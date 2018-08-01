Digital Trends
Wearables

How to unpair an Apple Watch

Tyler Lacoma
By
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If the time comes to part with your beloved Apple Watch, you’ll want to make sure it no longer contains any of your personal data, and can no longer connect to any of your iOS devices. Apple has made the process quite straightforward, so here’s how to unpair an Apple Watch.

Step 1: Prepare your devices

watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch header

Make sure your Apple Watch and iPhone (or other iOS devices compatible with the Apple Watch app) are charged and close together before you begin. The unpairing process will erase all content and settings on your Apple Watch, which is handy for preparing your Apple Watch for resale, gifting, and so on, but what happens to all that personal data?

Apple creates a backup of this Watch data and stores it on iCloud. If you pair your account with a new Apple Watch, all that data will be transferred over, so you won’t lose anything important as long as you plan on getting another Apple Watch sometime in the future. This makes the process ideal if, for example, you damaged your Apple Watch but intend to replace it.

iOS Apple Watch AppStep 2: Navigate to the right watch on the Apple Watch app

Once you are ready, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone — this is the app you use to manage settings for your Watch. Select the My Watch tab to view all Watches that are connected to your device. Tap the Watch that you want to unpair so that it is checked (if there’s only one Watch in your iOS family this will be an easy choice).

Step 3: Unpair the Apple Watch and confirm

Next your checked Watch, you should see a small red “i” to the right of the Watch title. Select this icon, and you will be taken to another screen where you can choose to either find a missing Apple Watch, or Unpair Apple Watch. Select the Unpair option. Prepare to enter your Apple ID and password if necessary.

Step 4: Consider your data planApple Watch App Unpair

If you have a later model of the Apple Watch, starting with the Series 3, you have the option to create a Watch cellular plan. If you have one of these plans, then the app will ask you if you want to keep it or remove it. Since this plan can be easily applied to a new Apple Watch, you should keep if you are planning on buying a new model. However, if you are planning on leaving the Apple Watch life, it’s best to remove any associated data plan immediately.

No iPhone handy? Do this instead

Apple Watch UnpairIf you can’t navigate to the Apple Watch app on another device, you can still unpair the Apple Watch with a different method.

Step 1: On your Apple Watch, head to Settings. In the General section, choose Reset.

Step 2: Confirm you want to Erase All Content and Settings.

Step 3: As indicated above, you may have to make some choices about your data plan at this point. Then confirm you want to erase all content. This will unpair your Watch and restore it to factory settings.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
How to rotate your tires
Cars

How to rotate your tires, and why it’s important

Rotating your tires is an important part of keeping your car well maintained. Doing so ensures your tires wear more evenly, which in turn helps them last longer. Here's everything you need to know about the process.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step so you'll know precisely what to do.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fitbit versa full review 22
Mobile

Keep track of your workout intensity with our Fitbit syncing guide

Want to buy a Fitbit tracker or smartwatch but lack technical expertise? All you have to do is pair it with your Apple, Android, or Windows device to have access to its benefits. We compiled a walkthrough for how to sync a Fitbit.
Posted By Amanda Ellis
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

How to care for your laptop’s battery

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery with our guide on modern laptop batteries, how they work, and what you can do to make sure they last for years and retain their charge! Check it out for valuable tips, no matter what type of…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
curiscope virtuali tee heart rate tracker news
Wearables

Eww, gross! See your beating heart for real on this amazing AR T-shirt

Augmented reality is cool tech, but it takes the right app to highlight its ability. Curiscope's clever Virtuali-Tee is a great example, and thanks to a new app update, it has added something very real to its internal view.
Posted By Andy Boxall
fitbit pebble smartwatch dtdeals watch
Mobile

Rebble is exactly what you need if you want to bring your Pebble back to life

Want to bring your Pebble smartwatch back from the dead, after the June 30 official service shutdown? Rebble is here to help. It will help reinstate many of the best features you love about the Pebble watch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Mobile

Bigger battery and charging band may be in store for the Apple Watch Series 4

Ready for an all new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
tommy hilfiger xplore smart clothes
Wearables

Tommy Hilfiger’s Xplore line of smart clothing is … not so smart after all

Rather than designing apparel that will track your heart rate, control your music, or offer navigational assistance like other products, Tommy Hilfiger's clothes will reward you for ... buying Tommy Hilfiger clothes.
Posted By Lulu Chang
guidesense
Emerging Tech

6 amazing examples of game-changing technology for the blind community

In the United States there are roughly 8.4 million people who are either blind have some other visual impairment. Here is some of the amazing game-changing technology designed to help them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best apple watch faces explorer face
Deals

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 3 with Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale

Whether you've been looking to pick up your first smartwatch, or just upgrade from your old one, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale makes it the perfect time. You can save $50 on the Apple Watch series 3 from now until Saturday, July…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch accessories
Wearables

Cases, stands, straps, and more: These are the best Apple Watch accessories

If you've had your eye on the Apple Watch, then you might want to consider a few handy extras -- and there are plenty to choose from. We've rounded up the best Apple Watch accessories we've seen so far.
Posted By Simon Hill
wear os by google
Mobile

The Pixel Watch could be a real reason to commit to Google's Wear OS

From its Pixel smartphones to Google Home, the Google brand is quickly becoming synonymous with high-quality consumer hardware. This year it looks like Google may branch out a little further by creating its first smartwatch.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
Huawei Watch 2 Sport review
Mobile

Huawei could announce a trio of new smartwatches at IFA in late August

The Huawei Watch 3 may be a ways off from release, but that doesn't mean Huawei isn't working on what it could look like. A new patent from Huawei hints at a smartwatch with space to store a pair of true wireless earbuds.
Posted By Steven Winkelman