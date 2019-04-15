Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Watch the fearsome DroneHunter X3 pluck rogue UAVs out of the sky

Luke Dormehl
By

We love drones. But, just like plenty of other good things, irresponsible drone use can cause no end of problems. The latest reminder of this took place recently when a DJI Phantom was illegally flown over Fenway Park during a Red Sox-Blue Jays game — much to the chagrin of the Federal Aviation Administration.

A number of proposals have been put forward to help battle these unwanted UAVs, ranging from using birds of prey to pluck them out of the sky to obliterating them with anti-drone laser cannons. The latest piece of tech to add to this collection? The debut of the DroneHunter X3, a new autonomous anti-drone technology which promises to outrun, outlast and outmaneuver any other quadcopter on the market. This drone-based security system will track down enemy drones and capture them using a net, before safely towing them away for analysis.

To date, Fortem Technology’s DroneHunter drones have flown more than 7,600 missions and racked up more than 3,100 successful “kills,” leading the industry by a wide margin with an over 85% successful “kill rate.” DroneHunter X3 improves on its predecessor DroneHunters by being between two to three times faster. To show off its skills, it was recently put through its paces at the fourth annual Aerospace Day On The Hill. Flying at the impressive Utah State Capitol building in Salt Lake City as part of a Hollywood blockbuster-style demonstration, the DroneHunter captured 11 out of 11 “enemy” drones.

In doing so, it showcased how the technology could be used to protect venues like airports, government buildings, borders and more against potentially malicious drones. Fortem’s co-founder and chief technology officer, Adam Robertson, was present at the event with Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox as well as Director of Aeronautics for the State of Utah Jared Esselman to discuss the future of urban air mobility.

“This DroneHunter X3 will be available to customers for implementation summer of 2019,” CEO Timothy Bean told Digital Trends. “Currently, it is being field tested at a number of commercial and [Department of Defense] customer sites.”

Although drones are likely to remain a problem, technology such as this shows just how far the tools needed to counter these threats have advanced in recent years. (Not to mention the cool air show that onlookers at the Utah event were treated to!)

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
most innovative companies 2015 spacex
Emerging Tech

The next clash of Silicon Valley titans will take place in space

By attempting o bring internet access to every last person on Earth, tech giants have a new mission. It's also one that will put them into competition with one another -- only this time in space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
space body twin study 197832 web 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s twin study reveals effects of time spent in space on the human body

A NASA study has revealed clues about the effects of space by studying astronaut twin brothers, Scott and Mark Kelly. Mark stayed on Earth while Scott spent 340 days aboard the International Space Station.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity clay bearing unit sample curiosityclay
Emerging Tech

Curiosity collects first clay sample, could provide evidence of ancient water

The Curiosity rover's adventures on Mars continue with an exploration of the clay-rich bedrock in a part of Mount Sharp. Clay minerals are of particular interest as they could indicate that there used to be water present on the surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
space weather predictive model spaceweather
Emerging Tech

Predicting space weather to protect spacecraft from killer electrons

Weather events aren't only a problem on Earth -- they can cause serious issues in space too. Space storms of high-energy particles bombard spacecraft, causing serious damage. Now a study has found a way to predict the arrival of the storms.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
stellar wind jupiter atmosphere pia22774 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Stellar wind plays a key role in heating Jupiter’s atmosphere

Our Sun, like other stars, gives off gases called stellar winds which are important in star formation. Now it appears that these winds have another important effect: warming the atmosphere on planets like Jupiter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble messier 3 blue rejuvenation
Emerging Tech

The most beautiful globular cluster of all: Messier 3, imaged by Hubble

Hubble has shared an image of one of the most famous and most admired globular clusters, Messier 3. It is considered the most beautiful of all globular clusters because of its density and the variety of stars that can be seen within it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
FedEx Same Day Delivery Robots
Emerging Tech

Delivery robots are poised to invade our cities, but are we ready for them?

Across the United States, small startups and big businesses alike are clamoring to swarm city streets with fleets of autonomous delivery robots. The only problem? Our urban areas aren't always well-equipped to accommodate them
Posted By John R. Quain
watch the huge stratolaunch plane take to skies for first time
Emerging Tech

Watch the huge Stratolaunch plane take to the skies for the very first time

The massive Stratolaunch aircraft -- the world's largest in terms of wingspan -- completed its maiden flight in California on Saturday. The successful outing takes it a step closer to becoming part of a launch system for satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
smart cities microsoft innovation smartcities feature
Emerging Tech

Smart Cities

Posted By Jenny McGrath
israel beresheet landing live getty
Emerging Tech

After failed lunar landing, SpaceIL bounces back with Beresheet 2.0

The SpaceIL project suffered a sad ending when the Beresheet craft crashed into the moon's surface this week, rendering it inoperable. But the plucky Israeli team is not giving up, and they have announced their plans for Beresheet 2.0.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
scientists confirm direct detection of gravitational waves ligo2
Emerging Tech

The hunt for colliding black holes is on, and you can help

The hunt for gravitational waves is heating up. The LIGO observatory has seen evidence of two pairs of colliding black holes, and a new project invites the public to contribute their computer's processing power to search for more.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
potential exoplanet proxima c artist s impression of the planet orbiting centauri
Emerging Tech

Our nearest exoplanet, Proxima b, could have a large and chilly neighbor

Our nearest exoplanet discovered so far is Proxima b, which orbits the star Proxima Centauri located 4.2 light-years from Earth. Now new evidence suggests that Proxima b might have a neighbor, Proxima c.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
new dwarf planet uz224 43429408 night sky picture darkness planets and stars
Emerging Tech

Pepsi, StartRocket team up to launch satellites for energy drink ad in night sky

Pepsi is working with StartRocket to launch an energy drink advertisement into the night sky using miniature satellites. The Russian startup is looking to send its system into orbit in 2021.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit