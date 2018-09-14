Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Lidar-equipped drones could help protect California from future wildfires

Luke Dormehl
By
drone surveying company california wildfire copy of dji 0207
Flight Evolved

Last year saw the most devastating wildfire season on record in California. Over the course of the year, more than 9,000 separate fires burned through 1.3 million acres of land in the state, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Upward of 10,000 buildings were destroyed in the wildfires, which also claimed the lives of 47 people. In the aftermath, a large number of people are understandably looking for a proactive solution to help avert future blazes. Could drones help?

One company, Flight Evolved, is doing its part to help. Having long used drones to create 3D maps for utility companies, Flight Evolved has been called in by some of the Golden State’s largest utilities to find ways of avoiding another destructive season. The innovative startup uses multicopter drones equipped with lidar remote sensing for its work.

“If you’ve been following the automotive industry, you’ll know that lidar is the hot-ticket item right now,” David Ilgenfritz, owner and chief operating officer of Flight Evolved, told Digital Trends. “It shoots out laser pulses and measures distances to objects in a way that allows it to make maps in 3D space. We use similar scanners, designed for surveying, to map out utility assets for companies — in this case as part of a fire mitigation program. We’re working with engineering companies and vegetation management companies to provide them with data to assist in the assessment of potential fire threat zones.”

Ilgenfritz said that utility companies have long created maps showing the layout of power lines and electrical equipment, and their proximity to trees and other forms of vegetation — which could result in fire hazards. However, before Lidar-equipped drones came along, this was either achieved using ground surveys or, at best, snapping a few photos from a helicopter.

“Our drones shoot out a million laser pulses, compared to a surveyor who is shooting one image at a time,” Ilgenfritz said. “The efficiency gain is therefore pretty significant.”

Using state-of-the-art RIEGL VUX-1 lidar detectors, the team creates detailed maps of the scenery and then uses forecasting and modeling techniques to predict how wildfires are likely to spread. As a result, they can gather deep data insights which could help prevent fires by, for instance, removing vegetation that would let it spread — or, in the case of a fire, potentially offer other actionable data.

While it’s still relatively early days, the hope is that projects such as this one could help save billions of dollars — and people’s lives, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
Up Next

The best action cameras of 2018
drops crop dust smart sensors img 20170220 101937
Emerging Tech

‘Crop-dusting’ drones drop biodegradable sensors instead of pesticides

The future of farming might involve using drones to airdrop hundreds of tiny sensors, called PlantCopters, which can keep track of crop growth, crop health, and surrounding microclimate.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
impossible aerospace us 1 flying battery drone
Emerging Tech

This quadcopter is a ‘flying battery’ that can stay in the sky for 2 hours

While most of today's drones can stay airborne for around half an hour tops, Impossible Aerospace's US-1 drone can fly for up to two hours. How did it do it? Essentially by building the machine around a larger-than-usual battery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
gadgets for your geeky kitchen jello brain mold
Emerging Tech

Lab-grown mini-brains will help us gain a better understanding of the real thing

Researchers developed a new method to use stem cells to grow organoid “mini-brains” in a lab. They hope these mini-brains will help us gain a better understanding of the real thing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
conker home of the future city3
Smart Home

Ex-Rolls-Royce engineer looks to conquer the tiny home market with the Conker

Meet The Conker. Resembling a soccer ball on stilts, this stunningly stylish glamping dwelling will convince nearly everyone who sees it that this is what the future of living looks like.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ultrasound cheap tech olympus digital camera
Emerging Tech

Credit card-size device could slash the price of ultrasound sensors

An unassuming device developed by engineers at the University of British Columbia could pave the way for ultrasounds scanners that cost as little as $100. Barely bigger than a credit card, it is mobile and can be powered by a smartphone.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
audi e tron features integrated electronic toll tag technology module
Cars

Audi’s new e-tron dispenses with physical toll tags via its Integrated Toll Module

Audi will debut a new way to manage and pay for roadway tolls in its up and coming e-tron all-electric SUV next week. It's the brand's first car featuring technology that allows drivers to manage toll authority accounts straight from the…
Posted By Chris Chin
molar microphone back teeth us air force sonitus mike hero 1800x900px
Emerging Tech

Air Force goes all James Bond with tiny microphone that attaches to teeth

Like something out of Mission: Impossible, members of the U.S. Air Force will soon be able to communicate using a next-generation miniaturized microphone system that clips to their back teeth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best hurricane trackers florence
Emerging Tech

Stay up-to-date on Hurricane Florence’s path with these apps and websites

Looking to track Hurricane Florence's path towards the U.S. coast? This list of the best hurricane apps and websites with help you stay ahead of this or any future storm, and stay safe.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazing string art robot dsc 4965
Emerging Tech

Watch a robot create amazing string art portraits with thousands of feet of yarn

Ever heard of string art? Researchers from Austria have created a computer system that lets an industrial robot create amazing string art portraits using thousands of feet of yarn.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ar app face blindness friends meeting at party
Emerging Tech

Never remember a face? A new AR facial-recognition app could jog your memory

Prosopagnosia is a neurological condition in which sufferers struggle to recognize people they have met. Could AR technology help? An app created by a Harvard neuroscientist aims to do so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the Red Planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

SpaceX isn't the only organization pining to visit the Red Planet. Here's a detailed list of all operational and planned missions to Mars, along with explanations of their objectives, spacecraft details, and mission proposals.
Posted By Ed Oswald