Can’t stop fidgeting?Here are the 7 best fidget toys to get your fix with

Fidgeters have long been scorned for their wriggling ways, but thankfully, the days of contempt are no more. For the time being, these individuals can seek solace and sanctuary in the year of the spinner. Over the past few months, an onslaught of fidget toys and accessories have seemingly taken the world by storm. As decades of fleeting fads have shown us time and time again, however, nothing lasts forever. So let’s just enjoy this wave while its lasts. Never fret — or fret as you please — we’ve boiled down the massive number of options to choose from. Below are seven of the best fidget toys on the market.

Moondrop ($23) Please enable Javascript to watch this video While some will surely write off these fidget toys as much ado about nothing, as we reported earlier this year, there is scientific evidence that suggests neurological benefits of fidgeting — and the Moondrop is one of our favorite fidget toys currently available. The aptly-titled device was originally designed to replicate this gravitational difference between the Earth and our moon. The built-in vertical slider descends at the rate an object would fall on the lunar surface, which is considerably slower given the gravity on the moon is roughly a sixth of that here on Earth. A second version of the Moondrop uses a copper slider that imitates the gravitational force on Mars. These fidget toys allow you to tinker locally as your mind drifts cosmically. Kickstarter

Think Ink Pen ($44+) Please enable Javascript to watch this video We covered the Think Ink Pen earlier this year, and the device is still one of the more unique offerings out there. The flexible device is a “focus tool” festooned with a a bevy of accessories that will allow you to get your fidget fix. And unlike the majority of fidget toys on the market, this unit has functionality outside of the fidget capacity. Keep this gizmo in hand and you’ll be ready to jot down that million dollar idea the moment that eureka moment strikes. Indiegogo

Thumb Chucks ($10) Please enable Javascript to watch this video Thumb Chucks allow you to use centripetal force to fidget the day away, and the individual “chucks” are detachable for further personalization. Although exceedingly difficult — you must utilize precision strikes on the right pressure points — you could theoretically use a pair of Thumb Chucks for self-defense. In pure Tech Deck fashion, the manufacturer also offers a rather extensive collection of trick tutorials on its site. After all, fidgeting is more than a fad — it’s a way of life. Thumb Chucks

Stress Blocks ($8) The cube-style iteration of the fidget gizmo is another popular toy on the market. Rather than simply being limited to a single trick, Stress Blocks have six sides, each of which provides a unique tactile experience. The device also easily fits in your pocket, allowing for fidgeting on the fly. DT Shop

Dodecahedron Tactile Toys ($20) This brings us to the DT Word of the Day. A “dodecahedron” is a figure with 12 plane faces and, as you could have postulated at this point, the Dodecahedron Tactile Toy has 12 sides, each with its own fidget function. These include everything from a rotating sprocket and sliding switches to a series of “worry stones.” DT Shop

Closs Orbiter ($13) The Closs Orbiter has a slight groove etched along its exterior, allowing you to girdle the unit with the accompanying steel ball. The unit comes with a velvet carrying pouch to boot, so you can present your fidget toy to the world as conspicuously as you please. Amazon