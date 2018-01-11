Digital Trends
Monoprice wows us with the gargantuan (and very quiet) Delta Pro 3D printer

Just a few short years ago, Monoprice wasn’t even in the 3D printer market, and was instead focusing on its expansive accessory business. Fast-forward to today, and the company is now the top 3D printer manufacturer in the world, and the entry-level $200 Select Mini is the best-selling 3D printer by a factor of three.

Don’t think for a minute that Monoprice is stopping there, however. Shane Igo, the company’s vice president of product management, stopped by the Digital Trends booth at CES 2018 on Thursday morning to detail Monoprice’s efforts, as well as show updates to the best-sellling Mini and introduce a massive new 3D printer called the Delta Pro.

Starting with the third-generation Mini, Igo says Monoprice focused on making improvements that will further solidify its lead in the market — most notably its “out-of-the-box” operation. Version 3 also adds auto-leveling (especially important for beginners) and a touchscreen, making it easier to operate than ever before.

What we’re really excited about is the Delta Pro, however. This massive printer takes the build area of the Mini and increases it by 10 times. This allows for printing of much taller objects, and at a price of around $1,000, it will be one of the largest print areas at that price point.

If you remember the Delta, which we reviewed late last year and debuts in April for $159 (and was one of our CES 2017 award winners), the Delta Pro also uses the same configuration where the print head is suspended by three arms that can better move it through three-dimensional space. It’s not a new concept — some other companies are already using it — but it definitely speeds up printing.

Igo said a 9-foot-tall vase that he was printing would be complete in about three hours, versus the six to eight hours it would take with traditional 3D printing methods. Another thing about the Delta? It’s really quiet. According to Igo, it produces only 44 decibels of noise, practically unheard of in this industry, no pun intended.

