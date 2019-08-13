Emerging Tech

Europe’s free land could house enough wind turbines to power the world

Luke Dormehl
By

Sustainable energy sources like wind power are all well and good, but the unfortunate reality is that there simply isn’t enough free land to create the massive numbers of wind turbines that would be needed to make them a viable replacement for our current methods of energy production. Is that right? Well, don’t make the mistake of saying that to researchers with a love of number-crunching. Because they’ll run the numbers and make you feel a little bit foolish.

At least, that’s our takeaway from a new piece of research coming out of Denmark’s Aarhus University, the U.K.’s Imperial College Business School, and other institutions. They’ve worked out that there is, in fact, sufficient available land in Europe alone to house the millions of wind turbines necessary to power the entire world. Even adjusting for future growth.

“The continuous development of onshore wind farms is an important feature of the European transition towards an energy system powered by distributed renewables and low-carbon resources,” the researchers write in their paper’s abstract. “This study assesses and simulates potential for future onshore wind turbine installations throughout Europe. The study depicts, via maps, all the national and regional socio-technical restrictions and regulations for wind project development using spatial analysis conducted through [Geographic Information System mapping]. The inputs for the analyses were based on an original dataset compiled from satellites and public databases relating to electricity, planning, and other dimensions.”

The TD;DR version? They conclude that 4.9 million square kilometers, approximately 46% of the land in Europe, could be used to build wind farms. This would not include land that is considered too close to settlements, protected areas, or difficult-to-build-on areas like mountainous regions. This land could be used to support 11.6 million wind turbines, producing 52.5 terawatts of electricity. Not only would this be sufficient to power the world, circa 2019, but it would “be sufficient to cover the global all-sector energy demand from now through to 2050.”

That’s plenty of time for us to figure out new ways of optimizing wind power, developing other sources of sustainable energy, lowering consumption or, heck, finally getting on with building some off-world space colonies. Of course, whether this study will actually be listened to by global governments remains to be seen. But it’s certainly a fascinating, and gratefully received, data point.

The team’s research, unambiguously titled “How much wind power potential does Europe have?”, was recently published in the journal Energy Policy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Surveillance Balloon
Emerging Tech

The U.S. military is using solar-powered balloons to spy on parts of the Midwest

The U.S. military is using balloons to monitor activity across six states in the Midwest. The 25 solar-powered balloons are reportedly being used to monitor portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.
Posted By Emily Price
vanmoof says its bike is impossible to steal we stole it vanmoofbike 1
Cars

We were wrong. VanMoof ebikes aren’t that easy to steal. Here’s what happened

Digital Trends ran a story about the VanMoof S2 ebike entitled “This $3,000 ebike is allegedly impossible to steal. We stole it in 60 seconds.” Digital Trends is retracting our original story after an extensive editorial review.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

See Hayabusa2 touch down on asteroid Ryugu and collect a sample

Japanese probe Hayabusa2 has been exploring asteroid Ryugu since it first touched down in February, and now the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has shared a video of the touchdown the craft made last month.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon age apollo rocks continuingth 1
Emerging Tech

Apollo rocks show the moon is 100 million years older than previously thought

The moon is 100 million years old than we thought, according to a new study. Previously, the moon was thought to have formed 150 million years after the Solar System was formed, but the new study suggests the moon is much older.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tess more habitable planets gj357 whole system english lq thm 0 1
Emerging Tech

Planet hunter TESS finds more potentially habitable worlds

NASA's planet-hunting satellite TESS has been hard at work lately discovery a bevy of exoplanets. The findings include GJ 357 d, a prime candidate for further exploration, which is located within the outer edge of its star’s habitable…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
frozen water moon pole cover new earth high brightness2 1
Emerging Tech

There may be frozen water on the moon, new study suggests

A new study suggests that there could be thick deposits of frozen water on the moon, located in craters near the lunar pole. This could be important for future lunar exploration, providing a water source for astronauts.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet sonny portable bidet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding ebikes and ‘the iPod of bidets’

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
planet heavy metals boil atmosphere stsci h p1919a f 3840x2160
Emerging Tech

Extreme forces shape this planet like a football and cause metals to boil away

Astronomers have discovered a planet where heavy metals like magnesium and iron are heated so much that instead of condensing into clouds, they are evaporating and escaping from the atmosphere entirely.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
soft robots light magnets capture
Emerging Tech

Soft robots can be formed into firm shapes using light and magnets

Soft robots may be the future, but some applications require a stiff material which will hold its shape. Now, scientists have come closer to overcoming this challenge by creating soft robots which can be reconfigured into firm shapes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble galaxy ngc3432 feeling edgy
Emerging Tech

Hubble image shows a glowing spiral galaxy turned on its side

A new Hubble image shows the galaxy NGC 3432, located 45 million light-years away from Earth, which appears to be a flat line. In fact, the galaxy is actually spiral shaped and we are observing it edge-on.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
3d map milky way milkywaymap
Emerging Tech

3D map of the Milky Way depicts our galaxy’s twisted disk

Astronomers have created a 3D map of our entire galaxy, pinpointing stars called Cepheids which pulsate and can be used to track distance and changes in space. When put into a map, the data show how the Milky Way twists at its edges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Ryan Reynolds as Willy Wonka Deepfake from NextFace
Emerging Tech

The best deepfakes on the web: Baby Elon, Ryan Reynolds Wonka, and beyond

Deepfakes, the A.I.-aided face-swapping technology that threatens the future of truth as we know it, are everywhere. Here are some of the scariest, funniest, and most convincing we've seen.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa climbing robots 3 robosimian 16 1
Emerging Tech

NASA wants your help developing autonomous robots to explore other worlds

NASA is asking for the public's help to create the robots which could one day explore the moon, Mars, and beyond. It has launched the second phase of its Space Robotics Challenge to develop autonomous functionalities of the robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet