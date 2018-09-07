Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

These haunting anatomical images turn vertebrates inside out

Dyllan Furness
By
anatomical images cryptotis parvus girard
Courtesy of the University of Kansas and W. Leo Smith

A thin line separates science from art. It’s often blurred. When scientists employ an artist’s creativity, imaginatively theorize the unimaginable — as Newton, Einstein, and Hawking were able to do — they’ve been known to make discoveries worth hanging on gallery walls. When artists apply methodological rigor to their work, they have a chance to illuminate the seemingly inaccessible aspects of science. Da Vinci, Dalí, Stelarc — each was an artist with a scientific frame of mind.

Two new imaging techniques developed by researchers at the University of Kansas (KU) blend science and art in a hauntingly captivating way. The techniques allow for photos to be taken of 50-plus-year-old vertebrate specimens, depicting the intricacies of their anatomy. Among the specimens imaged were a shrew, python, and viperfish.

The first process entails using “cleared and stained” specimens that have been stripped of their muscles. With their muscles removed, specimens go flaccid and don’t hold their natural shape. The KU researchers’ breakthrough was to place them in a translucent glycerine-gelatin mixture, such that they could pose the specimens and wash the mixture safely away after the photos were taken.

The second technique involves fluorescent imaging, in which the researchers stain the specimen with the compound alizarin, which, years ago, W. Leo Smith, a professor of biology at KU, discovered fluoresces red when exposed to a specific light wavelength.

“The most exciting part of this effort is that you can use these techniques to create beautiful images,” Smith, who lead the study, told Digital Trends. “But perhaps more importantly, these techniques allow vertebrate biologists and paleontologists to more clearly demonstrate anatomical variation or discoveries that they make in publications and presentations. These techniques isolate the skeleton from other parts of the cleared-and-stained specimens and allow for the temporary posing of the … specimens in ways like museums pose dinosaurs or other large fossils on exhibit.”

anatomical images imaging technique nematistius pectoralis girard
Cleared-and-stained juvenile Roosterfish (Nematistius pectoralis), which is a popular game fish in Mexico. Courtesy of the University of Kansas and M. Girard

Scientists have been snapping photos of specimens for science and posterity’s sake for hundreds of years. These allow them to share and disseminate these anatomical models, while keeping the original specimen in a safe location.

Today’s scientists — including biologists, paleontologists, and taxidermists — have already begun to use the technique developed by Smith and his team. He first began presenting the method a few years ago and recently detailed the technique in a paper in the journal Copeia.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

You don’t need scuba certification to use this clever crowdfunded diving system
Asteroid Mining
Emerging Tech

Asteroid mining is almost reality. What to know about the gold rush in space

Mining resources from asteroids may sound like sci-fi, but it could be well on its way to becoming real science fact. Check out our beginner's guide to all things space rock-drilling.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
brain scan suicide risk gettyimages 149627809
Emerging Tech

A brain scan could help reveal if a person is a suicide risk

Could a brain scan reveal a person's risk of suicide? Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh have been awarded a $3.8 million grant to find out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
toothpic app dentist selfie teeth with mirror
Emerging Tech

Hate dental checkups? This app lets you check your smile by snapping a few selfies

Hate going to the dentist for regular checkups? This new app makes getting your teeth checked out was as simple as taking a few selfies and sending them off for remote evaluation by a dentist.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flashing light mosquitoes malaria tiger mosquito
Emerging Tech

6 amazing high-tech ways science could take care of the mosquito problem

Forget about bug spray and rolled-up newspapers! If we're really going to solve the mosquito problem we need some of these technologies to catch on. From laser fences to CRISP gene editing solutions, here are six of the most innovative way…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
finding rover facial recognition app dog face big eyes
Emerging Tech

CRISPR halts fatal genetic disease in dogs, could soon do the same in humans

Scientists from the University of Texas Southwestern have used CRISPR gene-editing technology to halt the progress of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in dogs. One day, it could do the same in humans, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s third checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon has opened its third checkout-less store in Seattle. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Trevor Mogg
leaky pipe detecting robot james dyson a7301689
Emerging Tech

Award-winning robot travels through water pipes to detect leaks

A shocking amount of clean water is wasted each year as the result of leaky pipes. A new soft robot may be able to help -- and it has just netted the 2018 James Dyson Award for its troubles.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
International Space Station
Emerging Tech

Space Station hole may have been made by ‘someone with a drill’

Remember the hole that was discovered aboard a Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station last week? Well, it turns out it may have been caused by someone with a drill.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
army use lasers power drones drone getty images
Emerging Tech

U.S. Army wants to use laser power to keep drones airborne indefinitely

Fed up with drones that run out battery too quickly? The U.S. Army is investigating a way to keep drones flying indefinitely -- by using lasers to wirelessly power them from a distance.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
coral reef drone rangerbot matthew dunbabin test model 1
Emerging Tech

Meet the autonomous starfish assassin bot that’s here to protect coral reefs

RangerBot is an underwater robot designed to look after the world’s largest coral reef system -- by seeking out troublesome starfish and killing them with a lethal cocktail of drugs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
golf courses delivery drone flies the 19th hole to you flytrex
Emerging Tech

This golf course’s delivery drone flies the 19th hole to you

A new drone delivery service is about to begin testing at a golf course in North Dakota. Developed by drone company Flytrex, golfers can use an app to place their order, take their shot, and then wait for their snacks to fly in.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
harvard print any liquid using sound waves metal patterned drops
Emerging Tech

Who needs ink cartridges? Harvard’s acoustic printer can spit out honey or cells

Scientists from Harvard University have pioneered a way to use sound waves to make it possible to print with any liquid imaginable. That includes everything from human cells to honey.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
british army tanks planet earth rs83716 challenger 2
Emerging Tech

High-res thermal cameras used in ’Planet Earth II’ now found in British tanks

The British Army’s tanks are getting a tech upgrade, courtesy of the same thermal imaging technology used in David Attenborough’s series of 'Planet Earth II' wildlife documentaries.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nemo diving system kickstarter ssa reef
Emerging Tech

You don’t need scuba certification to use this clever crowdfunded diving system

Nemo is a super-compact, surface-supplied-air (SSA) diving system, which will allow users to dive beneath the waves without having to worry about carrying a bulky tank on their back.
Posted By Luke Dormehl