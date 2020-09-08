  1. Gaming

Madden 21 brings back Colin Kaepernick after four-year absence

By

Colin Kaepernick is back in Madden.

EA Sports has added Colin Kaepernick to the Madden NFL 21 lineup after a four-year absence from the game series — and fans can play him starting Tuesday. 

Madden NFL’s official Twitter accounted announced Kaepernick’s return to the game on Tuesday, September 8. Kaepernick is available in Franchise mode, as well as Play Now, and users can sign him on to any team in the game since he is a free agent.  

“Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football,” the company tweeted. 

EA Sports

“The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” Madden NFL added. 

According to TMZ, Kaepernick’s rating in the game is 81, which is higher than other players like Derek Carr or Kyler Murray and ranks him as Madden NFL 21’s top-rated free-agent quarterback. It’s the first time the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will be featured in the game since Madden 2016. 

Outside of the video game, Kaepernick has been a free agent in real life since March 2017, after he famously began protesting against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. 

Kaepernick’s addition to the game comes on the heels of criticism from fans that the franchise has dipped in quality. Since the game’s release last month, users have pointed to a host of bugs plaguing the current game and expressed disappointment with the lack of significant updates to modes like Franchise over last year’s edition. 

Editors' Recommendations

The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch (September 2020)

best nintendo switch multiplayer games spellbreak ice bow

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity coming to Switch November 20

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

The best Android games you can play offline

altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 3

Madden NFL 21 getting community-requested tweaks to Franchise mode

most anticipated video games 2020 madden 21

The best battle royale games for 2020

apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers

Microsoft launches Xbox Academy for aspiring developers. Here’s how to sign up

microsoft xbox academy sign up playground games forza horizon 4

How to add friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The best games on Xbox Game Pass

Where to find Titans in Anthem

How to get Minecraft for free

The best Tales games, ranked from best to worst

best tales game games

The best games like Pokémon

Creatures battle in Temtem

Call of Duty: Warzone vehicles temporarily removed due to game-crashing glitch

call of duty warzone plunder guide cash bags

The best console emulators (NES, SNES, Genesis, and more)

The best Final Fantasy games, ranked from best to worst