From flamethrowers to brain linking, here are Elon Musk’s 5 craziest ideas

The Hyperloop

As carbon emissions rise once again, newer, cleaner modes of transportation are essential. Musk has already made waves in the transportation industry with Tesla, a company geared toward building electric cars suitable for widespread adoption, but while the Model S may be a practical solution to transportation woes, it’s far from Musk’s most ambitious. That would be the Hyperloop, a proposed transportation system in which pods jet through giant tubes at incredibly high speeds (possibly over 700 mph). Magnets would propel the pods, while a cushion of air inside would keep them gliding smoothly like a puck on an air hockey table.

Musk merely supplied the idea for the Hyperloop, putting it out there for others to make a reality. Companies like Hyperloop One and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies have answered the call, building test tracks and pushing the technology to new limits.

Photo: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies