Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This high-tech beehive protects honey bees from a mortal enemy

Drew Prindle
By

Bees are an essential part of human civilization. Without them, many of our crops wouldn’t get the pollination they need to grow, and we’d have a much harder time feeding the world’s growing population. But bees have a problem. Multiple problems, in fact. In addition to all the pesticides and inbreeding and other stress factors we humans subject them to, bees also have another issue to deal with: parasitic mites.

Varroa Destructor mites, as they’re called, are to bees what bed bugs are to humans — but way worse. First of all, unlike bed bugs, which are relatively small compared to humans, Varroa mites are only marginally smaller than bees themselves. Imagine what it would be like to have a half dozen grapefruit-sized parasites clinging to you, sucking your fat cells, and transferring RNA viruses into your body that can cause genetic deformities. That’s what it’s like to be a bee living in a Varroa-infested hive.

To make matters worse, bees also have no way to defend themselves against the mites, so the invaders are often free to reproduce, unchecked, until beekeepers intervene. And even then, getting rid of them is easier said than done.

Once the mites are attached, they’re nearly impossible to eradicate without also destroying hives, placing infected colonies into quarantine, and delaying seasonal pollination routines. Pesticides can help, but in addition to being costly and tricky to administer, mites can sometimes become resistant to them.

All hope is not lost, though. Thanks to a clever new contraption on display at CES this year, beekeepers might soon have a new weapon in the fight against Varroa mites.

The Cocoon, as it’s called, is a high tech beehive designed specifically to thwart Varroa. It does this by taking advantage of what’s perhaps one of the mite’s only weaknesses: heat. While bees can withstand relatively high temperatures (likely an evolutionary necessity for surviving in hotter areas of the world), Varroa mites will die if subjected to temps above 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42C) for a few hours.

To exploit this vulnerability, the Cocoon hive uses a top-mounted solar panel to power a heating system that gradually brings the hive’s interior temperature up to a balmy 108 degrees — thereby murdering the invading mites en masse. It’s apparently quite effective, and eliminates the need for beekeepers to spray their swarms with harsh pesticides.

To be fair, this isn’t the first hot hive design we’ve ever laid eyes on, but unlike previous takes on this idea, the Cocoon also has a few more high-tech tricks up its sleeve. It can also cool the hive during excessively hot summer months, monitor hive activity, and even sound an alarm if somebody tries to steal the hive — which is apparently something that’s increasingly common these days.

The only downside, of course, is that these high-tech hives don’t come cheap. According to Cocoon’s creators, the hives will retail for somewhere around $950 apiece when (and if) they hit the market in late 2019. That exorbitant price tag will likely be a turn-off for industrial beekeepers, but the device could save them money in the long run by eliminating the need for Varroa-specific pesticides, and also by reducing bee losses.

For now though, the Cocoon hive only exists in prototype form. Before anybody can buy it and before it can have any impact on the world’s ongoing bee crisis, its creators need to secure funding for mass production.

Company representatives we spoke to at CES hinted that a crowdfunding campaign might be in the works for later this year, so keep an eye out on Kickstarter and Indiegogo as we move deeper into 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

A DJI quadcopter gets the horror-movie treatment in 'The Drone'
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
how to download wikipedia on mac screen
Computing

Here's how to download Wikipedia. Seriously. The whole thing

Frequent Wikipedia user? You can actually download the entire Wikipedia library to your home computer thanks to its open-source nature and a several free applications that do almost all the heavy lifting for you. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Ed Oswald
lmc milky way collision 189415 web 1
Emerging Tech

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart

In two billion years' time the Milky Way will collide with the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), waking the dormant black hole at the heart of our galaxy and causing it to devour nearby gases and grow in size by ten times.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best vaporizers pax 3 vaporizer inhand5 800x534 c
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Smoking is out, and vaporization is in. We've put close to a dozen vaporizers through our testing process, and there's some clear winners. From flower to concentrates, these are the best performing models on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Hubble Dark Matter
Emerging Tech

Dark matter heats up and moves around in dwarf galaxies during star formation

The exact nature of dark matter is one of the enduring questions of physics. Now a team from the University of Surrey, UK, have discovered that dark matter can be heated up and moved around due to star formation within galaxies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
smart city security breaches could be lethal ottawa getty
Emerging Tech

Today, hacks are annoying. In future smart cities, they could kill

Corporate security breaches are becoming so common that people now accept them as part of a digital future. But for smart cities, system hacks could prove far dangerous for citizens.
Posted By John R. Quain
exciton transistor efficiency electronics 928x520 1
Emerging Tech

Exciton transistors could create the energy-efficient electronics of the future

Last year researchers developed a new type of transistor based on excitons, a special type of quasiparticle, which could be used in the future to make electronic devices more efficient. Now new properties of excitons have been discovered.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Rogue drones prompt major airports to spend millions on protection

A drone incident in December 2018 that brought one of the world's busiest airports to a standstill for 36 hours has prompted big spending on technology designed to prevent the machines from flying near two major airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a dji quadcopter gets the horror movie treatment in drone
Emerging Tech

A DJI quadcopter gets the horror-movie treatment in ‘The Drone’

"The Drone" is an upcoming horror flick about a DJI quadcopter that becomes possessed with the spirit of a serial killer. Check out the trailer to find out it's as bonkers as it sounds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sphero unveils specdrums at ces 2019 spechr 8293
Emerging Tech

Sphero’s Specdrums let you drum up a symphony of sound with colors

At CES 2019, Sphero is trading in Star Wars robots for a set of wireless rings designed for more than just entertainment. With Specdrums, kids can create music using real-world objects or simple color combinations.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
new airselfie drones ces
Emerging Tech

AirSelfie makes a course correction at CES 2019 with 3 new selfie drones

The AirSelfie 2 was a bit of a disaster: It was overpriced, underfeatured, and flew like a drunk hummingbird. AirSelfie is back at CES 2019, launching three new drones at more competitive price points.
Posted By Ed Oswald
aprilli autonomous travel suite concept hotel
Emerging Tech

This futuristic autonomous pod hotel drives you around as you sleep

Design studio Aprilli is reimagining the future of transportation with its new concept, describing a kind of self-driving sleeper van that’s like a hotel room on wheels. Coming soon to a freeway near you? It's not as crazy as it sounds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bell nexus flying taxi ces 2019
Cars

Bell is building a self-flying air taxi, and it brought a prototype to CES 2019

Bell, the storied aviation manufacturer, dropped a surprise at CES 2019 by unveiling its design for a full-scale vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) passenger vehicle - in other words, they're building a flying taxi.
Posted By Clayton Moore