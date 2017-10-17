Enjoy the perfect puff with our favorite portable vaporizers

Smoking is out, and vaping is in. As we continue to prioritize the health of our lungs, herbal vaporizers have sprung onto the scene as a new way to get your fix without inhaling carcinogen-laden smoke. While tabletop vaporizers have long dominated this market, handheld vaporizers continue to get smaller, lighter, and more powerful.

For 2017, we’ve now had the opportunity to put several new herbal vaporizers through our rigorous testing program, and new entrants are giving market leaders like the Pax and Firefly a run for their money. In fact, one of these new entrants was good enough to knock the Pax 3 from the top spot it held in our previous list. What are the best vaporizers? Read on and find out.

Our pick

Davinci IQ

Why should you buy this: Great performance and an impressively designed app.

Who’s it for: Those looking for a well-built and reliable device

How much will it cost: $275

Why we picked the Davinci IQ:

When we received the Davinci IQ late last year to test, we were skeptical of its claims of superiority in performance and customizability. But the IQ performed time and time again on par if not exceeding the Pax 3 in terms of vapor production. Coming in roughly at the same price as the Pax 3, it just feels like you’re getting more.

One of the biggest downsides to the Pax 3 is its on-device UI – even though the Davinci IQ looks similarly basic, you have the capability to change and know what the temperature your vape’s at directly from the device without looking at the companion app, which the Pax is forced to rely on.

It might be a bit wider than the Pax, but it is similarly discreet and has a nice matte metallic finish. Heat up times are on par with most devices, although at higher temperatures it seemed to take a bit longer than average to get to temperature, but not by much.

What puts it over the top is the IQ app, which is by far best in class. You can use the company’s four preset heating patterns or create and store one of your own. The app is modern and bug-free, and even stores statistics on your sessions, such as average temperature, average session time, and even counts how many times you use a specific heat setting.

It matches Pax with a ten year warranty, and while it doesn’t do concentrates, it is one of the best when it comes to dry herb and flower. At least for now, we have a new top dog when it comes to portable vaporizers, for sure.

The best of both worlds (Flower and Concentrates)

Haze Dual V3



Why should you buy this: Two chambers allow you to store twice the material.

Who’s it for: Those looking for a vaporizer that does both flower and concentrate well

How much will it cost: $250

Why we picked the Haze Dual V3:

Typically, portable vaporizers that try to do both flower and concentrate do one well and meh on the other. While the Haze Dual V3 is quite a bit wider than any vaporizer we’ve tested (we think it akin to the size of an overstuffed wallet), the bigger size allows for two independently heated chambers, and surprisingly solid performance for both.

Heating times from a cold start seemed to lag behind other devices we tested, however it heated flower well without burn at the two recommended lower settings, and concentrates were completely vaporized at the two recommend higher ones. The device did seem to noticeably slow down in heating with weak battery power, something we did not notice on either the Pax 3 or IQ.

Haze gives you a variety of options including conduction and convection screens (we found the conduction screens to work best), and canisters for concentrates and dry herb. You can even swap between a metal and glass mouthpiece which are included, but again we preferred one over the other – the glass seemed to result in better taste.

Worried about heat transfer between the two chambers? There is none – we can confirm that after repeated tests even at the highest temperatures on either chamber.

What prevents us from giving the Haze Dual V3 the win is the odd size, which isn’t necessarily portable. Other dual chamber devices have been able to do this in a much smaller package. Still, for $250 this is a hell of a device.

The best vaporizer for discreteness

Pax 3



Why should you buy this: It heats up fast, vapes great, and has a great design.

Who’s it for: Those looking for the best mix of value and function

How much will it cost: $250

Why we picked the Pax 3:

While the Davinci IQ may have knocked the Pax 3 out of the top spot, we still prefer the Pax 3 over any of our picks for discreetness – it’s even easier to conceal than the wider (but still small) IQ. It’s also got concentrate support too, although we found it performs way better with dry herb and flower instead. That said, it’s the same price as the Davinci IQ, so if you really need concentrate compatibility, this might be a better option.

The oven heats up in less than 20 seconds – half the time of the previous Pax – and it gets high marks for its solid vapor production. It also feels nice in the hand, and is easy to use even for the most novice of vapors – even though it might be a little tricky to load at first.

What really stands out to us is the device’s ten-year warranty, which should far outlast most owners use of the product. If you want to purchase something that will last you a long time right out of the gate, the Pax 3 is it. If you want to get the device cheaper ($200), you can spring for the device only option. Do note that you’ll lose the necessary parts for concentrate support, won’t have any replacement screens or tools to clean the device, and will have to pack the dry herb chamber completely full to use it.

Why’s that? The kit version comes with all this and a special oven lid that only requires you to fill the Pax 3 halfway. We strongly recommend you purchase the full kit.

Our full review: Pax 3 vaporizer review

The best vaporizer for budget buyers

Kandypens Miva



Why should you buy this: Kandypens’ Miva gives you Pax and Davinci IQ-like performance at a fraction of the price.

Who’s it for: Price conscious buyers who are still looking for quality

How much will it cost: $199

Why we picked the Miva:

We struggled to find a good budget vaporizer for under $200, but Kandypens sent us the Miva and we can now say this is it. While it’s still quite a bit of money for entry-level consumers, the fact this device works almost as well as our higher-priced picks is simply impressive, and worth it for you to spend the extra money on.

Worried about reliability? Kandypens gives you a lifetime warranty, meaning it will stand by its product as long as you own the device. That’s an attractive offer, and one of the better ones we’ve seen.

The Miva doesn’t heat up nearly as fast as higher priced devices, typically taking about 30 seconds or so. However once it does, the Miva has nearly as good vapor production – and actually has better heat insulation than some of its higher-priced competitors.

While the Pax, IQ, Haze Dual, and others got a bit hot to the touch after a minute or two, the Miva does not. That’s a big selling point for us, and possibly for most users too. There’s no bells and whistles, nor concentrate support, but for the best bang for your buck skip over any other sub-$200 portable vape and give the Miva a try. We weren’t disappointed, and you won’t be either.

The best vaporizer for concentrates

Kandypens Elite



Why should you buy this: If you don’t have a need for flower support, the Kandypens Elite is top notch.

Who’s it for: Concentrate connoisseurs looking for discreteness and power.

How much will it cost: $140

Why we picked the Elite:

There are some of us who prefer concentrates and wax over flower and dry herb, but carrying around a rig is just way too obvious. Kandypens’ Elite takes the top spot for a concentrate pen for its overall solid performance and equally solid design and construction.

It also comes with two different coils, one ceramic-lined with a ceramic plate heater at the bottom, and the other one quartz-lined with dual quartz rods. Vapor production is superb, especially with the quartz atomizer, and four different heat settings make very efficient use of concentrate and wax.

We were also very pleased with battery life, which was above average when compared to other concentrate pens. While it is pricey for a vaporizer pen that does wax and concentrates only, if this is your preferred consumption method, you’d be foolish to not pick the Elite up.

The best vaporizer if price is no object

Firefly 2

Why should you buy this: It has the best vapor production and is concentrate compatible

Who’s it for: Those who don’t mind spending a little extra

How much will it cost: $330

Why we picked the Firefly 2:

While the Davinci IQ was our top choice, we’d be remiss to not consider the Firefly 2 a worthy contender. The second generation model builds upon the original, and boasts an amazing heat up time of only five seconds. Out of charge? No fear there either: the Firefly 2 fully charges in just 45 minutes.

For those of us who prefer concentrates, you’ll need to choose the Firefly over the IQ at least if you don’t like the Haze Dual V3’s bulkiness. The Firefly 2’s quick heat-up times make this possible, and also make it a more all-around versatile device. Keep in mind though that it is larger than both the Pax and the IQ, so if size and discreteness are an issue, you might want to look elsewhere.

For the more tech-savvy, the Firefly 2 also comes with an official app for both iOS and Android that allows you to change temperature and various settings with a touch of a finger.

How We Test

Features/Specs

For each vaporizer, we run down the specs and noteworthy features. No beating around the bush here — we get right to it and explain what makes a particular vape noteworthy from the competition. Does it have a unique design? Is it more modifiable than most? The standard specs/features we go over include:

Size/dimensions

Battery size / charging style

Chamber/reservoir volume

Heating element type

Min/max temperature settings

Connectivity options

Design and Vapor Quality

After the specs, we dive into an honest assessment of the device’s design. Can it fit in a pocket, or will you need to throw it in your bag? How does it feel in your hand? How does it feel in your mouth? Is it comfortable to hold and take a drag from? Is the button hard to find?

Then we turn to the good stuff: the vapor. What kind of temperature settings does the unit have? How accurate are they? Is the vapor smooth, or harsh? Weak, or flavorful? Does it just taste burnt? There’s no truly objective way to relay this information, so we’ve put together a special testing system that helps us land on a more rounded opinion.

Part one is a vapor comparison performed with a reference vaporizer. We puff on both devices interchangeably and take note of the differences. This side-by-side test helps us tease out the review vape’s strengths and weaknesses and gives us a base for comparison.

Part two is a visual test, where we take a good, long drag from the device in question, then exhale it in front of a plain background. We’ll put together a short, looping video of this, so you can see the thickness, color, and consistency of the exhaled vapor.

Battery Life and Maintenance

Over the course of our testing process, we keep a close watch on how long the device’s battery lasts, and let you know how our findings align with the specs listed on the box. Nobody wants to charge their vape every day (that’s what the iPhone is for, right?), so we’ll be honest with you about how long you can puff before it dies.

For higher-end vapes, we’ll also provide some notes on repairability. No matter how nice your vape might be, there’s a good chance it’ll stop working properly for some reason or another after you’ve used it for long enough. If you’re using a cheaper vape it’s easier to buy a new one; if you spent over $100, DIY repairs will be a better option. So for the more expensive vapes we test, we’ll assess how difficult it is to clean or replace parts that are most likely to break/malfunction after prolonged use.

Verdict

Finally, we bring you a TL;DR blurb. We summarize the whole test experience and plainly state our opinion. Here’s what’s cool, here’s what sucks, and here’s why you should or shouldn’t buy it. In a nutshell: Is it perfect for puffing?

Helpful terms to know

Flower: short-hand term used to describe the part of the tobacco or marijuana that you actually smoke (or in this case, vape). It’s the most common method of consumption.

Concentrate: Like it sounds, this is the concentrated form of tobacco or marijuana. Manufacturers produce concentrate by extracting the resins from the flower. This results in a much higher potency, so it’s always a good idea to start small. There are several different types: we suggest you go here to learn more.

Vaporizer: This is the term given to consumption devices that heat flower or concentrate until they turn into vapor. It’s generally accepted that this method puts far fewer carcinogens into your body that traditional methods, although it doesn’t eliminate risk.

Conduction vs. Convection: Two ways to heat up the flower or concentrate within your vaporizer. Conduction heats the outside walls of the oven to begin to vaporize your material, while convection heats up inside the chamber much like your cooking oven. Conduction allows for simple to use devices that heat up quickly, but at the risk of combusting the material. Convection negates the risk of combustion and allows for more accurate temperature control, but you’ll find these devices much more expensive and slow to heat up.