Three days later President Trump’s announcement, Google’s life sciences research sister company, Verily is debuting a coronavirus risk screening and testing website in California. The online tool will triage people and direct those who meet eligibility and requirements to mobile testing sites.

Developed in collaboration with the state of California, Verily’s service is available through its existing Project Baseline health platform and website. But for now, it’s restricted to just two counties in northern California, Santa Clara County, and San Mateo County. Verily, however, intends to eventually “scale the capacity” as “more testing kits and sites become available.”

“Ultimately, our goal is to help local authorities expand testing access in California as the need continues to increase. The program is in its early stages, and we will take the time to assess operations at pilot sites in the Bay Area before rolling out to additional sites. We are working closely with Governor Newsom’s office, federal authorities and local public health authorities to ensure we have the right capabilities in place to help more people over the coming weeks,” the company wrote in a blog post.

In order to be eligible, users should be at least 18 years old and have a Google account. Through a multi-step process, the tool lets Californians take a screener survey. If someone meets the criteria, they will be recommended to seek medical assistance from one of the available mobile testing centers based on the capacity. Once patients have completed a nasal swab test, they “will be informed of their COVID-19 test results within a few days.”

While Verily assures it’s “committed to maintaining high privacy standards and keeping your data safe”, the website’s terms and conditions state that the personal information users share during the screening process, in addition to various government and health authorities, “may also be shared with certain service providers engaged to perform services on behalf of Verily, including Google, which Verily leverages for certain technology and services, including cloud services, security services, data storage, website hosting, and other support functions.”

