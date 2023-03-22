DJI Air 2S drone is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

The DJI Air 2S, one of the best drones around, is currently on sale at Amazon and it’s not just any price. The lowest-ever price at Amazon, this is the ideal time to be tempted into making the investment and checking out the wonders of having your own drone for capturing some great scenery. Normally pried at $999, it’s down to $849 so you save $150 or 15% off the regular price. Given the rarity of the offer, we’re expecting this deal to end pretty soon so here’s a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the DJI Air 2S Drone

The DJI Air 2S is a great drone because it does everything well. It’s able to capture sharp images with a 1-inch image sensor and large 2.4μm pixels. Capable of 5.4K at 30fps or 4K at 60fps, it’s a great way to take in the surrounding world from a better angle than you could ever gain on the ground. Its 10-bit Dlog-M color profile can record up to one billion colors while still retaining all the little details you love to see, so footage really pops on screen.

Software features like MasterShots help you get the best shots in any location all with one tap so you don’t need to be a photography genius here. There’s also Spotlight 2.0, ActiveTrack 4.0 and Point of Interest 3.0 which all help make it easier for you to follow or circle your subject with the DJI Air 2S. The drone is capable of perceiving its environment in four directions so you can actively avoid obstacles, even in difficult scenarios or when flying at high speeds. That makes it far safer to fly than many other drones including its predecessor.

Additionally, it features DJI’s most advanced version of OcuSync yet so its image transmission technology is second to none. It means you get an ultra-smooth, clear and reliable image feed every time you fly so you don’t miss a thing. It’s significantly more comprehensive than anything one of the best cheap drones could provide.

The DJI Air 2S is usually priced at $999 but it’s currently at its lowest-ever price at Amazon of $849. A considerable saving of $150, the 15% discount really adds up. If you’ve been looking to buy a new drone, this is a great one to consider. You may need to be quick though as we’re expecting this deal to be popular and strictly limited.

Editors' Recommendations