’d expect a certain amount of turnover to take place, the reason the documents have been singled out is because they describe how automation is used as part of the process.

Amazon associates are measured according to a “proprietary productivity metric” which states how quickly they must process each order. Amazon reportedly uses smart technology to determine how long employees take between tasks, and to reprimand them where necessary. “Amazon’s system tracks the rates of each individual associate’s productivity, and automatically generates any warnings or terminations regarding quality or productivity without input from supervisors,” the letter reads.

Amazon, however, has hit back at the idea that employees can be fired by machine. “It is absolutely not true that employees are terminated through an automatic system,” an Amazon spokesperson told MIT Technology Review. “We would never dismiss an employee without first ensuring that they had received our fullest support, including dedicated coaching to help them improve and additional training. Since we’re a company that continues to grow, it’s our business objective to ensure long-term career development opportunities for our employees.”

Amazon goes on to note that, like many other companies, it has performance expectations for staff. “We support people who do not perform to the levels expected of them with dedicated coaching to help them improve and be successful in their career at Amazon,” it continued.

It’s possible to argue both for and against this method of managing employees. With thousands of workers in a warehouse, and tight time constraints, Amazon could well point out that tools such as these are the most efficient way of ensuring that work gets done. An automated system also has greater levels of objectivity than, say, a human manager who may exhibit bias in their performance reviews. On the other hand, it certainly feeds into the treating-humans-as-robots idea lampooned on South Park and elsewhere.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Shadow Robot Company Robotic Arm
Emerging Tech

The holy grail of robotics: Inside the quest to build a mechanical human hand

Building an ultra-accurate robot hand has long been the Holy Grail for robotics experts. With its Dexterous Hand project, the U.K.-based Shadow Robot Company may have pulled it off.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking A.I. can synthesize speech based on a person’s brain activity

Researchers from The University of California, San Francisco have developed a way to use artificial intelligence to turn brain signals into spoken words. It could one day be used to help people who are unable to speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fords self braking shopping cart offers crash free supermarket trips ford trolley
Cars

Ford’s self-braking shopping cart offers crash-free supermarket trips

Ford has created a self-braking shopping cart designed to stop kids from smashing into things when they take off with one in the supermarket. Now we just need to persuade someone at the automaker to commercialize it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
china images far side moon change4 4
Emerging Tech

China’s Chang’e 4 lunar mission: See Yutu on the far side of the moon

China's Chang'e 4 lander has been observing the far side of the moon. Now the Chinese space agency has shared images captured using the panoramic camera on the Yutu 2 rover as it explores near the landing site.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jaxa ryugu crater impact 20190425 01 1
Emerging Tech

See the crater blasted into an asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has been investigating asteroid Ryugu with their spacecraft Hayabusa2, shooting at it to collect gravel. Now Hayabusa2 has returned closer to see what impact the shot had on the asteroid's terrain.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
PBM Mariner photogrammetry underwater wrecks global underwater explorers
Emerging Tech

How a clever photography trick is bringing Seattle’s shipwrecks to the surface

The Global Underwater Explorers dive in the waters around Seattle, which are filled with shipwrecks and sunken planes. Kees Beemster Leverenz uses photogrammetry to make 3D models of the wrecks.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
spacex resupply iss mission falcon cropped
Emerging Tech

SpaceX resupply mission to International Space Station scheduled for next week

SpaceX will shortly be launching another resupply mission to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 and will mark SpaceX's 17th mission as part of the NASA Commercial Resupply Services contract.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble constant universe expansion lha 120 n11 in the large magellanic cloud
Emerging Tech

Hubble data shows the universe is expanding faster than previously thought

New results from the Hubble Space Telescope show the universe is expanding faster than previously believed. By tracking the movement of stars in a nearby galaxy, astronomers calculated the universe is expanding 9% faster than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
pluto atmopshere freeze image 3274 1
Emerging Tech

Pluto’s atmosphere could freeze and disappear by the year 2030

During some seasons, Pluto's atmosphere gets cold enough for the nitrogen in the atmosphere to freeze. As atmospheric pressure increases over time, this could result in the atmosphere freezing away by 2030.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble wild duck cluster cosmic ducks
Emerging Tech

Listen in on a stellar symphony to understand the inner workings of stars

Sounds can't travel through a vacuum, but stars nevertheless give off subsonic vibrations from deep inside their structures. An astrophysicist has been working on how this stellar symphony can teach us about the interior of stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
messier 87 black hole galaxy pia23122c 16 1
Emerging Tech

Supermassive black hole resides inside a supermassive galaxy

The eyes of the world turned to Messier 87 earlier this month when scientists released the first ever image of a black hole. Now an image from the Spitzer telescope shows the giant galaxy in which the now-famous black hole resides.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Phantom 4 Pro+
Emerging Tech

DJI tries to debunk rumors that Phantom drones are discontinued

DJI blamed the unavailability of the Phantom 4 on a parts shortage and claimed that images of a Phantom 5 prototype were a one-off design for a customer. The future of the company's drone business, meanwhile, remains unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit