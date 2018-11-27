Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

A Fitbit for chickens? Sounds silly, but it could revolutionize poultry farms

Luke Dormehl
By
chicken wearable uc riverside sensor murillo
Amy Murillo

There was a time, not that long ago, when wearable devices were only the province of humans. How far we’ve come since then! Here in 2018, there are high-tech wearables available, regardless of whether you’re a tiny grasshopper or a significantly larger animal like a cow.

Sitting neatly between these two size extremes is a new project coming out of the University of California, Riverside. Researchers there have developed a sort of “Fitbit for chickens.” It’s essentially a miniature backpack that’s capable of analyzing behavior — such as revealing if a chicken is pecking, preening, or dust-bathing — with an accuracy level of more than 85 percent. This is thanks to an algorithm trained on data gathered during the study. Crucially, the algorithm can also inform when something goes wrong, such as an outbreak of blood-drinking parasites.

“We are interested in studying chicken behaviors, but traditional behavior studies required the researchers to make in-person observations or watch hours of video,” Amy Murillo, one of the researchers on the project, told Digital Trends. “Both techniques limit the number of animals that can be observed and the total observation time. In our study, we used sensors with 3-axis accelerometers to track chicken movement. These sensors are worn by chickens and can collect data for long periods of time — continuously for up to two weeks on one battery charge.”

Alireza Abdoli, who also worked on the project, notes that the plan is not that every chicken is outfitted with its own sensor. While this could provide useful information, it would also be highly impractical. Instead, the idea is to use it as a tool to gather information on chicken health, and then apply those lessons to the brood at large.

“We are interested in knowing how ectoparasite infestations — mites or lice — impact chicken behaviors,” Murillo said. “So our next step is to use these sensors on birds with or without infestations to see if there are detectable behavioral differences. If significant behavioral differences are found, then it may be possible one day for commercial producers to use behavioral changes in their flocks to assess ectoparasite infestations. This may be especially useful for detecting early mite or louse infestations, or for assessing the success of a mite [and] louse control program on poultry farms.”

Longer term, she said the technology could be commercialized to help farmers assess the health of their chicken broods. Doing this would save considerable time, since at present farmers must manually check their chickens one a time to seek out mites. However, this commercialization is still a way off.

“Our next step is to evaluate chicken behavioral differences using these sensors on healthy versus unhealthy birds,” Murillo said.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Chinese doctors have reportedly delivered the world's first gene-edited babies
caleb harper personal food computer openag feat
Smart Home

With Personal Food Computers, nerd farmers are finding the best way to grow

MIT research scientist Caleb Harper wants to grow basil designed to prevent heart disease. It involves a personal food computer, climate manipulation, and open sourcing food. One day, your doctor could prescribe you a diet of food grown…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ceres tag tracks cattle csiro ear in action
Emerging Tech

Internet of cows? Smart ear tag takes cattle tracking into the future

An Australian startup wants to bring cattle farming into the present day with smart ear tags capable of revealing where herds are grazing, and even if animals are sick or about to give birth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hp supercomputer still alive in space spacex dragon capsule 3 720x720
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to take test flight on January 7, 2019

Elon Musk's SpaceX company will sent its Crew Dragon capsule on its maiden test flight on January 7, 2019. The first flight will be called the Demo-1, and the capsule will be launched stop a Falcon 9 rocket.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid flying by earth this weekend watch it online
Emerging Tech

Two asteroids pass close to Earth today — one the size of the Statue of Liberty

Today will be a busy day in the skies above our planet: not one but two asteroids will be passing close to Earth. The larger asteroid is a monster measuring between 170 feet and 400 feet across, bigger than the Statue of Liberty.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hr8799c atmospere water hr 8799 planetary system
Emerging Tech

Astronomers find water in atmosphere of nearby planet in Pegasus constellation

Astronomers from the Keck Observatory in Maunakea, Hawaii have discovered water on a nearby planet known as HR 8799 c. HR 8799 c is only 179 light-years away from Earth, making it a relatively close neighbor to us.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
smart cities contend with benefits and headaches of e bikes scooters escooter feature fullwide
Emerging Tech

Electric bikes and scooters are here to save the world! But here’s the thing …

E-bike and e-scooter usage has increased in popularity, but also troublesome. Providing these two-wheeled alternative transports while keeping users safe, is what smart cities are grappling with.
Posted By John R. Quain
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
mars flowing water red
Emerging Tech

NASA’s InSight lander successfully touches down on Mars

Later today, NASA will attempt to safely touch down its unmanned InSight lander on Mars. For the event, the space agency will be providing some handy live coverage for you to watch.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epfl hydrogel knee surgery img 0133 dxo
Emerging Tech

Skip the sutures. ‘Game-changing ‘superglue’ could heal serious knee injuries

A new hydrogel could revolutionize treatments such as knee surgery by adhering to the injured body part, and then conveying repair cells or drugs in order to stimulate tissue regeneration.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china crispr human cancer trial gene editing ala cas9
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors have reportedly delivered the world’s first gene-edited babies

Scientists in China are using CRISPR genetics technology in a controversial manner to create the world’s first children whose DNA has been altered through the use of gene editing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl