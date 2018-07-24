Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Google Street View gives woman a special gift — an image of her late mother

Lulu Chang
By
stanford research google street view cars predict zip code stats maps

A former Florida woman hoping to glimpse a little piece of her past got more than she bargained for when she took to Google Street View to take a peek at her old residence. Denise Underhill, who now resides in the U.K. in Tamworth, Staffordshire, had an overwhelming desire to call her mother, which unfortunately was not possible given that her mother passed away in 2015. But thanks to modern technology and infrequently updated Street View imagery, when Underhill decided to do the next best thing — take a look at her mother’s old home using the mapping service — she saw not just her mother’s house, but her mother as well.

“As I went about my housework, I somehow instantaneously had the impulse to call my mother, but realized that it was completely out of the question,” she told the Tamworth Herald. “I decided to Google Earth my mother’s home to see how it looked, considering … she had passed away in 2015 and the property had been sold.”

The home was relatively easy to find, given that a tall silver birch tree serves as something of a landmark. And when she zoomed in, Underhill was shocked to find an image of her mother watering plants in their old garden.

“I got the biggest surprise ever! I just couldn’t believe it,” she told the Herald. “At the foot of the driveway was my mother. She was watering the garden, just as she always did. I was absolutely astounded – it made my day. You never know what photos are being taken but they really do last a lifetime.”

google street view mother capture

Underhill added, “I think someone wanted me to see this.”

Much of Google Street View’s imagery is regularly updated on a yearly basis, thanks to camera-equipped Google cars roaming urban and rural streets alike, which means that it is not necessarily common for someone like Underhill to have seen a dated but precious photo. Today, hundreds of thousands of contributors help keep Google Street View as current as possible, and the company is always expanding its reach with hopes of offering users glimpses at other parts of the world.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The longest lunar eclipse in 100 years happens this Friday, but there's a catch
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

The Looking Glass brings us closer than ever to Star Wars-like holograms

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
japan y2k bug threat gettyimages 109715273
Emerging Tech

Remember the Y2K scare? Japan is facing a similar date-related tech crisis

Remember the Y2K bug which scared us all witless in the buildup to the year 2000? Jump forward 18 years, and Japan faces a similar computer flaw which threatens to hit in April 2019.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fruit fly brain scan flybrain
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the world’s most detailed image of a fruit fly brain

Using a technique known as high-speed electron microscopy, scientists from Howard Hughes Medical Institute have carried out the most detailed fruit fly brain imaging in history. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fda approves impossible burger
Emerging Tech

That bleeding vegetarian burger from Impossible Foods is now FDA-approved

Impossible Foods created a vegetarian burger that "bleeds" just like a real, juicy, half-pounder does. This week, the FDA determined that the key ingredient in Impossible Foods' veggie burger poses no risk to our health.
Posted By Lulu Chang
top tech stories 1 17 2016 braille tablet 1003x668
Emerging Tech

Reprogrammable Braille could capture the Harry Potter series in a few pages

Why carry around a tome when you can carry around just a few pages? That seems to have been the question that launched the latest innovation in Braille, which could reduce the size and weight of books for the visually impaired.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Bill Nye
Emerging Tech

We asked Bill Nye about his plan to save Earth from civilization-ending asteroids

An asteroid impact event is unlikely — but the consequence would be catastrophic. Bill Nye, the fun-loving science guy, spearheaded a Kickstarter campaign to raise money and raise awareness about these outer space threats.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best super blue blood moon photos nasa
Emerging Tech

The longest lunar eclipse in 100 years happens this Friday, but there’s a catch

Get out your binoculars and your passports  -- that is, if you want to catch the longest total lunar eclipse of our lifetimes. Well, at least, of the century. On Friday, the celestial event will run for more than 100 minutes.
Posted By Lulu Chang
space-shuttle-atlantis-launch-nasa
Emerging Tech

NASA’s invention of the year award goes to … space lube?

NASA recently handed out its award for the 2018 Government and Commercial Invention of the Year, and the winner is … space lube. Here are the properties that make it quite so special.
Posted By Luke Dormehl