Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Take your vinyl on a high-tech spin with this 3D-printable record player

Luke Dormehl
By

With vinyl sales on the rise, and even helping push the sale of physical albums over those of digital albums, being a vinyl enthusiast is no longer a niche market. All this means that if you really want to keep your hipster cred up, you’ll need to find another way of doing it — like, say, 3D-printing your very own modular turntable.

Fortunately, a new Kickstarter campaign promises you that exact opportunity. A collaboration between Swiss hi-fi manufacturer Lenco and Dutch 3D-printing company RepRapUniverse, the Lenco-MD is claimed to be the world’s first 3D-printed record player. It’s an attempt to bring together the worlds of vinyl lovers and tech tinkerers and makers to create what its designers clearly hope will be the start of something beautiful. The first functional prototype of the Lenco-MD was shown off at this year’s IFA Berlin consumer electronics event, where it was ranked as one of the top-three inventions.

The innovative modular part of the concept refers to the fact that each Lenco-MD boasts two empty module slots. These can be used to upgrade turntables by adding features like speakers and Bluetooth wireless streaming in the form of plug-and-play modules. These are currently in development, although the idea is that users will also be able to design and create their own, which can then be shared with the rest of the community. It’s a pretty original idea, and one that could certainly add to the device’s functionality provided Lenco-MD takes off.

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. These can include products not turning up as promised, being delayed, or occasionally not shipping at all. If you’re still willing to give the Lenco-MD a go, however, head over to its Kickstarter page to pledge your cash.

The record player is available in multiple bright colors. More importantly, there’s the option to either pay 99 euros (around $113) for the 3D-printing files, plus the necessary non-3D-printed components, or 199 euros ($226) for a fully printed version that’s ready to go. Provided that it’s able to hit its funding goals, shipping is planned to take place starting in March 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

If Tony Stark designed motorcycle helmets, they’d probably look like this
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
jarvish smart helmet kickstarter launches 23 of 26
Emerging Tech

If Tony Stark designed motorcycle helmets, they’d probably look like this

Are you a motorbike rider in want of a major tech upgrade? This pair of new smart helmets created by Jarvish boast everything from an AR head-up display to a built-in A.I. assistant.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Rebirth of cool: Is vinyl ready for a second wind, or just a fad?
Music

These droolworthy albums are among the most expensive vinyl records of all time

From rare Beatles originals to one-off test pressings, these are some of the most expensive vinyl records on Earth — the kind of discs that make plaid-clad record collectors and average listeners alike green with envy.
Posted By Parker Hall
mars flowing water red
Emerging Tech

NASA’s InSight lander successfully touches down on Mars

Later today, NASA will attempt to safely touch down its unmanned InSight lander on Mars. For the event, the space agency will be providing some handy live coverage for you to watch.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epfl hydrogel knee surgery img 0133 dxo
Emerging Tech

Skip the sutures. ‘Game-changing ‘superglue’ could heal serious knee injuries

A new hydrogel could revolutionize treatments such as knee surgery by adhering to the injured body part, and then conveying repair cells or drugs in order to stimulate tissue regeneration.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china crispr human cancer trial gene editing ala cas9
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors have reportedly delivered the world’s first gene-edited babies

Scientists in China are using CRISPR genetics technology in a controversial manner to create the world’s first children whose DNA has been altered through the use of gene editing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Brett Rheeder | Red Bull Rampage 2018
Outdoors

How bike tech lets Red Bull Rampage riders flirt with death, and survive

Red Bull Rampage is the craziest mountain bike event in the world, pushing riders to their limits. Fortunately they are armed with some of the best bike technology around, allowing them survive this wild and dangerous competition.
Posted By Kraig Becker
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile bets big on low-band 5G, completes its first data transmission

Just a week after Verizon completed its first 5G transmission on a smartphone, T-Mobile is making major 5G news as well. The carrier completed its first 5G transmission on on low-band (600 MHz) spectrum.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
gold melt room temperature bars
Emerging Tech

24-karat discovery: Scientists figure out how to melt gold at room temperature

Researchers have demonstrated how gold can be made to melt at room temperature. This was achieved using an electric field, causing the outermost two to three atomic layers to become molten.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cornell robot impressive leaps jumping
Emerging Tech

Underwater jumping robot showcases amazing nature-inspired leaping abilities

Inspired by leaping aquatic animals such as dolphins and whales, Cornell researchers have developed a robot that is able to pull off similarly dazzling vertical leaps in a tank of water.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
chicken wearable uc riverside sensor murillo
Emerging Tech

A Fitbit for chickens? Sounds silly, but it could revolutionize poultry farms

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have developed a wearable device for chickens that gathers data on their behavior and has a more than 85 percent accuracyrate.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
air force adds 3 d audio a 10 warplanes us
Emerging Tech

Air Force to upgrade A-10s with 3-D audio (but not for the reason you’d think)

Piloting a warplane gets busy and loud, so the U.S. Air Force asked for proposals to add 3-D audio to A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft. The upgrade contract was awarded to Terma North America.
Posted By Bruce Brown
centaur robot youbionic spotmini 2
Emerging Tech

Who needs a robodog when you can build a canine centaur robot?

Ever dreamed of owning your own pet centaur robot? Soon you'll be able to by combining Italian startup Youbionic’s new pair of robotic arms with Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dji osmo pocket launches on phone
Photography

DJI’s tiny Osmo Pocket puts smooth gimbal stabilization in the palm of your hand

Meet the DJI Osmo Pocket, DJI's smallest gimbal camera yet. The handheld device captures 4K/60 fps video with some of the same tracking modes found in DJI's drones, all in a device that weighs less than 5 ounces.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis