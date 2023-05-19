The DJI Air 2S drone just got an unprecedented price cut

DJI is the most popular drone brand, so whenever one of its products receives a price cut in drone deals, you can be sure that the offer gets sold out quickly. That’s probably what’s going to happen with Amazon’s $150 discount for the DJI Air 2S, which brings its price down to $849 from $999. If you want to enjoy this 15% discount, you shouldn’t think twice — buy the drone now while the bargain is still available.

Why you should buy the DJI Air 2S

The DJI Air 2S, a refresh of the DJI Mavic Air 2, features the same compact and foldable design, but with a 20-megapixel, 1-inch sensor that’s double in size from its predecessor. The larger sensor means it can draw in more light, for clearer photos and videos particularly in low-light environments. The drone is also capable of recording 5.4K videos at up to 30 frames per second, or 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second, so you can capture memorable moments at the best possible quality. You’ll also have access to various QuickShot modes that record your chosen subject in different ways, and the new MasterShot mode that combines some of the most popular QuickShot modes to automatically produce professional-looking footage.

You don’t need to be a professional pilot or a veteran aerial photographer to use the DJI Air 2S, as the drone is equipped with sensors that allow it to avoid obstacles in all directions. It also features DJI’s OcuSync 3.0 transmission system that promises stronger interference resistance and video feeds as far as 7.5 miles. The drone can last up to 31 minutes on a single charge, and it can go as fast as 42.5 miles per hour.

DJI’s drones are among the best in the business, but they don’t come cheap. That’s why there’s always high demand for discounts like Amazon’s $150 price cut for the DJI Air 2S. You can get the drone delivered to your doorstep for just $849 instead of $999, but you’ll need to be quick with your purchase because the offer’s probably drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. If you don’t want to miss out on this chance to get the DJI Air 2S at 15% off, you should complete the transaction immediately.

