  1. Emerging Tech

The peaceful-looking Umbrella Galaxy has a violent, cannibalistic past

By

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured another image of one of the strange and wondrous sights of our universe — this one showing the spiral galaxy NGC 4651, also known as the Umbrella Galaxy.

Although the galaxy “may look serene and peaceful as it swirls in the vast, silent emptiness of space,” Hubble astronomers write, “don’t be fooled — it keeps a violent secret. It is believed that this galaxy consumed another smaller galaxy to become the large and beautiful spiral that we observe today.”

It is thought that long ago, a smaller dwarf satellite galaxy orbited around a larger galaxy. But the dwarf galaxy came too close to its larger neighbor and was torn apart by gravitational forces, being absorbed into the larger galaxy.

The spiral galaxy NGC 4651, captured in by the Hubble Space Telescope in an image released on March 30, 2020.
The spiral galaxy NGC 4651, captured in by the Hubble Space Telescope in an image released on March 30, 2020. ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Leonard

The galaxy today is known as the Umbrella Galaxy due to a faint umbrella-shaped structure that extends outward from the main body of the galaxy. That structure can’t be seen in this image, but it is clearly visible in this older image of the same galaxy. The enormous structure stretches 100,000 light-years out from the galactic disk, and is composed of the trails left behind by stripped stars.

The umbrella structure was formed as a result of this galaxy devouring its neighbor. As the smaller galaxy was torn apart by the gravitational forces in a process called gravitational stripping, it formed into a long, thin structure called a tidal stream. It is thought that these streams, composed of stars and gas, can eventually form extended disks, such as the one seen around the Andromeda galaxy. But in the case of the Umbrella Galaxy, the stream was pulled away from the main galactic disk and it eventually spread out to form the umbrella shape.

Another reason that the Umbrella Galaxy is notable is that it can be seen using amateur telescopes. As the Hubble scientists explained, “Although only a telescope like the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which captured this image, could give us a picture this clear, NGC 4651 can also be observed with an amateur telescope — so if you have a telescope at home and a star-gazing eye, look out for this glittering carnivorous spiral.”

Editors' Recommendations

Uranus is losing its atmosphere because of its weird wobbly magnetic field

Voyager 2 took this image as it approached the planet Uranus on Jan. 14, 1986. The planet's hazy bluish color is due to the methane in its atmosphere, which absorbs red wavelengths of light.

See the strange and beautifully layered terrain of Mars’ Juventae Chasma

This image shows plains North of the Southwestern Juventae Chasma, a canyon part of the gigantic Valles Marineris system.

The age of human exploration is behind us. Machines will take it from here

new age of exploration drones robots aaronparnessinflight

See massive stars being born in a corner of the Tarantula Nebula

This image shows a region of space called LHA 120-N150.

How to survive self isolation, according to an astronaut

awesome online map shows off iss astronauts amazing earth photos hadfield on

French police the latest to use speaker drones to enforce coronavirus lockdown

Drone Sunset

All traditions are scrapped: Keeping coronavirus off the ISS

Entertain and educate your kids with ABC Mouse — now 50% off with a free trial

Deep-space missions impacted by coronavirus, says European Space Agency

Best cheap drone deals for March 2020: DJI, Parrot, and more

Stanford’s shape-shifting ‘balloon animal’ robot could one day explore space

Stanford soft robotics 1

Worried about bills during the coronavirus pandemic? This A.I. lawyer can help

Paying bills 1

U.S. Space Force first launch: How to watch live

ULA Atlas 5 Rocket launching NOAA's GOES S

A.I. could help spot telltale signs of coronavirus in lung X-rays

Pandemic drones that can detect fevers and coughing will soon take to the sky