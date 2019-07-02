Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Stanford researchers create algorithm that makes wind turbines more efficient

Luke Dormehl
By
stanford wind turbine efficiency 201903680 cover5
John Dabiri/Stanford

Could an algorithm make wind turbines more productive? It sounds crazy, but the answer turns out to be a resounding “yes.” Researchers at Stanford University recently used a proprietary optimization algorithm to model the most efficient yaw angle for turbines. The yaw mechanism in a wind turbine is used to turn the wind turbine rotor against the wind. To ensure that a turbine produces the maximal amount of electric energy, a yaw drive keeps the rotor facing into the wind as the wind direction changes.

The algorithm developed by the team took into account a half decade of information on wind speed, wind direction, and power generation from six turbines. This data was then combined with a wind model. It suggested that the most efficient way to gather maximal energy from a series of wind turbines would be for the yawing of several of the turbines to be positioned 20 degrees off the wind. This was then tested out on a real Alberta, Canada, wind farm. It illustrated how, by working together, wind turbines can generate more energy by effectively “sharing” the wind.

“We’ve demonstrated that the power output of wind farms can be improved by turning some of the turbines so that they’re facing slightly away from the wind,” John Dabiri, a Stanford fluid mechanics expert who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “This causes the choppy air created by upwind turbines to be deflected away from the downstream turbines. The upwind turbines lose a little power, but the farm as a whole can produce significantly more power.”

The ultimate goal of the “wake steering method” project was to increase the efficiency of wind farm power generation, so that wind energy could play a more vital role in helping wean us off our current reliance on fossil fuels.

“This first project focused on six wind turbines, to demonstrate that the idea works while limiting the risks associated with a new technology,” Dabiri continued. “The next stage will involve tests on larger groups of turbines, including entire wind farms.”

A paper describing the work, titled “Wind farm power optimization through wake steering,” was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

How to connect headphones to a TV
Ikea Test Kitchen's Bug Burger
Emerging Tech

Grub’s up? Lab-grown insect meat could be the future of food production

Would you switch to a lab-grown insect flesh diet for the good of our planet? Researchers from Tufts University believe this may be one way to solve some of our food production problems.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Home

Not a morning person? These alarm clocks can help you get your butt out of bed

People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, the best alarm clocks can probably match your lifestyle and budget. Here are some of our current favorites, including the Amazon Echo Spot.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Will Nicol
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
mars 2020 robotic arm pia23227 16 1
Emerging Tech

Armed and ready: Mars 2020 rover is fitted with its robotic arm

The Mars 2020 rover is getting ready for its upcoming mission. Recently the rover had its six wheels fitted so it can traverse the Martian surface, and now it has had its 2.1 meter-long robotic arm installed as well.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex starship super heavy rocket 2021 bfr clouds b norcs 1
Emerging Tech

SpaceX hopes to blast off its Starship and Super Heavy Rocket project in 2021

SpaceX's inaugural missions for its Starship and Super Heavy Rocket project could take place as early as 2021. Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX’s vice president of commercial sales, discussed the company's plans at a conference in Jakarta.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spitzer infrared whirlpool pia23128 16 1
Emerging Tech

Images of the Whirlpool galaxy show the value of infrared light observations

Have you ever wondered why sometimes telescopes capture light in the visible spectrum, and other times in infrared? NASA has released images of the Whirlpool galaxy which demonstrate the value of collecting data at different wavelengths.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
beresheet israeli craft posts selfie
Emerging Tech

Beresheet 2.0 won’t go to moon, will have another significant objective instead

SpaceIL hoped to be the company to put the first Israeli craft on the moon, but that hope was scuppered when the Beresheet craft crash landed. Now, the company has announced it will be not sending a second mission to the moon after all.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
international asteroid day tunguska asteroid20161103 16 2 1
Emerging Tech

Research unearths clues about Tunguska event for International Asteroid Day

Today is International Asteroid Day, marking the 111th anniversary of the most destructive asteroid event in recorded history: The Tunguska event. Recent research has shed light on what might have happened in 1908.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasas restored mission control lets you relive the 1969 moon landing
Emerging Tech

NASA’s restored Mission Control lets you relive the historic 1969 moon landing

After two years of painstaking work, the Johnson Space Center has finished work restoring its Apollo Mission Control Center to precisely how it looked when Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon in 1969.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
us army takes its pocket sized reconnaissance drone to afghanistan black hornet
Emerging Tech

U.S. Army takes its pocket-sized reconnaissance drone to Afghanistan

The Black Hornet drone is a pocket-sized flying machine with advanced features designed to assist soldiers' reconnaissance missions. After extensive testing, the twin-rotor device is about to make its debut in Afghanistan.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
3d printed hand rock paper scissors m2 robot
Emerging Tech

Thought-controlled robotic hand can play games of rock-paper-scissors

A new 3D-printed robotic prosthetic hand, controllable using only a wearer’s thoughts, can perform a wide variety of hand gestures — and even engage in a game of rock-paper-scissors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa watch livestream orion ascent abort test fta lift amp mate at cx 46
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA test the Orion spacecraft’s emergency escape system live

NASA will test the emergency escape system for Orion, the next-generation spacecraft which will hopefully carry humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. You'll be able to watch the test live starting at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drones under 100 ryze tello featured
Emerging Tech

Fly your local skies on a budget with these drones under $100

Looking for a drone that won't crash through your piggy bank? Although budget drones may not have all the features of higher-end models, they can still provide a lot of fun. Here are some of the best drones under $100.
Posted By Will Nicol