Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA test the Orion spacecraft’s emergency escape system live

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA will test the emergency escape system for Orion, the next-generation spacecraft which will hopefully carry humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. You’ll be able to watch the test live starting at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

In a period of dwindling public support for the expense of space exploration, NASA is putting the safety of astronauts at the forefront to avoid a tragedy like the Challenger disaster of 1986, in which a shuttle exploded minutes after launch and killed seven crew members on board. Since then, technology such as the system being tested on Tuesday has developed to make launches much safer for astronauts.

The Ascent Abort-2 flight test will test the escape system which a crew would use in the event of an emergency during the launch of an Orion mission. The crew escape system is a module attached the to top of the rocket, and if something goes wrong during a launch, it is designed to be propelled away from the rocket and to safety.

The test dovetails with NASA’s aim of bringing manned spacecraft launches back to U.S. soil. After the Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011, launches happened mostly from Russia, to the chagrin of some Americans. With SpaceX and Boeing beginning their own launch programs, there have been commercial launches from the U.S. in the intervening years. But NASA has been aiming to bring back manned launches to its home country for many years, and this project represents a further step along that path.

In order to test the safety of the crew module, NASA will launch the module attached to a weight which simulates the Orion rocket. At 55 seconds after launch, when it is 31,000 feet in the air, the abort sequence will be initiated. At this point, the abort motor is activated, which pushes the crew module away from the weight.

Technicians will observe to see whether the attitude control motor then reorients the craft and the jettison motor fires to safely separate from the crew module. The final part of the test is the jettisoning of the data recorders so that technicians on the ground can collect the data they need.

A big challenge of the test is in its timing, as there is a window of just milliseconds between the initiation of the abort sequence and the safe jettisoning of the crew module for a valid test. This represents the speed and accuracy which would be required in a real emergency during launch.

There is a four-hour launch window for the test, beginning at 4 a.m. PT on July 2. The coverage on the NASA livestream begins at 6:40 a.m. and you can watch it using the video above.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Ikea Test Kitchen's Bug Burger
Emerging Tech

Grub’s up? Lab-grown insect meat could be the future of food production

Would you switch to a lab-grown insect flesh diet for the good of our planet? Researchers from Tufts University believe this may be one way to solve some of our food production problems.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in pockets of six major U.S. cities

T-Mobile's 5G network has officially launched in the U.S., though it's not with the 600MHz frequency we were all expecting, but with millimeter wave, just like Verizon's existing 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
robobee xwing robot 2
Emerging Tech

Harvard’s tiny, insect-inspired RoboBee X-Wing can fly using solar power

Harvard's new RoboBee X-Wing is a solar-powered winged flying robot that stands just 6.5 centimeters high, weighs only 259 milligrams, and can fly completely untethered. Check out it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex starlink satellite testin 47926144123 2a828b66d5 o
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are in position and ready to begin testing

SpaceX's ambitious project to create a global satellite broadband internet network continues, with 57 out of the first batch of 60 satellites now mostly in place and ready to start testing.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
pentagon heartbeat identification
Emerging Tech

The Pentagon can now identify you by your heartbeat — from 200 yards away

As if facial recognition and digital fingerprinting weren't scary enough, the Pentagon has developed a method for identifying people through their heartbeat. Heartbeats are as unique as fingerprints and can be read from a distance.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity highest levels methane methane20190623 16 1
Emerging Tech

Methane mystery: Curiosity detects highest-ever levels of methane on Mars

The strange puzzle of methane on Mars continues. Curiosity has detected the highest yet levels of methane at 21 part per billion units by volume using its Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) tunable laser spectrometer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet cubo ai feat 321
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Electric surfboards, baby-guarding A.I., and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
mars 2020 robotic arm pia23227 16 1
Emerging Tech

Armed and ready: Mars 2020 rover is fitted with its robotic arm

The Mars 2020 rover is getting ready for its upcoming mission. Recently the rover had its six wheels fitted so it can traverse the Martian surface, and now it has had its 2.1 meter-long robotic arm installed as well.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex starship super heavy rocket 2021 bfr clouds b norcs 1
Emerging Tech

SpaceX hopes to blast off its Starship and Super Heavy Rocket project in 2021

SpaceX's inaugural missions for its Starship and Super Heavy Rocket project could take place as early as 2021. Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX’s vice president of commercial sales, discussed the company's plans at a conference in Jakarta.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spitzer infrared whirlpool pia23128 16 1
Emerging Tech

Images of the Whirlpool galaxy show the value of infrared light observations

Have you ever wondered why sometimes telescopes capture light in the visible spectrum, and other times in infrared? NASA has released images of the Whirlpool galaxy which demonstrate the value of collecting data at different wavelengths.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
beresheet israeli craft posts selfie
Emerging Tech

Beresheet 2.0 won’t go to moon, will have another significant objective instead

SpaceIL hoped to be the company to put the first Israeli craft on the moon, but that hope was scuppered when the Beresheet craft crash landed. Now, the company has announced it will be not sending a second mission to the moon after all.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
international asteroid day tunguska asteroid20161103 16 2 1
Emerging Tech

Research unearths clues about Tunguska event for International Asteroid Day

Today is International Asteroid Day, marking the 111th anniversary of the most destructive asteroid event in recorded history: The Tunguska event. Recent research has shed light on what might have happened in 1908.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasas restored mission control lets you relive the 1969 moon landing
Emerging Tech

NASA’s restored Mission Control lets you relive the historic 1969 moon landing

After two years of painstaking work, the Johnson Space Center has finished work restoring its Apollo Mission Control Center to precisely how it looked when Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon in 1969.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
us army takes its pocket sized reconnaissance drone to afghanistan black hornet
Emerging Tech

U.S. Army takes its pocket-sized reconnaissance drone to Afghanistan

The Black Hornet drone is a pocket-sized flying machine with advanced features designed to assist soldiers' reconnaissance missions. After extensive testing, the twin-rotor device is about to make its debut in Afghanistan.
Posted By Trevor Mogg