Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Defunct Soviet space probe will crash back to Earth after 47 years in orbit

Luke Dormehl
By

The 1970s is making a comeback — and, no, we’re not talking about a return of platform shoes, disco, and movies about angry antihero males who don’t make it out alive, man. Instead, we’re referring to the reported return to Earth of failed Russian probe Kosmos 482. Launched by the Soviet Union almost half a century ago on March 31, 1972, Kosmos 482 was intended as a planetary probe that would travel to Venus. This feat had previously been successfully carried out by the USSR’s Venera 7 probe in 1970, which became the first spacecraft to land on another planet and transmit data back to Earth.

Sadly, Kosmos 482 wasn’t quite so lucky. Launched four days after sister probe Venera 8, it failed to leave Earth’s orbit due to a timer error and got stuck as a result. Kosmos 482 broke into multiple pieces, with some parts crash landing in New Zealand soon after launch. While laws dictate that space junk be returned to its national owner, ownership of the pieces was denied by the Soviet Union, although their origin was revealed by manufacturing marks and other distinguishing characteristics. Meanwhile, the surviving 1,000-pound, spherical descent-and-landing capsule has been orbiting the Earth at 112-minute intervals ever since.

Until now, that is. According to a recent report from Space.com, the remains of Kosmos 482 are likely to crash back to Earth within the next two or three years — or possibly even as early as 2019. While its landing back on Earth may not be the most triumphant re-entry in history, experts claim that the piece of Soviet space debris will most likely survive its descent. That’s despite the likelihood that the batteries to fire the pyrotechnics for releasing the parachute failed years ago. Hopefully, it won’t be long before it’s installed in a museum someplace.

Space flight has certainly come a long way in the years since Kosmos 482 was last on terra firma. The most recent Venus-related mission to launch was a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), launched in October 2018. BepiColombo is ultimately scheduled to carry out a comprehensive study of Mercury, where it will hopefully arrive in December 2025. On the way ,it will carry out two flybys of Venus.

Don't Miss

Arkup's $6 million floating home can withstand a Category 4 hurricane
this unique quadcopter helped a swat team nab an armed suspect battery drone impossible aerospace
Emerging Tech

This unique quadcopter helped a SWAT team nab an armed suspect

A unique quadcopter that can stay in the air for up to two hours on a single charge recently helped a California SWAT team nab an armed suspect holed up inside a Denny's restaurant.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best crowdfunding projects 2017 kickstarter store
Emerging Tech

Here are 7 of the best crowdfunding sites on the web right now

Want to help an inventor create the next big thing in tech, or create a support page for someone close to you? Here are seven of our favorite crowdfunding sites, so you can bring your creation to life or back something you truly care about.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Pal Frenger holds Radio Stripe network tape
Emerging Tech

Ericsson wants to make 5G networking easier with packing tape

To facilitate easier 5G networking Ericsson invented “Radio Stripes” – essentially packing tape with serialized radios every foot or so and linked by flexible wire. To deploy, simply unroll.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Gaming

New technology called 'voice skins' could let you change how you sound in games

Startup Modulate aims to change how your in-game characters are portrayed with "voice skin" neural network technology. The technology allows your voice to match your characters' appearance.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nasa life origin hydrothermal vents 97
Emerging Tech

NASA lab re-creates the setting for the potential origin of life

New research from NASA has recreated the conditions thought to be where life originated on Earth. The study can provide insight not only into the development of life here, but also where else in the universe life could be found.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
CRISPR gene-editing technology
Emerging Tech

Chinese government may have helped fund controversial CRISPR babies experiment

A new report claims that the controversial CRISPR babies gene editing experiment in China might have been carried out with the support and funding of three Chinese governmental institutions, including China’s science ministry.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
french space agency unveils reusable rocket arianeworks
Emerging Tech

French space agency unveils reusable rocket modeled after Falcon 9

The French space agency CNES and European aerospace company Ariane Group have unveiled a plan to create a first-stage rocket that is reusable for multiple launches. The rocket should make launches cheaper to implement.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
fedex sameday bot delivery robot
Emerging Tech

FedEx’s new autonomous delivery robots can hop curbs and climb stairs

Courier service FedEx announced its entry into the fast-growing field of delivery robots with the impressive SameDay Bot. Check it out in autonomous stair-climbing, curb-hopping action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at A.I. and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Kitty Hawk's flying protoype
Emerging Tech

These flying cars want to take your commute to new heights

Flying cars aren't just science fiction anymore. Here are 10 models currently in development, the companies working on them, and when you'll be able to get your hands on one (hint: it's much closer than you think).
Posted By Ed Oswald, Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

A cut above the rest: Here are the 5 best robotic lawn mowers

Humans waste an ungodly amount of fossil fuels and time mowing their lawns. Robotic lawnmowers are an easy, green way to save you time and minimize your carbon footprint. Here are our favorite robotic lawnmowers on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
arkup floating hurricane proof home mobile 1
Smart Home

Arkup’s $6 million floating home can withstand a Category 4 hurricane

As ocean temperatures continue to rise, we can expect stronger hurricanes in the years to come. Startup Arkup has built a floating livable yacht that is specifically designed to weather a Category 4 hurricane.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Dallon Adams
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Drone app B4UFLY should receive a better rating in the app store soon

The FAA's B4UFLY app is supposed to help drone hobbyists fly their aircraft safely, but abysmal reviews on app stores suggest it's not working out. The good news is that the FAA has invited the private sector in to overhaul the software.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Photography

How a drone flight in Myanmar landed a French tourist in jail

Of course you want to fly your drone on vacation — exploring a new place from the sky and capturing great footage is all part of the fun of owning a quadcopter. But better make sure you check out the local drone rules first ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg