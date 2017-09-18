Chic Pi aims to change what you think about hoverboards (i.e., not blow up)

Why it matters to you You shouldn't have to worry about spontaneous combustion with the next-generation hoverboard known as the Chic Pi.

Hoverboards have suffered quite the bad rap over the last several years, what with exploding batteries making for distinctly uninviting rides. But now, there’s a new hoverboard hoping to change our perceptions once and for all. Meet the Chic Pi, heralded as the 2.0 version of the hoverboard that we all deserve.

Let’s start with the most contentious component of the board: The battery. Unlike previous models, the Chic Pi boasts the world’s first aluminum casing battery, which promises better heat emission, flame-retardant capabilities, and extra protection. Moreover, Chic Pi promises that this battery features no wires, which reduces the risk of an electrical short. Consequently, the team claims, the Pi Hoverboard has a zero percent fire risk (though we’d certainly take that claim with a large grain of salt).

As far as the design of the board is concerned, the Pi features a unibody setup that is entirely disparate from the traditional modular approach. Rather, this one-piece frame is made of aluminum, which promises to be stronger and more durable than its plastic counterparts. And because the foot pedals are precisely located and immovable, even beginner riders should be able to master operations in a short amount of time.

Moreover, the frame is completely sealed, which means that it’s IP55 water and dust resistant. So whether you’re boarding through a puddle or through sand (though the later seem more difficult), rest assured that the Pi can handle it.

The Pi also allows you to power it on without using your hands. Simply slide the board forward and backward once, and it will turn itself on automatically. Don’t bother pressing any power buttons with your hands — just place the Pi on the ground and get moving.

Of course, because this is a modern device, the Pi comes with a companion app that will allow you to set turning sensitivity, specific LED light styles, max speeds, and other parameters based on your comfort level and abilities. And as you become more of an expert, you can always change your settings accordingly.

Soon to come on Kickstarter, the Chic Pi will set you back $399, and should be delivered by the holidays.