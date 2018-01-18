Why wait? Here are 10 new gadgets from CES 2018 that you can buy right now

For those of you who aren’t super in-tune with the big, wide world of projector technology (aka, most of us), here is what’s special about the Optoma UHD65K 4K projector. First and foremost, it’s one of the only 4K UHD projectors that you can get your hands on for under $2,500 right now. As far as we can tell, there are only other two others that can claim the same. On top of that, it can also put out 2,200 lumens, produce more color than similarly priced projectors (thanks in part to HDR), and also has impressive black levels. If you don’t mind waiting around, there is a newer version coming out in a couple of months with Alexa built in.