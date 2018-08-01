Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

You know that brain-training app you downloaded? It’s probably worthless

Luke Dormehl
By

The idea of brain-training apps able to improve our cognitive abilities by playing games seemed like the perfect middle finger to everyone who ever told us to stop playing Sega and get on with some homework. Sadly, a new piece of research suggests that maybe we should have listened to our parents after all. According to a recent study from neuroscientists at Canada’s Western University, brain-training apps are great at … making you good at playing that particular brain-training app.

The researchers in the study examined whether playing one brain-training app for a period of several hours would make someone good at another brain-training app, utilizing the same part of the brain. Should this be the case, they theorized it would show that such apps can indeed improve a person’s working memory, which is crucial for countering memory loss and helping us better retain information.

This isn’t what they found, though. Instead, high scores racked up in the first game had no impact whatsoever on performance in the second game. In fact, scores were pretty much identical to those attained by a control group who hadn’t had the benefit of training on the first app.

“We hypothesized that if you get really, really good at one test by training for a very long time, maybe then you’ll get improvement on tests that are quite similar,” Bobby Stojanoski, a research scientist in the Owen Lab at Western’s Brain and Mind Institute and lead author of the paper, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we found no evidence to support that claim. Despite hours of brain training on that one game, participants were no better at the second game than people who tested on the second game, but hadn’t trained on the first one.”

This doesn’t conclusively prove brain-training apps are useless, of course. It doesn’t act as a qualitative study of all brain-training apps, for one thing. It would also be interesting to see a follow-up which examines whether these apps could play a role in stopping the decline of neural function in older groups of people, similar to how people report doing crosswords or sudokus to keep their mind active.

For most of us, though, it seems that *sigh* we’re better off eating healthier, exercising regularly, and doing our homework on time in order to really train our brains.

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Neuropsychologia.

Don't Miss

Winners of NASA's habitat competition offer a glimpse of Martian living
biomimicry examples spider silk
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spider-Man! Spider silk can be used to build armor and repair nerves

Picture the kind of versatile, next-gen materials that get scientists excited, and chances are that spider silk isn’t near the top of the list. As this list proves, however, maybe it should be!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
MIT's Masque
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bizarre mask can control your mood, make you feel aroused or anxious

Using a respiration sensor placed under the nose and bone conduction headphones near the ears, the device allows a wearer to hear her own breathing through slightly altered auditory feedback. In a pair of pilot studies, this feedback caused…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
3d printed alligator tail climbing out of pond
Emerging Tech

This tale ends happily, with a new 3D-printed tail for a 7-foot-long alligator

Researchers from Midwestern University in Arizona recently helped improve the life of an injured alligator -- by using 3D printing technology to create a new tail prosthesis for him.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai generates shakespearean sonnets gettyimages 182175266
Emerging Tech

Move over, Shakespeare: This sonnet-writing A.I. is the poet we need

Researchers have created an A.I. that is capable of generating new Shakespearean sonnets. Trained on around 2,600 real sonnets, it could even threaten to put the Bard out of business!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
oddball throwable drum machine 4 1 ball hero context
Emerging Tech

Oddball is the innovative, sensor-filled drum machine you can bounce

Oddball is essentially a throwable drum machine. A sensor-filled ball which can work out when it hits a surface, it can then use these impacts to trigger musical beats of your choosing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone awards 2018 abovethepolarbear
Emerging Tech

The winning photographs from the 2018 Drone Awards will make you drool

The 2018 Drone Awards showcases some of the best aerial photography around. From scenes depicting the perils of climate change to abstract art, seven photos were selected from the more than 4,400 submissions.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
next mavic pro could offer swappable cameras and safer flight 2 rumor
Emerging Tech

Mavic 2 leaked specs reveal two versions, one with a Hasselblad camera

When the Mavic Air came out, there seemed to be few good reasons to fork out for the older Mavic Pro. But DJI is believed to be prepping two new versions of the Pro — one with a better quality camera and one with a zoom lens.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
biometric mirror judges your looks gettyimages 695140842
Emerging Tech

Judgmental A.I. mirror rates how trustworthy you are based on your looks

Would you be freaked out if a facial recognition mirror started making judgement about your age, gender, race, attractiveness, and even trustworthiness? Say hello to the Biometric Mirror.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars is the nearest to earth its been in 15 years so hubble took some photos stormy opposition 2018
Emerging Tech

No, terraforming Mars isn’t going to be possible in your lifetime

Colonizing Mars would be a whole lot easier if its atmosphere was somehow made more like Earth’s. Sadly, the idea of terraforming it isn't going to possible any time soon, researchers argue.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars habitat search apis cor 3dph
Emerging Tech

Winners of NASA’s habitat competition offer a glimpse of Martian living

To get a better understanding of what habitats might look like on Mars, NASA partnered with Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois for its 3D-Printed Habitat Centennial Challenge competition.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
supermassive black hole general relativity artist s impression of s2 passing at c
Emerging Tech

Astronomers finally confirm general relativity around a supermassive black hole

For the first time, astronomers have confirmed Einstein’s century-old theory of general relativity in action near a black hole. An international team has observed gravitational redshift around a supermassive black hole.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
smart chopsticks zap your tongue gettyimages 696108210
Emerging Tech

Futuristic chopsticks simulate flavor by zapping your tongue with electrodes

Do you want to cut down on the salt in your diet? This prototype pair of chopsticks and Miso soup bowl is able add flavor to your food through the use of tongue-zapping electrodes.
Posted By Luke Dormehl