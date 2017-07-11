Bondic’s new Liquid Plastic Welder reinvents glue for the 3D-printing age

Why it matters to you Whether you’re looking to carry out minor repairs or insulate and secure wiring, this is one gadget every maker should own.

3D printers are normally pretty sizeable things, even when they are made to have a small “desktop” footprint. No one can accuse Bondic’s new BondicEVO Liquid Plastic Welder of having that problem. A bit like the world’s smallest, battery-powered 3D printer, the Liquid Plastic Welder is a pocket-sized device that extrudes a stream of liquid plastic for joining two materials together. Like some kind of nifty spy gadget (well, if spy movies were all about fixing fidget spinners with plastic welding), the adhesive stays in its liquid form until it’s blasted with ultraviolet light — with the result of hardening it in just four seconds.

Think of it as a 2017-era version of glue — only way more precise and easier to apply — and you won’t be far off.

The product was originally the work of Dr. Thomas Offermann, a German dentist-turned-inventor. According to Bondic’s superhero origin story, a patient one day asked if he could take home of the dental bonding material dentists use for filling minor cavities, as well as a UV light. This patient apparently used the material to attach wires to a microchip, which sparked the idea behind the current Kickstarter project.

After a few years of hard research and development and various versions, the next-gen BondicEVO is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. In terms of form factor, it looks similar to a miniature glue gun, or a pocket squirt gun — complete with a high-quality finish. It includes a built-in LED light with more power than previous versions, a quick release cartridge system for easy refilling, and an ergonomic grip for convenient and steady applications.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a replacement for either glue or a 3D printer, but some intriguing product that exists in the middle. Given its keychain-friendly portability, however, it would totally be a useful tool to have in the arsenal of any self-respecting maker — whether you are looking to carry out minor repairs, create unique art, insulate and secure wiring, or whatever else.

Prices start at $11, which includes a starter kit with a tube of BondicEVO formula, LED light, shaping tool, and decal. Shipping is set to take place in August.