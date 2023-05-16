 Skip to main content
This 3D printer just had its price slashed from $399 to $140

Looking for something educational to get your kids through the upcoming summer? Or, perhaps, what you really want is a way to print out specialty pieces for your hobby. It could be miniatures, a 3D-printed table, and so on. The sky is the limit, as they say. What you don’t want, in any of these cases, is an overly expensive solution to a very small problem. Well, with this deal on the Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer, you can pick up a 3D printer — yes, the futuristic tech that your mind says is too expensive to touch — for only $140. It’s usually $399, but the generous people at Monoprice have knocked $259 off of its price for this special deal. Tap the button below to check it out for yourself and get our analysis below.

Why you should buy a Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer

The Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer was praised by our reviewers as the best 3D printer in its price bracket upon release and an excellent choice for beginners. The software is intuitive to use and our reviewer was able to assemble the Monoprice Maker Select Plus and get started printing out a pre-loaded swan figurine without a significant time investment. And if 3D printing is intimidating to you, as it often is for beginners, the intuitive touchscreen controls and beginner-friendly FDM printing style will come as a relief. Similarly, the wide range of compatible printing materials — which include the staples of ABS and PLA, but also some rarer filaments — will put your mind at ease. It will be easier, and cheaper, to feed the beast than you might ever expect.

Getting into the more technical aspects, one of the biggest hurdles you might face in getting a 3D printer is getting printing space. The Monoprice Maker Select Plus totally subverts this issue, offering a relatively large (for its price) 7.9″ x 7.9″ x 7.1″ build area. Its maximum resolution is at a tenth of a millimeter in scale and positioning accuracy right around the hundredth of a millimeter, providing for decently high resolution for the price. Depending on settings, the Monoprice Maker Select Plus can put out 70 mm of printed material per second.

Ready to stop thinking and start printing? Grab your Monoprice Maker Select Plus today for just $140. That’s $259 off of its typical $399 price, which sounds just about perfect to us, so go ahead and click the button below to start shopping. Want something cool, but 3D printing now your forte after all? Try one of these neat tech gifts instead!

