  1. News

Google: Coronavirus searches are four times higher than for the Super Bowl

By

Google searches for information about the coronavirus have exploded since the crisis began, with the search volume at its peak four times higher than the highest search interest for the Super Bowl, the tech giant’s parent company Alphabet announced on Tuesday.

In the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said customers were flocking to the service to find reliable information about the deadly pandemic.

“People are being more cautious and seeking authoritative advice and guidance to protect their family’s safety,” Pichai told investors.

At its peak, the search volume dwarfed the Super Bowl — and Alphabet has worked to reduce the amount of misinformation on its various platforms.

“We’re humbled that users continue to turn to us as much as they do in a time of global need and uncertainty,” Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said. “We take that responsibility very seriously.”

Alphabet recently added coronavirus fact-check panels to YouTube results and removed some videos that falsely linked the coronavirus to 5G coverage, a growing conspiracy theory.

Porat said customers were “looking to YouTube for information educational entertainment constantly as they study, create, and work from home.”

Despite seeing growth of 13% compared to Q1 2019, Alphabet saw a “significant and sudden slowdown in ad revenues” by the end of March correlating with areas that, one by one, were affected by the pandemic, Pichai said.

“It really is a tale of two quarters,” Porat added.

Porat said Google and Alphabet would slow the pace of hiring new employees, but is “redoubling efforts” to help advertisers and partners affected by the coronavirus.

Pichai said the tech giant is seeing a trend of businesses transitioning to digital operations and suspected it will continue even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“The world will not look the same,” he said.

Editors' Recommendations

YouTube adds fact-checking notices to crack down on misinformation

YouTube lede photo

Sen. Josh Hawley calls for criminal antitrust investigation into Amazon

Josh Hawley

What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV platform fully explained

The best iPhone apps (April 2020)

best iPhone apps

What the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ message means for your stimulus check

what the error message youre getting means for your stimulus check frustrated

Thor: Love and Thunder: Everything we know about the Marvel phase 4 movie

thor: ragnarok

27 million players watched Travis Scott perform in Fortnite

Pokémon Go rolls out Remote Raid Passes to make raids more accessible from home

DJi’s Mavic Air 2 packs 4K 60FPS video and obstacle avoidance for $800

Tesla hits reverse on plan to reopen its auto factory this week

WhatsApp effort to disrupt the spread of misinformation bears fruit

screenshot of what's app on a smart phone

Mavic Air 2 has an advanced feature not seen on other consumer drones

mavic air 2 safety feature is a first for consumer drones

Waymo keeps autonomous driving simulations running as cars stay parked

waymo arizona self driving car hub operations explained maintenance chandler

Hulu was down for iOS, Apple device users Tuesday

Graduations are canceled, so Facebook is hosting one for all U.S. students