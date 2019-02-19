Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Loto Legend Vaporizer review

We tried a $500 electronic dab rig, and now we can’t go back to normal vaporizers

Ed Oswald
By
Loto Legend Vaporizer review
Ed Oswald/Digital Trends

With cannabis vaporization becoming an ever more popular method of consumption, the number of devices on the market seems to be increasing exponentially. With this increase, there’s also a larger number of no-name devices from companies we’ve never heard of – many of which pitch Digital Trends in an effort to get some exposure. The vast majority of these make cut-rate products, but others leave us pleasantly surprised.

Loto Labs is one of the latter, born out of a successful Indiegogo funding campaign. Truth be told, when the company pitched us on its first commercially available device, dubbed the Legend, we scoffed a bit at the $500 price tag. This is the most expensive cannabis consumption device we’d ever considered testing. Could it really live up to it’s exorbitant asking price? Could it outperform the our favorite induction heat vaporizer of all time, the Dr. Dabber Switch? Could Loto Labs hit a home run on its first try?

We were excited to find out.

Design

Much like Dr. Dabber’s Switch, performance is put before portability with the Legend. While smaller than the Switch overall, it’s definitely still a desktop device. You’ll also need to plug the device in to a wall outlet to use it. The Legend has no internal battery, so it isn’t going to be a rig you’ll take with you unless you’ll have an power outlet nearby.

We are extremely impressed with the construction quality all around.

This is not to say that the Legend isn’t aesthetically pleasing. Its round stainless steel and anodized aluminum base is covered in microfiber that feels (and looks) like the surface of a football. In addition to looking pretty snazzy, this also allows you to grip the device more securely. A cylindrical hand-blown glass bubbler sits on top of the device, and a rotatable knob on the base itself allows you to literally dial in the perfect temperature.

Finally, the heating element – just like the Switch – features induction coils which, when a small piece of aluminum (called a “susceptor”) is inserted, heat up and vaporize your concentrate.

Loto Legend Vaporizer review
Ed Oswald/Digital Trends

We are extremely impressed with the construction quality all around. Loto Labs didn’t cheap out on any materials, which helps justify the high price tag. While it does take quite a bit of assembly out of the box (not helped by vague and sometimes incorrect directions), once the device is assembled, it’s really as easy as pressing down on the dial to start it, picking a heat setting, and dropping your material into the chamber.

Be ready to go, though. The Legend heats up in as little as five seconds, which is the fastest we’ve seen on an electric rig. Based on our tests, it also produces massive amounts of vapor – arguably even more than the Switch. Regardless of this quick and efficient heat-up process, the base, never got very hot to the touch at any point.

Performance

In our Switch review, we complemented Dr. Dabber on how well it performed. Loto Labs has them beat. The Legend works with all kinds of material, whether it be sugar, budder, sauce, or shatter — with absolutely no problem. Every time, we were getting consistently thick and voluminous clouds, and the concentrate was completely vaporized save for the residue you’d expect.

The Legend works with all kinds of material with absolutely no problem.

The Legend is the best example of cannabis induction vaping that we’ve seen thus far. Perhaps this is because Loto Labs decided to make the Legend a plug-in unit (which would provide a consistent level of power to the coils) in lieu of a battery-powered model. We’re not sure, but however they’re doing it, it most certainly is working.

The device itself stays heated for about ten seconds after reaching its temperature. Even after the device shuts off, the susceptor is hot enough for a few seconds afterwards to continue to vaporize, so keep puffing. While the Legend lacks the customization features of other devices, it’s not that big of a deal. You can precisely dial in your desired dabbing temperature, and it’s easy to do. No need to overcomplicate things.

Loto Legend Vaporizer review
Ed Oswald/Digital Trends

That said, the Legend does come with built-in Bluetooth connectivity, which not only allows you to update your rig’s firmware, but also to more precisely dial in operating temperature. The app itself is well designed, but it’s more of just an added convenience feature – we don’t really see it as a vital part of operation like it would be for portable vapes like the Pax 3 or DaVinci IQ.

If there’s one thing we’d gripe about, it’s the setup instructions. While Loto Labs does do a good job of showing you pictures on how the various parts need to be attached together, we found it a little hard to follow at times. Really though, that’s the only downside of this device.

Verdict

The Legend arguably sets the standard for performance for any induction-based vaporizer after it. If concentrates as your primary method of cannabis consumption, and you can part with $500 – it might be time to put the torch and heady glass away.

So should you buy it? depends. If you’re not a big concentrate user, stepping down to the Switch ($100 less) might be a better choice as it also supports dry leaf as well out of the box. If you’re only a casual cannabis consumer, then we’d suggest investing in a portable device itself. But for purely dabs this is the rig to have.

We’re just blown away by the performance and build quality. Everything about this device just feels upscale (despite those directions).

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Barbie's Corvette ain't got nothing on Sphero's fully programmable robot car
Ring Video Doorbell 2 review
Product Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the simplest entry into a smarter doorway

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 may lack the style and sophistication of premium door-dingers, but few can match its simplicity and versatility. The device, available in both wired and wireless configurations, is easy to set up and adds instant…
Posted By Terry Walsh
best heated gloves 1000x 1
Outdoors

The best heated gloves keep your hands toasty warm in all temperatures

When temperatures plunge, the first thing that gets cold are your fingers. Ward off frostbite and keep your digits toasty warm with these best heated gloves.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
top tech stories 05 08 2016 vaping
Emerging Tech

Of all the vape pens in the world, these 5 are the best

Vaping concentrates has become significantly more popular, especially among those that use cannabis for medicinal purposes. But don’t use just any vape pen: we found these five devices to be our favorites in 2018.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
van allen probes final phase orbitweb2
Emerging Tech

Probes exploring Earth’s hazardous radiation belts enter final phase of life

The Van Allen probes have been exploring the radiation belts around Earth for seven years. Now the probes are moving into the final phase of their exploration, coming closer to Earth to gather more data before burning up in the atmosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Koci Hernandez instagram art gallery
Emerging Tech

How can digital art created on obsolete platforms be preserved?

As the lines between art and technology continue to blur, digital art experiences become more commonplace. But these developments are raising an important question for art conservationists: How should digital artworks be preserved?
Posted By Georgina Torbet
facebook portal review feat
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Facebook taught its Portal A.I. to think like a Hollywood filmmaker

When Facebook introduced its Portal screen-enhanced smart speakers, it wanted to find a way to make video chat as intimate as sitting down for a conversation with a friend. Here's how it did it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
artificial virus kills cancer cells cell
Emerging Tech

Statistician raises red flag about reliability of machine learning techniques

Machine learning is everywhere in science and technology. But how reliable are these techniques really? A statistician argues that questions of accuracy and reproducibility of machine learning have not been fully addressed.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chandra xray missing matter whim 1
Emerging Tech

Chandra X-ray telescope uncovers evidence of the universe’s missing matter

Where is all of the matter in the universe? NASA's Chandra telescope has uncovered evidence of hot gas strands in the vicinity of a quasar which could explain the missing third of matter which has puzzled astronomers for years.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
lmc milky way collision 189415 web 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s space observatory will map the sky with unprecedented detail

NASA is preparing to launch a cutting-edge space observatory to create the most detailed map ever produced of the sky. Doing so will involve surveying hundreds of millions of galaxies. Here's how it plans to do it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
levia lamp kickstarter total black
Smart Home

No strings attached: This levitating lamp uses science to defy gravity

Now on Kickstarter, the Levia lamp is a cool industrial-looking lamp which boasts a levitating bulb. Looking for a table light that will dazzle visitors? You've come to the right place.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
great white shark genome 14730796397 1320ff6381 k
Emerging Tech

The Great White Shark’s genome has been decoded, and it could help us end cancer

In a significant step for marine and genetic science, researchers have decoded the genome of the great white shark. The genetic code revealed a wealth of insight into what makes these creatures so successful from an evolutionary standpoint.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
guerrilla rainstorm warning system aims to prevent soakings or worse rain japan
Emerging Tech

‘Guerrilla rainstorm’ warning system aims to prevent soakings, or worse

Japanese researchers have created a "guerrilla rainstorm" early-warning system aimed at preventing severe soakings, or worse. The team hopes to launch the system before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Posted By Trevor Mogg