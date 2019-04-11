Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bot sifts through trash to do your recycling for you

Luke Dormehl
By

Engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed a new recycling robot that’s capable of automating the process of sifting through trash to distinguish between paper, plastic and metal items. In doing so, it could automate a dull — but entirely necessary — job that few people would want to carry out by hand if there was another option available.

“Although single-stream recycling is really convenient for people, it’s actually a time-consuming and expensive ordeal, requiring significant human labor,” Lillian Chin, a CSAIL Ph.D. student who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “In developing countries, people have to pick out the recyclable materials from normal waste which can be quite hazardous. [But] even in the U.S., with more automated recycling centers, people are still needed to double-check the machine’s output and manually pick out unrecyclable objects like car engines and plastic bags.”

Chin notes that machines used in these centers are also incredibly specialized. For instance, they use optical sorters that analyze different wavelengths of light to distinguish between plastics or magnetic sorters for filtering out iron and steel products. Even then, they can make mistakes. As a result of challenges like this, the majority of the United States’ single-stream recycling risks being sent to landfills.

mit rocycle robot 1 wider shot of w conveyer belt baxter hardware photo credit jason dorfman csail
Jason Dorfman/MIT CSAIL

The Rocycle robot system may help change this. It’s a sorting robot, which boasts soft Teflon fingers with fingertip sensors that allow it to detect an object’s size and stiffness. The soft fingers help the hand to grasp objects, ensuring a solid grip and sensor readings. The motor-driven and puncture-resistant hands are also robust enough to work with a moving conveyor of recyclable goods without being damaged.

“Rocycle works by using a ‘strain sensor’ to estimate the size of an object, and then uses two pressure sensors to measure the exact force needed to grasp an object,” Chin continued. “These two pieces of information, as well as existing calibration data about the size and stiffnesses of different materials, allows the gripper to predict what material the object is made of. The tactile sensors are [also] conductive, which means they can detect metal by how much it changes the electrical signal.”

Chin said that there currently aren’t plans to commercialize Rocycle, although that could certainly change in the future. The project will continue, however. One innovation the team hopes to add is the ability to combine tactile data with video data, giving Rocycle eyes that will let it perceive the world around it. This should allow it to be made even more nuanced in terms of distinguishing different kinds of materials.

Don't Miss

I had a one-night stand with a sleep robot
matrix remake report the movie feat
Emerging Tech

Are we living in a simulation? This MIT scientist says it’s more likely than not

The simulation hypothesis, which was famously probed in the 1999 film The Matrix, is the subject of a new book by Rizwan Virk, a computer scientist and video game developer who leads Play Labs at MIT. In his book, Virk endeavors to unpack…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
sofia massive stars nursery w51 rgb poster2 final 1
Emerging Tech

Epic star 100 times the mass of our Sun spotted in stellar nursery

A distant stellar nursery called W51 may hold clues to the formation of massive stars. The giant celestial cloud is located 17,000 light-years away and is being investigated by the flying observatory SOFIA.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hera self driving spacecraft in orbit
Emerging Tech

Self-driving spacecraft could protect Earth from asteroid impacts

In case Earth is ever threatened by an asteroid, we should have a new protector to look out for us -- Hera, a self-driving spacecraft. Engineers are working on a way to let the craft maneuver itself in space, similar to an autonomous car.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ai fix satellite nasa 1200px solar dynamics observatory 1
Emerging Tech

IBM helped NASA FDL fix a satellite’s instrument using cutting-edge A.I.

How do you fix a satellite 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface? That’s a question that NASA had to answer when it ran into problems with one of its crucial satellites. The answer? Using A.I.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
snapchat spectacles operation surgery
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors use 5G to perform surgery from hundreds of miles away

The surgeon behind your future life-saving surgery might not have to be in the same room as you. Heck, thanks to the burgeoning 5G revolution, they might not have to be in the same state.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facebook population density maps screen shot 2019 04 09 at 13 20 19
Emerging Tech

Facebook is using A.I. to create the world’s most detailed population maps

Using deep learning A.I., census data, and high-res satellite images, Facebook has created the most accurate population density maps ever. Here's how -- and why -- it went about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai farms illegally polluting waterways polluted water
Emerging Tech

A.I. could monitor farms from above to make sure they’re not illegally polluting

The idea of an A.I. that watches from the skies, seeking out wrongdoing, sounds like sci-fi dystopia. Actually, it describes a new tool being developed to detect farms that are illegally polluting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Bosch HBLP651LUC oven review Bosch
Smart Home

Bosch plans to harness the power of Blockchain for its next refrigerator

Bosch is teaming up with Wien Energie to create a refrigerator that runs on blockchain. The appliance will give users more control over where their power comes from and how much their fridge consumes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
googles wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in australia drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Google’s Wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in Australia

Google's Wing drone is now part of a full-fledged delivery service in North Canberra, Australia. Customers can order a range of items from local businesses using a smartphone app, with the delivery arriving in "minutes."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Drone Plane
Emerging Tech

U.K. launches $2.5M contest for tech to counter threats from rogue drones

The U.K. government has launched a $2.5 million contest to encourage the development of technology designed to counter threats posed by rogue drones at places such as airports and prisons, as well as on the battlefield.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

Robot invasion: Walmart to deploy thousands of automated assistants

Walmart is planning a major rollout of thousands of robot assistants capable of performing a range of routine tasks at its stores. The idea is that they'll free up time for human workers so they can spend more time with customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
first black hole image artist s impression of the at heart m87
Emerging Tech

Seeing the unseeable: Astronomers capture historic first image of a black hole

For the first time ever, astronomers have captured an image of a black hole. The image represents a historic achievement in imaging of one of the most extreme and hard-to-observe phenomena in our universe.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
Emerging Tech

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch delayed by 24 hours due to strong winds

The Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful rocket in current operation, will launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday in what will be its first commercial mission. Wednesday's launch was delayed by strong winds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
somnox sleep robot pillow sleeping
Emerging Tech

You can now buy the $600 Somnox robot that promises to help you sleep better

Would you sleep with a robot, if it promised to cure insomnia, and leave you better rested? That’s the idea behind the Somnox sleep robot, and we leapt into bed with it for a single night to find out if it worked.
Posted By Andy Boxall