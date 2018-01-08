The ForwardX CX-1 is the first smart suitcase custom-built to follow you

CES 2018 is officially upon us, and with that comes a deluge of smart appliances, larger-than-life screens, and a bevy of notable tech that will begin rolling out throughout the course of the year and into next year. (Suit)case in point? The recently-unveiled ForwardX CX-1, an autonomous piece of luggage that’s designed to follow you around as you make your way from point A to B, and everywhere in between.

Branded as the “world’s first self-driving carry-on,” the CX-1 features an array of advanced tech, including a 170-degree wide angle lens and built-in facial recognition software, which allow the device to follow you at up to 7 miles per hour throughout the terminal. Other nifty features — namely those tailored toward obstacle avoidance — work in tandem with the suitcase’s tracking algorithm, while a smart wristband works to keep would-be thieves at bay. If the suitcase happens wanders out of range, the aforementioned bracelet will let you know.

The rest of the CX-1’s features are the usual — albeit, welcome — fare. The device, like some of our favorite pieces of smart luggage, comes equipped with a built-in mobile charger, which should allow you to quickly juice your device while on the go. The latter component is even removable, should the Transportation Security Administration have any quibbles, as it often does when it comes to lithium-ion batteries. American Airlines, Delta, and several other airlines have even gone so far as to ban unremoveable batteries in recent weeks, which makes the battery installed in the CX-1 even more desirable for frequent travelers and those who prefer a hassle-free experience.

Pricing and availability remain hazy, however, the Chinese company has plans to launch the CX-1 stateside later this year, likely via a crowdfunding campaign (read: Kickstarter) in March. The retail price will likely fall between $300 and $400, though ForwardX has yet to solidify these numbers. Even the name, “CX-1,” is currently open for debate, and could change before the gadget hits virtual shelves come the spring. Until then, all we can do is gawk at the prototype carry-on as it continues to roam the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.