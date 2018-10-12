Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

The British Army’s new bomb-disposal robot can take on the most dangerous jobs

Luke Dormehl
By

The British Army is about to get an impressive new explosive ordnance disposal robot that’s able to climb stairs, negotiate slopes of more than 40 degrees, and … oh, yes, diffuse bombs, too.

The T7 robot is not autonomous, but is rather radio controlled by a human operator. One of its most promising features is its haptic feedback capabilities, which allows the operator to accurately feel what they are doing when they use the T7’s robotic arm to unpick a bomb fuse.

The Harris Corporation’s T7 robot reportedly passed the initial qualifying tests in July. This “all-encompassing battery” of challenges, included coping with extreme temperatures and working in situations involving blowing sand and rain, humidity, vibration, and electromagnetic interference. It is now set to carry out more advanced trials later this year, as part of the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Project Starter program. Harris revealed the news at the annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) exhibition in Washington, D.C. this week.

“T7’s selection by the MoD represents the first of many opportunities for Harris to deliver lifesaving technology to warfighters and law enforcement personnel worldwide,” Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems, said in a statement.

The T7 robot tips the scales at 710 pounds, making it a heavy piece of machinery. The MoD has reportedly agreed to acquire 56 of the robots as part of a contract valued at $73 million. The goal is to find technology that can assist service personnel and first responders by taking away some of the most dangerous tasks — such as bomb disposal — from human operators. The MoD hopes to get the robots out in the field as soon as 2020. In the future, the Harris Corporation aims to also sell the T7 robots to the U.S. Army for its U.S. Army’s Common Robotic System-Heavy requirement.

From snake robots designed to help decommission nuclear power plants to robots capable of assisting firefighters in blazes, there are plenty of robot projects we have covered that are designed to wade into risky scenarios that most would be afraid to. T7 is a reminder that there is plenty more innovation to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

New 'parkour' video shows Boston Dynamics robot training to overthrow humanity
smart pill constipation stomach
Emerging Tech

Forget laxatives — this electronic pill will literally shake the crap out of you

Are you suffering from constipation? What you really need is a vibrating smart pill that promises to shake the crap out of you. And we mean that completely literally. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Drones With Super Long Flight Times
Emerging Tech

7 Drones that can stay airborne for hours — and the tech that makes it possible

Today, your average consumer drone can fly for only around 10 to 25 minutes. But the times they are a-changin.' Here are seven drones which buck the system with super long flight times.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3D printed Halloween costumes
Emerging Tech

Need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes

Cutting close to Halloween and missing that vital component to your costume? Maybe 3D-printed Halloween costumes are the way to go for you. Check out our list of favorites accessories.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
projection onto sydney opera house causes a rumpus in australia
Emerging Tech

A projection onto Sydney Opera House causes huge rumpus in Australia

An idea to project an ad for a big-money horse race onto the iconic sails of Sydney Opera House recently sparked a fierce national debate in Australia. So what was all the fuss about?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Space tourism: Virgin Galactic ‘weeks’ away from first test flights in space

Virgin Galactic chairman Richard Branson said this week that the first commercial flight for its space tourism service should be coming "in months and not years." A seat on the spacecraft costs a wallet-melting $250,000.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
3d printed paste make buildings tougher 181003162712 1 900x600
Emerging Tech

3D-printed paste could hold buildings together amid natural disasters

A 3D-printed cement paste could one day be used to make buildings more resilient to natural disasters. That's because, as crazy as it sounds, it actually gets tougher the more it cracks.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
shooting led sky space junk spacewastelabopening4
Emerging Tech

Ultra-bright LEDs give us a glimpse of all that space junk orbiting Earth

How do you make people aware of the problem of space junk orbiting the Earth? According to artist Daan Roosegaarde, the answer is simple: By shooting ultra-bright LED beams into the sky.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flit black hornet nano drone flir vrs 3
Emerging Tech

Flir’s stealthy drones will help Army vehicles spot enemies in the distance

Like modern military scouts, Flir's Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System is an unmanned nano-drone which can be deployed by military vehicles to spot threats up ahead. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tesla rewards program send photos to space 3583815837 e69fbab115 o
Cars

Tesla’s referral program lets owners send laser-etched photos into space

Tesla has a referral program that provides its loyal owners who recommend the company's cars to others with rewards. The latest offer: Tesla will laser-etch a photo of the owner's choosing and shoot it into space.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
worlds longest flight takes almost a day and flies to new york singapore airlines
Business

Singapore reclaims longest flight, but could you sit on a plane for that long?

Singapore Airlines has reclaimed the record for the world's longest commercial flight with a service it scrapped five years ago. The first flight takes off from Singapore on Thursday and takes nearly 19 hours to reach New York.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Walmart
Emerging Tech

This high-tech shopping cart from Walmart could save your life

Walmart has an idea for a shopping cart that monitors customers' health. Data from it could help it to improve the shopping experience, and enable staff to react quickly to accidents or sudden health-related issues among shoppers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 nikon small world photo winners 1 metapocyrtus subquadrulfier
Photography

Incredible images reveal the eye of a weevil and other microscopic wonders

You can't see it, but that doesn't mean it's not stunning. The winners of the 2018 Nikon Small World competition are a mix of science and art. The winning entry captures the eye of a weevil and the jewelry-like scales surrounding the eye.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fly reconstructed genes 140 million years ago fruit flies
Emerging Tech

Biologists create a mutant fly with 140-million-year-old genes

It totally sounds like a mash-up of The Fly and Jurassic Park, but scientists really have created mutant fruit flies carrying reconstructed genes from 140 million years ago. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
diy makerphone kickstarter maker phone 3 2
Emerging Tech

This DIY kit teaches more than coding; it teaches you how to build a smartphone

Want a crash course in coding and electronics, with something to show for it at the end? The MAKERphone is a DIY mobile phone that you can build for yourself. And, yes, it actually works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl